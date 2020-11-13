Legal
Bond Denied for Racist Father, Son Charged with Killing Ahmaud Arbery [VIDEO]
*A Georgia judge has denied bond for the white father and son charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.
The judge noted in his ruling on Friday that Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, took the law into their own hands back in February when they hunted Arbery down in their pick up truck and shot him dead in a residential street.
The McMichaels have been jailed since their arrests in May, more than two months after they murdered Arbery.
Defense attorneys for the McMichaels say they had legal rights to pursue Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar. Prosecutors say the victim was no criminal but was simply out jogging when he had the fatal encounter with the racist “vigilantes.”
To further illustrate the hateful views of the father and son, prosecutor Jesse Evans read a racist message in court Thursday that Travis posted on Facebook in reference to Asians. He also sent a text to a friend last year that used a racial slur for Black people.
The McMichaels have each been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, per ABC News.
Family attorney Ben Crump issued the following statement in response to the judge’s decision to deny bond to Gregory and Travis.
“We are grateful for the judge’s decision to deny Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael bond today in Georgia. The McMichaels acted as Ahmaud’s judge, jury, and executioner in this modern-day lynching – for doing nothing more than jogging while Black,” he said.
“We look forward to seeing justice administered for this heinous act against Ahmaud, his family, and our brothers and sisters across the nation,” Crump added.
#BlackLivesMatter
What Happened to Quawan Charles? Graphic Photo of Teen’s Remains Being Compared to Emmett Till; Family Demands Answers
*Activists and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana are calling for an independent investigation into the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, a Black 15-year-old whose body was found several days after he was reported missing.
His mother, Roxanne Nelson, said her family filed a missing persons report Oct. 30 in the St. Mary Parish town of Baldwin. Her son’s body was found the evening of Nov. 3 about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away in woods near the Iberia Parish town of Loreauville. Nelson said Thursday that sheriff’s investigators told her this week that her son drowned, but they also were waiting for toxicology test results.
“This is a nightmare,” Nelson, told The Associated Press, adding that she’s heard conflicting accounts of what preceded her son’s disappearance. “I’ve had to go on a wild goose chase just to get information.”
A fundraising page, set up to raise $15,000 for Charles’ family, had brought in more than $160,000 by Thursday. It’s topped by post-death photographs’ of Charles’ face, with parts of his lips missing, and the face of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955. Charles’ family took the picture of his face, said civil rights attorney Ron Haley, one of three representing the family.
It “looks like a hate crime,” NAACP Louisiana Conference President Michael McClanahan said in a livestreamed interview for his weekly radio show Sunday on WTQT-FM in Baton Rouge. In an interview Thursday, he said he was hoping to get the Justice Department to investigate it as a hate crime. However, Haley said he did not know whether damage to Charles’ face was caused by violence or by decay from days in Louisiana’s humid heat.
An independent autopsy by American Forensics of Mesquite, Texas, will answer that and other questions, he said. He said Charles’ body was sent there on Tuesday and he expects a report late this week or early next week.
Below, a report on the investigation, followed by YouTubers who are calling attention to things about the case that need some explaining. (Warning: graphic photo.)
crime
Rising Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed on Dallas Freeway in Broad Daylight / VIDEO
*Mo3, a Dallas rapper (with singing skills) was killed Wednesday afternoon by a man who gunned him down on an interstate in the city.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The shooting took place on Interstate-35 just before noon, according to TMZ.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper.
TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
Other cars on the highway also scrambled to flee the scene as the shots were fired.
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
crime
Virginia OB/GYN Performed Unnecessary Hysterectomies on Dozens of Female Patients [VIDEO]
*Javaid Perwaiz, a Virginia OB/GYN, has been convicted of healthcare fraud which involved performing unnecessary hysterectomies on women.
Perwaiz, 70, was found guilty on 52 federal counts related to his alleged multi million-dollar scheme to bilk insurance companies. At the time of his 2019 arrest, he reportedly owned two private practices in Chesapeake, The Washington Post reported.
“In many instances, Perwaiz would falsely tell his patients that they needed the surgeries to avoid cancer in order to induce them to agree to the surgeries,” according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.
“Doctors are in positions of authority and trust and take an oath to do no harm to their patients,” Karl Schumann, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Norfolk field office, said in a statement. “With unnecessary, invasive medical procedures, Dr. Perwaiz not only caused enduring complications, pain and anxiety to his patients, but he assaulted the most personal part of their lives and even robbed some of their future.”
#BREAKING: A federal jury convicts OB/GYN Dr. Javaid Perwaiz of a fraud scheme in which he performed medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures on his patients, including irreversible hysterectomies. https://t.co/2WwYO6hOPF pic.twitter.com/RO6v0JtBeM
— FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) November 9, 2020
Perwaiz allegedly induced pregnant patients early, “prior to the recommended gestational age that minimizes risk to the mother and baby, to ensure he would be able to conduct and be reimbursed for the deliveries,” the press release states.
He also billed insurers hundreds of thousands of dollars for procedures he never did.
Perwaiz reportedly pleaded not guilty to three counts of health-care fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and three counts of making false statements. He faces a maximum of 465 years in prison.
“I’m glad that he can’t do it to anyone else,” said Karen Lane, 53, a patient who had her uterus and ovaries removed by Perwaiz when she was in her early 30s, and now questions if it was necessary. “But . . . I still feel left out, like he didn’t get anything for what he did to me.”
Malpractice attorneys would not take up her case because the surgeries had happened too long ago, The Post reports.
“I still feel like he got away with it for me,” she said. “I don’t think anything is going to really make it better.”
Perwaiz ‘s sentencing is scheduled for March 31.
