Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
*It seems Pastor John Gray is constantly caught up in cheating rumors and publicly apologizing to his wife for his alleged infidelities.
The pastor is back at it, and once again admitting to being “emotionally” unfaithful to his wife Aventer Gray. In a post shared to social media in honor of his wife, Grey said he has “started intense counseling” for both personal and his marriage, thejasmineBRAND.com reports.
“I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole,” he stated. “I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell.
Check out his full Instagram post below.
READ MORE: Pastor John Gray: Lawyers Claim Preacher is Victim of Extortion in Cheating Scandal
View this post on Instagram
A few months ago I sat down from leading at Relentless. My life wasn’t in order. Church isn’t first. My wife is. This is my wife. She is from God. She is a life giver. She is a kingdom builder. Her name is Aventer. I met her at church. She was worshipping God through dance. Over time, she allowed me in her life and let me dance with her. She took my ring and said yes and we began our forever journey. What my dance partner didn’t know was that I was very much unfinished. I never knew what consistent discipline, planning, leadership, manhood, or personal holiness in action from a man’s standpoint looked like. Living a shadow life, God was unwilling to let me die assuming I was whole. I failed to uphold the holy standard of God in my marriage. And I’m sorry. Although you are the only woman I’ve ever slept with, emotional unfaithfulness is just as wrong. Sin is sin. People want to minimize one sin over another, when it all can get you sent to hell. My marriage forced me to face both of me. Flesh versus spirit. It is every man’s battle. Loving God isn’t enough. Preaching Jesus isn’t enough. Face yourself. Get delivered. Or hurt the ones who actually love you the most. I started intense counseling (personal and for my marriage) in the summer. Scariest thing ever. Most necessary thing ever. I had no one to blame. My life is my responsibility. Admit your wrong. God deserves better. My wife deserves better. The pain I caused her is immeasurable. Seeing her name in blogs because of things I did broke my soul. So since I was the cause of public embarrassment, let me be JUST AS LOUD ABOUT PUBLIC HONOR. Aventer you are a miracle to me. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you. You name should have NEVER come up in any conversation in any negative way with anyone ever. I must do the work to earn your trust. I’ve lived a life I’m not proud of in so many areas, but before I die, I will be the man God intended and the husband that Your heart can rest with. I’ll be the father my kids can be proud of. I’ll be the pastor Relentless can stand behind. I’m in the process and I will stay in it. May the man I am becoming match the vision God showed you. I love you.
He then noted that God and his wife deserve better.
“The pain I caused her is immeasurable. Seeing her name in blogs because of things I did broke my soul. So since I was the cause of public embarrassment, let me be JUST AS LOUD ABOUT PUBLIC HONOR,” Grey wrote.
“Aventer you are a miracle to me. I am sorry for the pain I have caused you. You name should have NEVER come up in any conversation in any negative way with anyone ever. I must do the work to earn your trust,” he continued.
In September, the pastor addressed the cheating rumors from the pulpit of his church. In part he said, “As I’ve said to my wife, I say to her now in the moment, Aventer I am sorry for the pain that I have caused you. And my prayer is that the life I live from this moment will be one worthy of the love that you have extended and that our family receives from.”
Pastor Gray vows to get back in good standing with his church and his family.
“I’ll be the pastor Relentless can stand behind. I’m in the process and I will stay in it. May the man I am becoming match the vision God showed you. I love you.”
RHOA Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
*Production on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” had to shut down recently after one of its crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a JasmineBRAND exclusive, this particular crew member was around the majority of the RHOA cast.
A source alleges, “Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined.”
The source continues, “It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”
READ MORE: Housewife Caught with Legs in the Air in ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Trailer [WATCH]
We previously reported, Season 13 returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring brand-new cast members LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora.
Ali, 33, resides in Atlanta and has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. She previously made headlines after confirming her marriage was ending to husband Adam Ali after six years, Bossip reported. They share three children.
As noted by Love B. Scott, “if you keep up with Kandi Burruss, you already know LaToya is one of her good girlfriends.”
Meanwhile, Sidora, 35, is most known for her roles on That’s So Raven, The Game, Hindsight and the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.
She is married to Ralph Pittman and they share two children.
Returning Housewives this season include Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.
Scroll up and watch the trailer above.
Mike Tyson Reveals He Had a Prosthetic Penis and Used Child’s Urine to Pass Drug Tests [VIDEO]
*Mike Tyson has revealed that he used to pass drug tests using the urine of his infant child.
In the latest episode of his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the famed boxer dished about the prosthetic penis he used while being tested during the prime of his career.
“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’ ” Tyson told guest Jeff Novitzky, the vice president of athlete health and performance for the UFC, in the episode.
He continued, “And I said, ‘Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.’ Cuz I got scared that the p— might come back pregnant. … That’s what I was afraid of.”
Hear/watch Tyson tell it via the YouTube video above.
In related news, Tyson is coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight this month with Roy Jones Jr..
The match is set to take place Nov. 28, after it was rescheduled from its initial date in September.
Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, and Jones Jr.’s last fight was in 2018.
The Sun writes, “Tyson and Jones will both earn themselves a commemorative strap – but won’t fight for a special WBC belt.”
Tyson previously announced the launch of his “Legends Only League,” which supports older athletes hoping to return to their sports.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes,” he said in a statement. “All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”
Beyoncé Partners with Peloton for ‘Homecoming’ Workouts, Free for HBCU Students
*Beyonce has inked a multi-year deal with home-fitness company Peloton to create a “series of themed workout experiences.”
These workouts will reportedly be inspired by the singer’s live performances, starting with the choreography in her Netflix Homecoming concert special, per Complex.
“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way,” Beyoncé said in a statement.
Check out the company’s video announcement below about its partnership with Queen Bey.
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
The Beyoncé -themed workouts will be used in Peloton classes, which include running, cycling, yoga, and meditation, according to a press release. The new classes will be available on Peloton’s Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment, as well as its mobile app.
Beyoncé partnered with the company in honor of Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ homecoming season.
The schools include Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University.
Attention Howard Students! To extend the homecoming season, @onepeloton and @Beyonce are bringing you the vital gifts of health & fitness. Stay tuned for an email in the coming weeks with a link to sign up for your free 2-year Peloton Digital Membership. https://t.co/q9fuSo2yfi pic.twitter.com/FiTZ7htnTA
— Howard University (@HowardU) November 10, 2020
Peloton has voweed to “build on its relationships” with each HBCU “to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.”
“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said.
It’s showtime, Peloton. The @Beyonce Artist Series has arrived. Get ready to ride, run, lift, flow, sing, love and celebrate the power of music all week long. Check out the live schedule to elevate your next sweat—Beyoncé style. pic.twitter.com/TZp51AwLbK
— Peloton (@onepeloton) November 10, 2020
In the upcoming months, the singer “will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness,” the company added.
“I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens,” Beyoncé added.
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
