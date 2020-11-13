Bond Denied for Racist Father, Son Charged with Killing Ahmaud Arbery [VIDEO]

*A Georgia judge has denied bond for the white father and son charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

The judge noted in his ruling on Friday that Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, took the law into their own hands back in February when they hunted Arbery down in their pick up truck and shot him dead in a residential street.

The McMichaels have been jailed since their arrests in May, more than two months after they murdered Arbery.

Defense attorneys for the McMichaels say they had legal rights to pursue Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar. Prosecutors say the victim was no criminal but was simply out jogging when he had the fatal encounter with the racist “vigilantes.”

To further illustrate the hateful views of the father and son, prosecutor Jesse Evans read a racist message in court Thursday that Travis posted on Facebook in reference to Asians. He also sent a text to a friend last year that used a racial slur for Black people.

The McMichaels have each been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, per ABC News.

Family attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement in response to the judge’s decision to deny bond to Gregory and Travis.

“We are grateful for the judge’s decision to deny Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael bond today in Georgia. The McMichaels acted as Ahmaud’s judge, jury, and executioner in this modern-day lynching – for doing nothing more than jogging while Black,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing justice administered for this heinous act against Ahmaud, his family, and our brothers and sisters across the nation,” Crump added.