Rudy Giuliani Responds to His ‘Inappropriate’ Hotel Scene in ‘Borat’ Sequel: ‘A Complete Fabrication’

*Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has fired back at claims he acted inappropriately in the upcoming “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Multiple media outlets have described his scene in the upcoming comedy, which you can read below via cleveland.com:

In the scene, Tutar, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova, poses as a conservative TV reporter and arranges an interview with Giuliani at a hotel. They end up in a bedroom where she untucks his shirt and takes off his microphone. The former New York City mayor then lies down on the bed and suggestively puts his hand down his pants before Borat, in a wig and bikini, storms in and yells, “She’s 15, she’s too old for you!” Giuliani leaves after an awkward exchange between the three.

“Rudy, Trump would be disappoint, you are leaving hotel without golden shower,” Borat says in parting.

Giuliani previously revealed that he called the police after Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen tried to prank him at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7. Cohen was reportedly wearing a pink bikini when he interrupted the spoof interview, PEOPLE reported.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani explained. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

The former mayor of New York City took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to this latest spoiler from the film.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar,” he wrote in a Twitter thread. “In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.’ As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th.”

Giuliani said his appearance in the movie is being used as “an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” referring to his role in the New York Post’s unverified report on Hunter Biden’s alleged emails and keeping one of the Trump campaign’s main talking points over the last couple of weeks in the news cycle.

Did Giuliani act inappropriately during his mock interview? Was the scene edited? You decide when “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” drops Friday on Amazon Prime Video.