Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]



*Tamar Braxton revealed on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday that she contemplated suicide long before she acted on it this summer.

“Were you at home at the time?” Hall asked the singer of ther July suicide attempt. “Did you take pills?”

Braxton replied, “It’s so hard to say, Tamron, because I feel like there’s a responsibility for- you know, I call them family, my fans, who watch. I don’t want to give any examples. But what I will say is, that was my lowest point of life.”

When asked if she had attempted suicide before, Braxton said, “I’m just going to be a hundred percent. There has been a time where I wanted to.”

Hall said, “But this was the first time you acted on it.”

Braxton replied, “Yeah.”

She also implies that her relationship with ex David Adefeso soured after he found her unconscious in their hotel room in Los Angeles. Adefeso called 911 and Braxton was hospitalized before later transferred to a mental health facility.

“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”

During the interview with Hall, Braxton added that she has not attempted suicide since the July incident.

“It’s been a lot of dark, hard times,” she said. “I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”

Braxton also revealed that she is in counseling.

“Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine [during the COVID-19 pandemic] to be particularly difficult,” a source had told E! News.