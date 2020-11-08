Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ralph Tresvant Recalls Being Ambushed by Fan Wearing Maid Costume
*New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant says he was once ambushed by a fan wearing a maid costume at the height of his fame.
Tresvant tells Page Six that the wild encounter occurred when he was around 15 years old. The determined fan dressed up as a maid to sneak into his hotel room.
“When I checked in my room, she was lying in the bed. It was an old lady, too,” he explained. “I said, ‘I’m sorry — I think I’m in the wrong room.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you got the right room, baby,’ and pulled the covers back.”
She was “like my mother’s age,” Tresvant continued. “I was a youngster. I didn’t go through with it. I just slowly backed out the room with my luggage, got my security, and I said, ‘There’s someone in my room.’ They escorted her out.”
READ MORE: Here’s Why Ralph Tresvant Secretly ‘Filled in’ for Bobby Brown on ‘Every Little Step’
In related news, Tresvant is the featured artist on the premiere episode of “A Closer Look,” a docuseries from the new streaming service UMC.
The R&B crooner is expected to get candid about his career and journey with New Edition.
Here’s more about the series from Broadway World:
The series will highlight the artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.
Watch the trailer above.
About UMC
UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it’s just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.
Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”
While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.
Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.
Eboni K Williams on which RHONY cast member she's bonded with most
Eboni K Williams shares which cast member she has bonded most with since joining the cast.
“You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“She’s lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So I’m not saying anything to you that I’ve not said to Leah. When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like black adjacent. She’s adjacent to the culture. And sometimes with our adjacent friends Bevy, they mean, well, but they come out a little strong, you know, it’s like, okay, you’re doing a little bit much… Leah does not do too much. And I so love that about her. Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY
Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.
Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.
Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.
Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.
source: SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith
Dr. Dre’s Wife Wants to Know If He Fathered Children with Other Women During Marriage
However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.
READ MORE: New Twist! Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying to Force His 3 Mistresses to Testify in Bitter Divorce Case
The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.
Young previously filed legal docs demanding Dre turn over the original version of the “ironclad prenup” at the center of the divorce battle.
Here’s more from TMZ:
In the docs, she says Dre’s failed to produce the prenup even though the law is clear he must turn over all relevant financial, business and personal documents.
She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.
Young filed for divorce over the summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996 and share two adult children, son Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly.
DaBaby Admits He’s Getting a ‘Therapist’ After Brother’s Suicide
*DaBaby says he’s going to therapy after the recent death of his brother, Glen Johnson.
We previously reported… Johnson died by suicide Tuesday in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
His death was reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Prior to taking his own life, he shared an Instagram video of him sitting in his car while holding a gun, TMZ reported. The video showed the father of three speaking about how he’s “been wronged,” while crying.
DaBaby, 28, tweeted about “#MentalHealthAwareness” on Thursday, urging his fans, “If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway.”
READ MORE:Older Brother of Rapper DaBaby Dies by Suicide
“You suffer from PTSD take that s— serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!” continued DaBaby, adding “#LongLiveG” alongside emojis of a black heart and white doves
DaBaby referenced his brother’s death on social media, sharing lyrics from his track “Intro” off the “Kirk” album, which offers insight into his brother’s struggles: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****,” he raps on the track.
DaBaby speaks after losing his older brother to suicide. pic.twitter.com/MroXqSGYol
— Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) November 4, 2020
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, DaBaby wrote, “Death don’t phase [sic] me at all, watching my family suffer does.”
“GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t,” he continued. “Amen.”
