Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’

*After rumors swirled last week that Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common had called it quits, the actress appeared on Extra to set the record straight.

“I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever,” Haddish shared with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay for Extra.

“We laugh all the time. He’s actually really funny. I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’ “

Haddish previously opened up about their relationship and spending time at Common’s house when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.

READ MORE: Marlon Wayans Defends Not Casting Tiffany Haddish in Any of His Movies (Watch)

“I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills,” Haddish said. “It’s nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself.”

She added, “His pool is definitely bigger than my pool. He’s got one of them lap pools.”

Haddish previously noted in a July episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. that she dropped 20 lbs. since they started dating.

“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she shared. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

When Common appeared on on Live with Kelly and Ryan in August, he gushed about being in a “happy” relationship with Haddish.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

And there you have it!