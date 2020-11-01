Film
Rudy Giuliani Claps Back at Fox News Anchor Who Was ‘Grossed Out’ by His ‘Borat’ Scene
*Rudy Giuliani continues to go off about his controversial “Borat 2” scene.
The former mayor of New York recently got into a heated debate with Fox News anchor Lisa Kennedy about the film as well as his allegations against Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden.
When Kennedy referenced the famous Steele dossier, Giuliani didn’t take too kindly to being compared to Christopher Steele.
“You better apologize for that!” Giuliani said. “I’ve been a United States attorney, associate attorney general, mayor of New York City and a member of the bar for 50 years. I’ve never been accused of anything, and you’re accusing me of being Christopher Steele.”
Watch the moment via the Twitter video embeds below.
Kennedy interviewed Rudy Giuliani — and was remarkably hard on him pic.twitter.com/En4M4e3bxY
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
Giuliani then threatened to end the interview but he continued to stay on as Kennedy pressed him about his involvement with “Borat 2.”
When she asked if he regrets participating in the mock interview for the film, he called it a “stupid question.”
Borat took to social media Thursday to defend Giuliani against reports that he acted inappropriately in the film.
The fictional character (Sacha Baron Cohen) addressed the controversial prank (read about it here) in a video posted on Twitter.
“What you are saying is an outrageous defamation! … I want you to apologize to me” — Rudy completely melted down after Kennedy compared his handling of Hunter Biden’s purported laptop with the Steele dossier pic.twitter.com/iydKm5RpC2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
Giuliani previously revealed that he called the police after Cohen set him up for a mock interview with Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova. The on-camera interview was conducted at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7. When the young female reporter leads Giuliani into the bedroom for drinks, Cohen bursts in wearing a pink bikini and shouting: “She’s 15” and “She’s too old for you.”
Giuliani denied he did anything wrong, but Kennedy noted that she was “grossed out” by the scene. Watch the Giuliani moment from Borat below:
Here is the Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.
What do you think?
pic.twitter.com/geKs2Jpd7F
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020
During his converation with Kennedy, Giuliani stuck to his story, claiming he was merely tucking in his shirt after having his mic removed, and not touching himself inappropriately as many media outlets and bloggers have suggested.
WATCH:
KENNEDY: Do you regret your interaction in the Borat movie?
GIULIANI: Now that’s a stupid question, isn’t it?
K: No, it’s not stupid at all. I have a 15 year old daughter, I watched that & was kinda grossed out by it
G: Whether you believe it or not I was tucking my shirt in pic.twitter.com/rCdR8TlP1I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
Celebrate Halloween with ‘Spell’ Starring Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine and John Beasley / WATCH
*Today/TONIGHT is Halloween and what could be a more perfect way to celebrate than with the release of SPELL? Enjoy the clips below to get you in the spooky spirit!
Omari Hardwick (“Power,” Sorry to Bother You), Loretta Devine (“Black-ish,” Crash) and John Beasley (The Sum of All Fears, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) star in the terrifying thriller SPELL, coming to Premium Video-On-Demand and Digital today October 30 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
While flying to his father’s funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon.
DIRECTED BY | Mark Tonderai
SCREENPLAY BY | Kurt Wimmer
STARRING | Omari Hardwick, Loretta Devine, John Beasley
AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS | Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, VUDU, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.
Rating | R – violence, disturbing/bloody images, and language
#WatchSpell
Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Jeanise Jones
*After “Borat” fans raised over $50,00 for Jeanise Jones, the professional babysitter who makes an appearance in the sequel, star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen also paid it forward to help make a difference.
The actor donated $100,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request, and the funds will be distributed to Jones’ Oklahoma City community on her behalf, PEOPLE reports. Cohen’s generosity will provide shelter, food and any other needs for the most vulnerable. .
Jones, 62, claims she was tricked into participating in “Borat 2.” She quickly became a breakout star of the movie when she appeared as a “babysitter” for Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the 15-year-old daughter of Borat (played by Cohen). Jones believed Tutar was a child bride and in danger of being married off to an older man.
READ MORE: Jeanise Jones: ‘Borat’ Fans Raise Over $100K for ‘Betrayed’ Baby-sitter
I employ a babysitter in US&A, but since I did not have a baby for her to sit on, instead she take care of my daughter pic.twitter.com/LMmP9jazuc
— Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 24, 2020
Jones originally thought she was taking part in a documentary about child brides. She learned the truth when the trailer for “Borat 2” dropped.
Sympathetic “Borat” fans raised tens of thousands of dollars for Jones after the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, where she volunteers, launched a GoFundMe campaign for her. The campaign has reached over $127,000 in donations.
Pastor Derrick Scobey tells PEOPLE he’s grateful for Cohen supporting Jones and the church’s community outreach program.
“I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has,” Scobey says of Cohen’s donation. “Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.”
He also previously noted, “One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about ‘Tutar’ anymore. She has worried about this young lady for a year.”
Hoodoo Spells and Meaning Well: Loretta Devine Takes Us Inside the ‘Spell’ Movie / WATCH
*Alrighty then! Just in time for the Halloween season, Loretta Devine and Omari Hardwick delightfully deliver their roles in “Spell.” We’ve seen it and it is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat.
EURweb associate Chellz Evette spoke to Loretta Devine to get her thoughts on participating in the scary flick
EUR/Chellz Evette: What compelled you to say yes I want to play Ms. Eloise?
Loretta Devine: Besides, me being a workaholic? Well Omari being in it is a part of it and the director. When I met him he sent me copies of the stuff he had done before, I just was so impressed with him his name is Mark Tonderai he’s a black Australian and his way of doing everything is just so different from I think- what the American directors do. He sent a bible that explains everything about your character so you have a lot to study; it explained what hoodoo was which is what we dealt within the script. It was intense and exciting! Giggles not to mention Omari being there with no shirt on with the lashes up in my attic.
EUR/CE: Does Ms. Eloise Mean well?
Loretta Devine: Laughs You know she doesn’t mean that boy no well…She is a practitioner, she is renowned in the neighborhood she’s like one of the top doctors you would say in her community and theirs truth to it. That this takes place in the Appalachian Mountains and the black community there that very little people know nothing about and they don’t have natural doctors Uh- in the end she does help him. In the end he faces some of the things that that he needs to face. He’s from there; he knows all of this ahead of time she’s just re-teaching him. So in a way she is helping him.
“Spell” is AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS | Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, DirecTV, VUDU, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.
