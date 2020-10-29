Connect with us

Urban News

Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]

Published

2 hours ago

on

TamarBraxton


*Tamar Braxton revealed on “The Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday that she contemplated suicide long before she acted on it this summer. 

“Were you at home at the time?” Hall asked the singer of ther July suicide attempt. “Did you take pills?”

Braxton replied, “It’s so hard to say, Tamron, because I feel like there’s a responsibility for- you know, I call them family, my fans, who watch. I don’t want to give any examples. But what I will say is, that was my lowest point of life.”

When asked if she had attempted suicide before, Braxton said, “I’m just going to be a hundred percent. There has been a time where I wanted to.”

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton Gets Emotional Over Ex David Adefeso’s Claim That She Attacked Him [VIDEO]

TAMAR BRAXTON ON TAMRON HALL

Hall said, “But this was the first time you acted on it.”

Braxton replied, “Yeah.”

She also implies that her relationship with ex David Adefeso soured after he found her unconscious in their hotel room in Los Angeles. Adefeso called 911 and Braxton was hospitalized before later transferred to a mental health facility.

“No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends. And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”

During the interview with Hall, Braxton added that she has not attempted suicide since the July incident.

“It’s been a lot of dark, hard times,” she said. “I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance.”

Braxton also revealed that she is in counseling.

“Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine [during the COVID-19 pandemic] to be particularly difficult,” a source had told E! News.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Iyanla Vanzant Confirms End of ‘Fix My Life’ Series on OWN

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Iyanla+Vanzant+2019+ESSENCE+Festival+Presented+vr9fTdAZiGsl
Iyanla+Vanzant+2019+ESSENCE+Festival+Presented+tZC5Vj9PZ8ll

Getty Images

*Iyanla Vanzant has announced that the upcoming season of her long running series “Fix My Life” will be the last.

“This is my last season. This is my legacy season, I’m out. We out. 2020,” she announced during a virtual press conference.

“This season we deal with the massive breakdowns that have occurred in families and relationships as a result of the pandemic, [and] as a result of the shutdown. We’re dealing with some very compelling issues,” Vanzant said.

We previously reported… “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Shay Johnson will kick off the season 7 premiere of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network  on  Oct. 31. 

READ MORE: Iyanla Vanzant on Why She Refused to ‘Fix’ R. Kelly [WATCH]

Johnson and several relatives turn to the spiritual life coach for help with personal and family issues. In a preview clip, emotions run high and the reality star storms out and says, “I’m not willing to deal with this s–t. Lady, I’m out.” 

When Vanzant tells Johnson “You don’t know what the process is” Johnson responds, “F–k the process!”

Johnson addressed the episode teaser on Instagram, saying “I’ve never seen a therapist before so this was very new to me,” she shared.

“There were heated ‘situations’ between Iyanla and I, which I will explain more once the show airs, but definitely stay tuned,” she added. 

Comedian and actress Luenell will also appear on the series this season.

In a description OWN says: “Iyanla will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.”

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” premieres on Oct. 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the trailer below.

Continue Reading

News

Barack Obama Blasts Jared Kushner’s Comments on Black Success in America [VIDEO]

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

barack obama


*Barack Obama has reacted to Jared Kushner’s recent comments suggesting Black Americans need to want to be successful to benefit from Trump’s policies. 

Kushner made the remarks on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, claiming the president can help the Black community “break out of the problems that they’re complaining about, but he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.” 

Critics noted that Kushner’s comments highlight his white privilege.

“[Trump] loves to talk about Black unemployment, ‘look how low Black unemployment’ — well, you know what, unemployment was really high when I came in and we brought that unemployment low and it kept on going low,” Obama said Tuesday during a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, in support of Joe Biden. “And he wants to take credit for it, says he’s the best president for Black folks since Abe Lincoln. Man.”

READ MORE: Jared Kushner Says Black Americans Have to ‘Want to Be Successful’ for Trump’s Policies to Work

“Now his advisers are out there saying, including his son-in-law. His son-in-law says Black folks have to want to be successful, that’s the problem,” Obama added. “Who are these folks? What history books do they read?”

“Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism,” Rep. Barbara Lee, from California, tweeted. “He doesn’t want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it. He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of ‘hard work.’ “

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “disgusting to see internet trolls taking Senior Advisor Jared Kushner out of context as they try to distract from President Trump’s undeniable record of accomplishment for the Black community,” she said in a statement. 

“From criminal justice reform and record HBCU funding to record low Black unemployment and record high income increases, there is simply no disputing that President Trump accomplished what Democrats merely talked about,” she said.

Continue Reading

Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Rapper Investing in Child Trafficking?

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

blind item

Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

If you are asking yourself, “Hey, are there really any celebrities who are involved in any aspect of child trafficking or child sex trafficking,” I would like you to ask this former rapper who now lives off his wife’s money, why he would want to be involved in a sport which regularly trafficks underage kids to be used in the sport and who are often sexually abused. This is what you want to invest in?

Can you guess the former rapper and his wife?

Continue Reading

TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens

Trending