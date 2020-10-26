White Georgia Teenage Sentenced to Juvenile Detention for Plotting to Attack Historic Black Church

*A 17-year-old Georgia girl will spend four years in juvenile detention for plotting to attack a historic Black church.

The unnamed racist teenager was arrested in November 2019 when authorities discovered her plan to kill members of the century old Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville.

Her sinister plot was reportedly similar to the plans of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who fatally shot nine Black members of the Charleston, South Carolina church on June 17, 2015.

Authorities were made aware of the teen’s plan after receiving a tip from a student at her high school. The tipster overheard the girl discussing the murder plot, Complex reports.

Officials found a t-shirt in her backpack that read, “Free Dylann Storm Roof” and it featured swastikas on the sleeves. She also outlined her plan in a notebook.

“I do believe myself to be a white supremacist,” she wrote on another shirt, according to authorities.

The teenager pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. She will be committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice for four years, where she will rceive counseling, and will face 10 years of probation, according to the report.

“I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done,” the teen said in court on Thursday.

“While we are angered and frustrated by this incident, we do not hold hostility against this defendant,” said presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the AME Church, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. “While she apparently hates or hated us, we do not hate her, and do not wish to nullify her future, and do not give up on her.”

In addition to juvenile detention, the teenager must write an apology letter to the church.