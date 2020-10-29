Social Heat
Ex-NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Apt. of Black Woman Ordered to Pay Her $1M!
*Michael Reynolds was ordered by Federal Judge Eli Richardson to pay Conese Halliburton $1 million during a court hearing on Monday.
Back in July 2018, Reynolds broke into Halliburton’s home while intoxicated after attending a bachelor party and assumed he returned to his Airbnb. During the confrontation, Reynolds called her several racial slurs and threatened to cause bodily harm in front of her two children. Earlier this year, Reynolds resigned from the NYPD in January due to public backlash.
He pleaded no contest to several counts of assault with fear of causing bodily harm and criminal trespassing. Reynolds also spent 15 days in jail and also declared bankruptcy. Halliburton’s lawyer, Daniel A. Horwitz, said this was a win for his client but it is only the beginning.
MORE NEWS: Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet The former NYPD officer who broke into a Black woman’s home and yelled racial slurs towards her was ordered to pay the Nashville resident $1 million. ___________________________________________________ Michael Reynolds was ordered by Federal Judge Eli Richardson to pay Conese Halliburton $1 million during a court hearing on Monday. Back in July 2018, Reynolds broke into Halliburton’s home while intoxicated after attending a bachelor party and assumed he returned to his Airbnb. During the confrontation, Reynolds called her several racial slurs and threatened to cause bodily harm in front of her two children. Earlier this year, Reynolds resigned from the NYPD in January due to public backlash. ___________________________________________________ He pleaded no contest to several counts of assault with fear of causing bodily harm and criminal trespassing. Reynolds also spent 15 days in jail and also declared bankruptcy. Halliburton’s lawyer, Daniel A. Horwitz, said this was a win for his client but it is only the beginning. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Tyra Banks Says Somebody’s Making Stuff Up About Her Banning ‘Real Housewives’ from ‘DWTS’
*#TyraBanks is speaking out for herself on reports that she doesn’t want Real #Housewives stars competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” An insider previously claimed that Tyra Banks, who is the host and an executive producer for the show, wanted to ban Housewives from appearing. They said:
“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”
She added that she might know who said it but hasn’t blasted them yet.
“There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”
BIG NEWS: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Complete List of Winners
View this post on Instagram
#TyraBanks is speaking out for herself on reports that she doesn’t want Real #Housewives stars competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” An insider previously claimed that Tyra Banks, who is the host and an executive producer for the show, wanted to ban Housewives from appearing. They said: “Tyra Banks has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.” They added: “Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.” Now, Tyra Banks is making it clear that she never made those comments, and is convinced someone is hating on her. She states, “I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up. First of all, I have nothing to do with casting. Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman. The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now.” She added that she might know who said it but hasn’t blasted them yet. “There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com
race
Asian Man who Told Black Men ‘This is No Ni**er Zone’ Fired from Job!
*That video of an Asian man using a racial slur against two young black men we posted yesterday has gone viral. In the video, a man named #PaulNg, approaches two men and asks what they’re doing in his area? He later calls himself a racist and proclaims his area is a ’n****r-free zone.’
Almost immediately the video went viral and this self-proclaimed racist was fired from his job as a realtor. Not only was he fired, but the only house on his radar is the BIG house, because Paul also had to spend some time in the clink for his antics!
According to @12newsaz, Paul was arrested for disorderly conduct. The real estate agency Paul used to work for also gave a statement about his conduct: “On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted to social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng— read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @lilajdre)
MORE NEWS: Teen Who Recorded Police Killing of George Floyd to Receive National Courage Award
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _______________ #Roommates, a viral video of a man using a racial slur against two young black men has gone viral. In the video, a man named #PaulNg, approaches two men and asks what they’re doing in his area? He later calls himself a racist and proclaims his area is a ’n****r-free zone.’ ___________ Almost immediately the video went viral and this self-proclaimed racist was fired from his job as a realtor. Not only was he fired, but the only house on his radar is the BIG house, because Paul also had to spend some time in the clink for his antics! ______________ According to @12newsaz, Paul was arrested for disorderly conduct. The real estate agency Paul used to work for also gave a statement about his conduct: “On Sunday we learned of an extremely hateful and racist video that was posted to social media showing one of our inactive Independent Contractors, Paul Ng— read more at theshaderoom.com (📹: @lilajdre)
Social Heat
Bad Girl: Woman Stabs Security Guard 27 Times(!) Because He Told Her to Wear Mask
*A Chicago security guard was stabbed multiple times by a female customer after he told her to wear a mask in the store.
The Chicago Police Department said 18-year-old Jayla Hill and Jessica Hill,21, were visiting a Snipes sneaker and clothing store in West Chicago around 6 p.m. Sunday when one of its security guards told the pair to wear a mask. They started arguing with each other when Jayla punched him in the chest and grabbed him by the hair as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times.
Shortly after, Jayla pinned the 32-year-old victim to the ground as Jessica stabbed him in the neck, head, and back multiple times with a knife. Emergency medics transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital and said he was in critical condition.
MORE NEWS: These ‘White Savior’ Videos and Photos are Why Comic Relief Will No Longer Send Celebrities To Africa (Watch)
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet A Chicago security guard was stabbed multiple times by a female customer after he told her to wear a mask in the store. ___________________________________________________ The Chicago Police Department said 18-year-old Jayla Hill and Jessica Hill,21, were visiting a Snipes sneaker and clothing store in West Chicago around 6 p.m. Sunday when one of its security guards told the pair to wear a mask. They started arguing with each other when Jayla punched him in the chest and grabbed him by the hair as reported by The Chicago Sun-Times. ___________________________________________________ Shortly after, Jayla pinned the 32-year-old victim to the ground as Jessica stabbed him in the neck, head, and back multiple times with a knife. Emergency medics transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital and said he was in critical condition. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 Chicago Police Department __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]