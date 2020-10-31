Civil Rights
Rosa Parks Would Be Floored: View the $128M Upgrade of Watts’ Rosa Parks Metro Station (Video)
*County transportation officials this week gave a “sneak peek” of the $128 million renovation of the A Line’s Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and the Rosa Parks Customer Center in Watts.
Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti, County Supervisor and Metro board member Mark Ridley-Thomas, Metro board member Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker and Metro CEO Phillip Washington recently visited the station and Rosa Parks Customer Center, where riders can buy and load transit passes onto their TAP cards, obtain information about getting around on the Metro system and submit reduced fare applications.
In addition to the customer center, the nearly completed station renovation/modernization project includes a public plaza, transit security center, transit court and mobility hub. Other improvements to the station include an extended rail platform and new southern entrance to the platform, as well as new artwork, lighting, landscaping, signage, upgraded elevators, escalators, stairs and a mezzanine between the A and C Line platforms.
“The Willowbrook community in the heart of South L.A. has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, thanks to more than $1 billion in investments towards the MLK medical campus, affordable apartments, parks and other projects,” Ridley-Thomas said. “With the newly improved Rosa Parks/Willowbrook Station, we now have the perfect gateway to and from the rest of the region, with a beautiful design, safety features and amenities that both riders and residents will appreciate.”
See the sneak peek below:
Security guards will patrol the station and also provide security to the customer center and transit court. Metro officials said more than 150 security cameras have been installed along with an upgraded LED lighting system.
Civil Rights
Meet ‘The Deacons’: Armed Black Christians Who Protected MLK During the Civil Rights Era
*ST. AUGUSTINE—During the 1950s, a single house was built at 924 E. 9th St. in the city of Bogalusa, La.
This unremarkable single-story, 1,590-square-foot mill town structure was similar to the ranch houses and bungalows built to house workers of the Great Southern Lumber Co. However, its modesty belies its social, cultural and political significance as the hub of the city’s civil rights movement in the 1960s.
It was here, on Feb. 21, 1965, that activists Robert “Bob” Hicks, Bert Wyre, Fletcher Anderson and Charles Sims founded the Bogalusa chapter of the Deacons for Defense and Justice.
The Deacons: An Ironic Forgotten Footnote in History?
In his book, “The Deacons for Defense: Armed Self-Defense and the Civil Rights Movement,” historian Lance Hill wrote, “Much of the history of the civil rights era rests on the myth of non-violence: the notion that the civil rights movement achieved its goals through non-violent direct action. [On the contrary], black violence and civil disorder played an indispensable role in forcing the federal government to enforce the newly enacted civil rights laws.”
The Deacons for Defense and Justice, an armed African-American self-defense group founded in 1964 by Earnest “Chilly Willy” Thomas and Frederick Douglass Kirkpatrick in Jonesboro, La, included World War II and Korean War veterans working to protect members of the Congress of Racial Equality, or CORE, from Ku Klux Klan violence. CORE and other organizations that promoted nonviolence supported armed self-defense, arguing that the changing federal laws were doing little to protect activists at the local level.
“In the southern freedom struggle, armed self-defense became a pragmatic necessity because of the daily threats and the violence that activists faced,” said Simon Wendt, associate professor of American Studies at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. “As one CORE activist once said in 1965 — and I’m paraphrasing here — protected nonviolent protest tended to be more popular than unprotected nonviolent protest. As in the case of nonviolence, many activists viewed self-defense as something that the violent situation simply required, not necessarily an ideological choice.”
Pragmatism and ideology intersected on a national level during James Meredith’s one-man March Against Fear from Memphis, Tenn., to Jackson, Miss., on June 6, 1966. Wounded by a sniper’s bullet and unable to complete the march, Meredith reluctantly agreed to allow the NAACP, CORE, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), the Urban League, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) — headed by the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. — to take up his cause.
After much deliberation and at the urging of SNCC’s Stokely Carmichael, all but two of the groups agreed to deploy a contingent of Deacons from Chicago, Louisiana and Mississippi to protect the route to Jackson, including King’s SCLC.
“King initially disagreed with including the Deacons in the march, but was ultimately convinced to allow their participation if the march maintained the banner on nonviolence,” said Akinyele Umoja, professor of African American studies at Georgia State University.
Fearing a blow to their identities as proponents of nonviolence, the Urban League and NAACP opted not to participate.
“The Deacons’ inclusion in a march sponsored by national civil rights movement organizations represented an important shift in the black freedom struggle,” said Umoja, author of “We Will Shoot Back: Armed Resistance in the Mississippi Freedom Movement.” “SNCC, CORE and SCLC, as well as their national leadership, were relying upon organized black militants, not the federal government, to defend their organizations and the participants in this campaign.”
Although the march continued without incident, these organizations gave little public credit to the Deacons.
“For CORE and others, nonviolence had to be the face of the movement for federal support, for northern support, for president of the United States support,” said Umoja. “Black men with guns was not the best way to get support.”
Although the public face of the movement was of nonviolence, the Deacons boasted 20 chapters across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama in its heyday. Yet, with the emergence of the Black Power movement and an increasing number of Black elected officials across the South, the Deacons were all but obsolete by 1968.
Bogalusa is remembered as the apex of the Deacons’ power.
The Movement in Bogalusa
On Feb. 1, 1965, Robert “Bob” Hicks, a local mill worker and activist, and his family were having dinner with two white CORE workers who were in town to protest segregated public accommodations in Bogalusa.
Their meal was interrupted by a visit from Bogalusa Police Chief Claxton Knight, who told Hicks that a mob of 200 was threatening to murder him and his family and burn his house to the ground if the activists did not leave. Undaunted and expecting no help from the police, Hicks called in a mob of his own. Within minutes, the Black men of Bogalusa — armed with shotguns — filed into the Hicks home.
“The police watched my father’s friends and neighbors arrive and take positions in the yard, and on the roof, and around the house,” said Barbara Hicks Collins, Hicks’ daughter, now 73. “After learning that black men in Jonesboro had done something similar, my father got those friends and neighbors together and formed the Bogalusa chapter of the Deacons for Defense and Justice.”
Likely alerted by the police, the white mob never showed up.
Soon after, Hicks and his fellow Bogalusa Deacons set up shop in his home, converting it into a radio communications and command center, meeting place and medical triage station.
The Bogalusa Deacons, led by Hicks, gained national notoriety due to the events of May 19, 1965, when they led a group of Black citizens to the whites-only Cassidy Park, the largest public park in the city. The black citizens were soon set upon by a white mob who, along with local police, attacked them with clubs and leather belts.
The Cassidy Park incident did yield positive results. Four days later, Bogalusa Mayor Jesse Cutrer signed a six-point desegregation agreement and, on July 10, Hicks v Knight resulted in an injunction ordering law enforcement to protect protesters from “physical assaults and beatings” and to cease “preventing or discouraging the exercise of their rights to picket, assemble peaceably and advocate equal rights” for African Americans.
The Past as Prologue
Hicks died of cancer on April 10, 2010. Four months later, 924 E. 9th St. became 924 Robert “Bob” Hicks St.
In the front yard sits the first official Louisiana Historical Land Marker for an African American in his honor. The Robert “Bob” Hicks House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its role in Bogalusa’s civil rights movement and is the first African-American historical site in Washington Parish to gain this recognition.
Now, Barbara Hicks Collins, who runs a foundation in her father’s name, is converting the home into Bogalusa/Washington Parish’s first civil rights museum and multicultural center.
“We are projecting completion of the construction phase within the next four to six months,” said Hicks Collins, a retired New Orleans public health official. “We don’t have a projected opening date, but it should be some time in the next year, if we all survive COVID-19.”
(Edited by Ron Panarotti and Mara Welty)
The post Meet ‘The Deacons’: Armed Black Christians Who Protected MLK During the Civil Rights Era appeared first on Zenger News.
Arts & Culture
Letitia Wright & Malachi Kirby, Stars in New Film as the ‘Mangrove Nine’ – EUR Exclusive/Watch
*The new film “Mangrove” tells the story of the “Mangrove 9,” a group of British black activists who were tried for provoking riots during a protest in 1970.
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright plays the role of Altheia Jones-Le Cointe, a Trinidadian physician and research scientist and also leader in the British Black Panther Movement.
“I can’t describe this woman in one word. I would just say extraordinary because she made a difference where she was. She’s the everyday woman. She made a difference when she was in university studying biochemistry. She made a difference to stand up against people who wanted to come into the school.”
The film takes us through the powerful trial and shows racial tensions between Britain police and Black activists. It comes at a critical time as racial tensions and protests are growing across the world currently.
“These aren’t new issues. I think that’s why the world hasn’t exploded in the way that it should under this conversation because it’s been happening and we’re still having the conversation. We didn’t know it would be this relevant in the way that it is now,” says fellow actor Malachi Kirby.
READ THIS: Black Couple Denied Service at Umi Sushi Over Dress Code While White Woman Allowed to Violate [WATCH]
Both Kirby and Wright we’re more than able to tap into their character roles as Altheia and Darcus Howe. From the Trinidadian dialects to passion on set, both actors agreed they wanted the experience to be exuberant. Kirby says:
“Every day was a celebration. Letitia Wright is like my little sister. Before we started this project, when we were in rehearsals, we came together and we prayed. We were like what is it about this project? What do we need to bring to this? And the word that came to us separately was a ‘joy.'”
“Mangrove” was directed by Steve McQueen. The film is a part of Amazon studios’ five-part series “Small Axe” and is set to debut on November 20, 2020 on Amazon Prime.
#BlackLivesMatter
Revolt Announces New Social Justice Documentary ‘From Pain to Power’ (Trailer)
From Pain to Power preview from EURweb on Vimeo.
*REVOLT is behind a new captivating documentary that takes a close look at the passionate struggle for social equality happening today, and the robust grassroots efforts propelling the movement forward. “From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special” will premiere on Monday, Oct. 26.
“From Pain to Power: A REVOLT Special” spotlights the fight for social justice, starting at the March on Washington and spreading to the streets of Kentucky, Atlanta, and beyond. The film features intimate interviews with some of the most well-known celebrities and activists at the forefront of the social justice battle including Tip”T.I.” Harris, Tamika Mallory, Mysonne, Ben Crump, Drumma Boy, Shabazz the OG, Dr. Frank Smith, Ms. Opal Lee, Linda Sarsour, Bridgett Floyd, Lonita Baker, Angela Williams, and Mothers of the Movement: Kadiatou Diallo, Thelma Pannell-Dantzler, Sybrina Fulton, Wanda Johnson, Maria Hamilton, Gwenn Carr, and Tamika Palmer.
“Our resilience as Black people in America after centuries of oppression is nothing short of remarkable,” says activist Tamika Mallory. “We need to continue to archive our brilliance, our power and yes, even our pain, and REVOLT TV is the platform for our full stories.”
“We are honored that REVOLT saw that this is a critical moment in African American and civil rights history, and with T.I. leading the charge, this should be shown to the world,” says Steve Raze and Mac Mills, executive producers and CEOs of AGA Agency.
“After months of mass protests in the streets demanding social justice – and now a presidential election just weeks away – it’s obvious that we’re at a historic crossroads where systemic change is not only possible, but critically necessary,” says Detavio Samuels, Chief Operating Office at REVOLT. “From Pain to Power not only documents this moment in time, but charts our next steps forward. We couldn’t be any prouder to premiere this program on REVOLT.”
Watch the trailer above.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]