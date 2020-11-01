Rudy Giuliani Claps Back at Fox News Anchor Who Was ‘Grossed Out’ by His ‘Borat’ Scene

*Rudy Giuliani continues to go off about his controversial “Borat 2” scene.

The former mayor of New York recently got into a heated debate with Fox News anchor Lisa Kennedy about the film as well as his allegations against Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden.

When Kennedy referenced the famous Steele dossier, Giuliani didn’t take too kindly to being compared to Christopher Steele.

“You better apologize for that!” Giuliani said. “I’ve been a United States attorney, associate attorney general, mayor of New York City and a member of the bar for 50 years. I’ve never been accused of anything, and you’re accusing me of being Christopher Steele.”

Watch the moment via the Twitter video embeds below.

Kennedy interviewed Rudy Giuliani — and was remarkably hard on him pic.twitter.com/En4M4e3bxY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020

Giuliani then threatened to end the interview but he continued to stay on as Kennedy pressed him about his involvement with “Borat 2.”

When she asked if he regrets participating in the mock interview for the film, he called it a “stupid question.”

Borat took to social media Thursday to defend Giuliani against reports that he acted inappropriately in the film.

The fictional character (Sacha Baron Cohen) addressed the controversial prank (read about it here) in a video posted on Twitter.

“What you are saying is an outrageous defamation! … I want you to apologize to me” — Rudy completely melted down after Kennedy compared his handling of Hunter Biden’s purported laptop with the Steele dossier pic.twitter.com/iydKm5RpC2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020

Giuliani previously revealed that he called the police after Cohen set him up for a mock interview with Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova. The on-camera interview was conducted at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7. When the young female reporter leads Giuliani into the bedroom for drinks, Cohen bursts in wearing a pink bikini and shouting: “She’s 15” and “She’s too old for you.”

Giuliani denied he did anything wrong, but Kennedy noted that she was “grossed out” by the scene. Watch the Giuliani moment from Borat below:

Here is the Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat. What do you think?

pic.twitter.com/geKs2Jpd7F — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

During his converation with Kennedy, Giuliani stuck to his story, claiming he was merely tucking in his shirt after having his mic removed, and not touching himself inappropriately as many media outlets and bloggers have suggested.

WATCH:

KENNEDY: Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie? GIULIANI: Now that’s a stupid question, isn’t it? K: No, it’s not stupid at all. I have a 15 year old daughter, I watched that & was kinda grossed out by it G: Whether you believe it or not I was tucking my shirt in pic.twitter.com/rCdR8TlP1I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020