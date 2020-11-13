*“Felt it’s time,” said guitarist, singer, songwriter Jordan Moore about his debut single “Hard at Quittin’” and its music video release.

Moore said the singles’ release came because of a break-up with his wife, they have three children. Someone asked how he was doing and he said “I’m bad at quitting.”

In the music video to the debut single “Hard at Quittin’” he and his band Rocks while expressing his emotions at having to leave someone he still loved. That emotion comes through the screen at you, and you feel what he felt. It’s undeniable that Jordan Moore is a Country artist, but you can feel his love of Rock as he infuses the two expertly.

“I moved to Tennessee…to get into the music industry. An old friend, a guitar player, lives here,” Jordan said.

Jordan is a car salesman. You would have never guessed his profession because he sounds, write, acts and plays like a Country legend in the making. He believes his long hours trying to sell cars to support his family led to the end of his marriage.

“The song is about cheating,” he said. “I had a gut feeling but couldn’t prove it. When I found out I said, ‘What do I do?’”

“In Michigan we didn’t work on Sunday (selling cars). Here its non-stop and you are unaware of issues at home. My parents raised me right. I would never do that to someone.”

Because Moore spent his childhood in music via the church, that was naturally his release and his refuge.

“The song is about a year old,” Jordan said about the single “Hard at Quittin’.” His friend suggested he release it, said the sound worked for him. I agree. So Moore took his advice to heart and the Country industry is going to benefit no doubt. He makes you want to say “where the hack have you been!”

The “Hard at Quittin’” music video was produced by Keith Leman exclusively for a premiere on CMChatLive.com. A Michigan native Jordan started a Rock band, Sargent Avenue, in high school with his brother-in-law and a couple of friends. Their music aired on the local radio and television stations, as well as being a featured band in MTV’s “Exit” Concert in Thailand. The audience in Thailand was 15,000 deep. Moore is the youngest of five kids raised in the church. His father taught him and all his siblings to play musical instruments. He gravitated to the guitar and vocals.

“I love music. It’s my passion,” he said. “I’ve seen music transform people’s lives. I want to write songs that have a meaning. I’ve always had a relationship with Jesus and there is a certain way you have to act. I’ve been blessed. God’s timing is awesome. I’ve always been involved in ministry. If I could, I’d have a job that combines the two.”

He continued about his focus on a solo music career, “Before, it was a weird time in the industry, everything going digital…you not knowing where things are going. I’ve meet a lot of people…like my producer. I got 4 or 5 songs almost ready, two are ready. I’m going to release another song right after the New Year, then out with an EP.” www.JMCountry.com

