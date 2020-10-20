Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
BLIND ITEM: Rapper is Acting As An Informant
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
It turns out that this female A list rapper is acting as an informant for the FBI about not only her former gang member friends but also things she learns from other people she comes into contact with.
Can you guess the A list rapper?
Dave Chappelle Shares His Thoughts on Black Lives Matter with David Letterman [WATCH]
*Netflix will drop the third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” this week, and comedian Dave Chappelle is among this season’s guests.
During the conversation, Letterman notes how late civil rights icon John Lewis, who was famously beaten by a police officer, died after the police killing of George Floyd sparked a renewed push for basic human rights.
“What a tragic footnote to a tragic culture,” Chappelle tells Letterman. “This is a lot to unpack. Nights like this are important. Just talking about it. We’re countrymen, all of us. We live in America. It’s weird now, because this game of ‘who suffered more,’ everyone keeps getting the ball. They act like everyone’s suffering is mutually exclusive from everyone else’s, and you and I both know that this is far from the case.”
READ MORE: An Open Letter to Dave Chappelle About Use of N-Word
“It’s a thing, and I’m troubled about the volume of it” Chappelle continued. “It doesn’t sound like something that’s settling or hurtling towards an easy resolution.” When Letterman asks about if this moment in time could predict “real change,” Chappelle makes it clear that he’s “not making any predictions. I’m very hopeful, yes, that there will be real change, and just traditionally, just from my experience, change is never like a comfortable proposition. It’s uncomfortable before it’s comfortable again.”
You can check out a clip from their interview up above and watch the full interview when Season 3 of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” premieres October 21 on Netflix.
The preview shows the two discussing celebrities as public leaders.
“There’s no pension plan for leaders,” Chappelle said. “Martin Luther King died penniless. Malcolm X died penniless. I don’t want do that.”
“I said it behind what many others were already doing,” he continued. “The commentary after it was very heady and intellectual. And I was shocked that nobody ever talked about how it feels to watch a man get murdered that way. By a man in a police uniform.”
This season’s guests also include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr. and Lizzo.
Letitia Wright Talks Continuing ‘Black Panther’ without Chadwick Boseman
*Letitia Wright has shared her thoughts about continuing the “Black Panther” franchise without Chadwick Boseman.
The 26-year-old actress believes it’s too soon to talk about the future of Black Panther series, following Boseman’s death in August due to colon cancer.
“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” she told Porter in a new interview. “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”
We previously reported… producers behind Disney/Marvel’s “Black Panther” are said to be unsure on how to move forward with the sequel following the death of Boseman.
READ MORE: WATCH Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ TRAILER
The 43-year-old star was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his diagnosis publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 following a 4 year-long battle with the disease.
According to AJC.com, neither Disney executives nor director Ryan Coogler knew about his health challenges. The cast and crew were reportedly gearing up to begin filming the sequel next month.
Kevin Feige, Marvel’s chief officer, was reportedly notified about Boseman’s failing health in an email house before he died.
Now, Disney is faced with two options on how to proceed with the franchise. Hire a new actor and risk pissing off the fandom or allow Wright, who plays Black Panther’s sister Shuri, to take over the role (which actually occurs in one of the comic series).
Shortly after his death, Wright shared a poem on Instagram in which she refers to Boseman as “my brother, an angel on Earth.”
“Words can’t describe how I feel,” she said over images of her and Chadwick together. “How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”
Amber Riley Calls Out Trump Supporters After MAGA Fanatic ‘Spit on My Car‘ [VIDEO]
*Former “Glee” actress Amber Riley claims a Donald Trump supporter spit on her car in an unprovoked assault.
Riley, 34, took to social media to drop a video in which she explains the incident. The star says she was trying to park her car when an “older white man” wearing a pro-Trump cap “jumped out” in front of her car and “decided he was going to try and punk me,” she said.
“What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my f****** car,” Riley said on her Instagram Story:
“[He took] his Trump hat off, used it as some kind of badge telling me I needed to stop, pointing at the Trump supporter part of his hat… when I was like ‘whatever, move along’… this mother****** spit on my car.
“In 2020, he saw a black woman, decided he was going to try and punk me and the mother****er decided to spit on my car,” she continued.
READ MORE: Former ‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Defends Lea Michele Against Racism Accusations
View this post on Instagram
Riley goes on to admit that she’s tired of playing “nice” during this toxic political season.
“I really honestly don’t have words for this. I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault, this is not a game,” she said. “I’m done being nice. I don’t care who you guys support, I care about the way that you’re trying to make people feel. I care about attacking people, I care about trying to make people feel less than,” Riley added.
“I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself, and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself.”
Watch her full (explicit) message via the IG clip above.
Riley has campaigned for justice for Black people in recent weeks.
In one Instagram post, she stated: “Black people. I love you. I’m fighting for us. I’ll never ever stop.”
