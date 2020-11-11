Entertainment
2020 Black Music Honors to Celebrate Legendary Music Icons – Rickey Smiley to Host
*Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions will present the 2020 Black Music Honors in national broadcast syndication November 21 thru December 13, 2020.
Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley returns as host of the star-studded two-hour special which will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.
The honorees for this year’s Black Music Honors include Grammy® Award-nominated R&B legends Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of En Vogue, recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups in history, who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award for their three decades in the industry. Grammy® Award-winner, actress and Broadway star Deborah Cox will receive the Entertainer Icon Award. Multiple Stellar Awards and Grammy® Award-winner and producer Fred Hammond will receive the Gospel Music Icon Award. The National Museum of African American Music will be honored with the Legacy Award.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Founder and Executive Producer Don Jackson stated, “I am extremely excited about our 5th Annual 2020 Black Music Honors television special and our legendary awardees. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for us to stay committed to producing The Black Music Honors as a means of celebrating music icons who are often overlooked in receiving their much-deserved recognition.”
Performers of the evening include Musiq Soulchild, Raheem DeVaughn, Tweet, MAJOR., June’s Diary, Brian Courtney Wilson, D Smoke, Evvie McKinney, Marvin Sapp, RL, and Sheléa.
The show is set to air on Saturday, November 21 at 12PM (EST) on Bounce TV. State Farm returns as the show’s title sponsor. Other sponsors include AT&T, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and Bounty. For more information on Black Music Honors, please visit www.blackmusichonors.com and connect on social media @blackmusichonors.
source:
Jalila Larsuel
JL Media PR
[email protected]
Entertainment
2020 Soul Train Award Noms Announced + Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return As Hosts
*NEW YORK, NY – BET has announced the hosts and nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” across 12 different categories.
The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on Sunday, November 29th, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM EST, followed by the broadcast television debut of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking, virtual series “Pass the Mic.”
Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (“Martin,” “My Wife & Kids,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched”) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (“Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Neighborhood,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show “Martin” and in real-life, will return to the “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.
H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for the hit single “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.
MORE NEWS: Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.
The “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70’s to today.
Directly following the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS,” DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series “Pass the Mic”, on BET. The special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980’s. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience’s living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big.
Internationally, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment(JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”
The complete list of nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET:
BEST NEW ARTIST
GIVEON
LAYTON GREENE
LONR.
SAINT JHN
SNOH AALEGRA
VICTORIA MONÉT
SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD
BRANDY
FANTASIA
KELLY ROWLAND
LEDISI
MONICA
PJ MORTON
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
ALICIA KEYS
BEYONCÉ
BRANDY
H.E.R.
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHARLIE WILSON
CHRIS BROWN
PJ MORTON
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BEBE WINANS
KIRK FRANKLIN
KORYN HAWTHORNE
MARVIN SAPP
PJ MORTON
THE CLARK SISTERS
RHYTHM & BARS
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE – POPSTAR
DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
MEGAN THEE STALLION – SAVAGE
RODDY RICCH – THE BOX
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ – BLACK PARADE
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE
SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
BRANDY – B7
CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – SLIME & B
JHENÉ AIKO – CHILOMBO
SUMMER WALKER – OVER IT
THE WEEKND – AFTER HOURS
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
BLACK PARADE – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ)
DO IT – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE)
GO CRAZY – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG)
I CAN’T BREATHE – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.)
PLAYING GAMES – WRITTEN BY: SUMMER WALKER, BRYSON TILLER, LONDON HOLMES, KENDALL ROARK BAILEY, CAMERON GRIFFIN, AUBREY ROBINSON, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, KELENDRIA ROWLAND, LETOYA LUCKETT, LATAVIA ROBERSON, LASHAWN DANIELS, FRED JERKINS III, RODNEY JERKINS (SUMMER WALKER FEAT. BRYSON TILLER)
SLIDE – WRITTEN BY: CHARLES CARTER, ELIJAH DIAS, H.E.R., JERMAINE DUPRI, KEENON DAEQUAN RAY JACKSON, ROGER PARKER, RON LATOUR, SHAWN CARTER, STEVEN ARRINGTON, TIARA THOMAS, WAUNG HANKERSON (H.E.R. FEAT. YG)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
BEYONCÉ, SHATTA WALE & MAJOR LAZER – ALREADY
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
DANILEIGH FEAT. DABABY – LEVI HIGH
MISSY ELLIOTT – WHY I STILL LOVE YOU
TEYANA TAYLOR – BARE WIT ME
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FEAT. YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY
H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE
NE-YO FEAT. JEREMIH – U 2 LUV
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN
SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU
USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID – BROWN SKIN GIRL
CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT
CHRIS BROWN – GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG
H.E.R. – SLIDE FEAT. YG
LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL
SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN
ABOUT BET
BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT
Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming and is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards. He will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.
ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS
SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle’s investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.
source:
Robert Avery
[email protected]
crime
Rising Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed on Dallas Freeway in Broad Daylight / VIDEO
*Mo3, a Dallas rapper (with singing skills) was killed Wednesday afternoon by a man who gunned him down on an interstate in the city.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The shooting took place on Interstate-35 just before noon, according to TMZ.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper.
TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
Other cars on the highway also scrambled to flee the scene as the shots were fired.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Entertainment
The God Good Remix Story Starring Full Force, Faith Evans & Sheila E featuring Uncle Reece / WATCH
*All right y’all. Just released, a hot brand new inspirational soul stirring up tempo remix single by Full Force featuring Faith Evans, Sheila E and Uncle Reece entitled “I’m God Good (God’s Always Grindin Remix),” produced By Full Force & D-Fyne. It’s on Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and other digital outlets all over the world.
This song’s origin comes from Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital in New York City where Paul Anthony of Full Force wrote the song in his hospital bed while undergoing chemo treatment while fighting for his life dealing with mantle cell lymphoma.
The original song before the remix is entitled I Feel good, I Look Good & I’m God good. Faith Evans and Sheila E jumped on the song with their talents and also because of their love in their hearts. The song comes from Full force’s All Star Album entitled>With Love From Their Friends which features over 30 guest artists. The album was also dedicated to Paul’s Anthony’s cancer champion journey and foundation. You can click this link ( http://bit.ly/1uA0Txb ) to preview the all star album which features such guests as Tevin Campbell, Big Daddy Kane, Raphael Saadiq, Shanice, Cheryl Pepsii Riley, Meli’sa Morgan, Omari Hardwick doing spoken word & others.
REPORT: RHOA Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
Full Force also did an official video for the God Good original song as well which included Faith Evans, Sheila E & The God Good Choir with cameos by Will Smith, Anthony Anderson, Common, Quincy Jones, Donnie Mcclurkin, 5O Cent, the braxton’s, Chubb Rock, Nike Rodgers,Roland Martin, The God Good Choir & Biz Markie>(Get Well Biz as we keep praying for his healing & recuperation as he deals with a diabetes related situation in the hospital.)
Paul Anthony is cancer free now, 7 years and counting. Besides Paul’s bravery, strength, positivity & unwavering faith in god right from the beginning when he was diagnosed, he ultimately had to undergo a stem cell bone marrow transplant with his blood brother Bowlegged Lou when he was fighting for his life. Lou was his 10 for 10 >100% blood match.
Paul needed 6 million stem cells in order to survive and surprisingly Lou was able to give his brother 9 million stem cells instead of 6 million as he became a conduit from God to help save his brother’s life. Props to Dr Sauter and Dr Hamlin and all the other docs & nurses.
Paul also has always had the support & tremendous love from his Wife Michelle & his children> Symphony, PJ,Bree,Sidtea & Tracy along with his Mother & late Father, his brothers B-Fine & Lou along with all his family & friends and of course Full Force.
All of that was the inspiration behind Full Force’s song>I Feel Good, I Look Good & I’m God Good which yielded the just released Hot Up-Tempo remix single entitled> I’m God Good (God’s Always Grindin Remix) Both versions are on sale now on Full Force’s label Forceful Music distributed by Sony Music & The Orchard-Sony through Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and All Digital Outlets while being blessed by Kobalt Music Publishing and BMI.
Other Full Force,/Forceful music out now on All Digital platforms are>1.Crazy Bout TheTik Tok by Full Force with Paul Anthony & Brian Inerfeld / 2.Bring It By Dalla Villa & Paul Anthony of Full Force/3.What’s Come Over Me By Mel Holder & Chris Curry with Paul Anthony of Full Force/ 4.Doing Wrong & 5.Put Down The Guns by Ambassador Masters/ 6.Love of The Hero (2 mixes>videos & version dedicated to First Responders & a version dedicated to Kobe Bryant) performed by Full Force featuring Brian Inerfeld/ 7.Baddest Chick by Full Force & Force MD’s/ 8.Just Because by Full Force & Allure/
Shout out to the God Good & FF Promo Squad Supporters>Wade “Lion” Lindwedal,Terance Tee Williams,AD aka Anthony Dougherty,Rich Rescigno,Xanda Tonge,Denise Smith,Greg Silva,Donna Knight,Paula Katsikas,Regina Hall,Troy Hughes & all other FF behind the scenes and in front of the scenes supporters. APPRECIATION FOREVER.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]