Body Cam Video Shows Bev. Hills Police Interaction with Black Versace Designer / WATCH
*Police released footage that paints a fuller picture of their interaction with a black Versace executive who accused them of racial profiling for an incident earlier this month.
Video captured by a Beverly Hills, California, police officer’s body camera on Oct 1. shows Salehe Bembury, the fashion company’s vice president of sneakers and men’s footwear, admitting to jaywalking at Camden Drive and Wilshire Boulevard before he is released without a citation in under four minutes.
During the interaction, officers refer to Bembury as “sir” and ask him if there is anything they can do to make him more comfortable as they perform a search of his person. The man, who later went viral after sharing footage of his own on social media, says that their presence alone is making him uncomfortable and asks for permission to retrieve his phone.
After taking the device out of his pocket, he begins filming, claiming that the officers are harassing him because he’s black.
“OK, I am in Beverly Hills right now, and I am getting f*cking searched for shopping at the store I work for,” he says.
“Now what you are doing is you are making it completely different to what we just talked about. You are making a completely different narrative,” an officer says.
Bembury continues to insist that he’s being racially profiled before the officers eventually let him go. He later shared his video of the incident on Instagram with the caption, “Beverly Hills while Black. I’m OK, my spirit is not.”
In response, the Beverly Hills Police Department released a statement along with the body camera footage.
“Mr. Bembury admitted to the pedestrian violation and told the officers he was looking at the GPS on his phone to determine where he was heading.
The entire detention lasted about 3 1⁄2 minutes,” the department said. “Mr. Bembury consented to a search, was cleared of any outstanding warrants and released with a warning. No citation was issued.”
Black people in California are stopped by police officers more frequently than people of other races, according to statistics from eight law enforcement agencies in the state. In both Los Angeles and San Francisco, black residents accounted for more than a quarter of all those stopped by police in the second half of 2018 despite making up less than 10% of either city’s population.
Interactions between police officers and black Americans have been under renewed national scrutiny since George Floyd, a black man accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill, died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May. Footage of the incident sparked nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality, as well as calls to defund the police.
(Edited by Carlin Becker and Matthew Hall)
The post Body Cam Video Shows LA Police Interaction with Black Versace Designer appeared first on Zenger News.
The Ice Cube/Donald Trump Hook Up: Here’s the Inside Story Via Politico
*(Via Politico) – This is the story of how Ice Cube wound up in a room with Jared Kushner less than two months before the election — then locked arms with Donald Trump in a move that delighted the president’s supporters and angered many African Americans.
Late last month, the iconic rapper quietly slipped into Washington, D.C., for a three-hour meeting near the White House with Kushner and other senior advisers to Trump. After a summer of racial unrest, Ice Cube was promoting a “Contract with Black America” to help lift African Americans economically. He wanted the administration’s ear.
Eager to siphon off a slice of Joe Biden’s black support, Trump had been wooing African Americans for months. Landing Ice Cube’s endorsement was a stretch, but a collaboration with the famous rapper would still be a big get. Even heading off an Ice Cube endorsement of Joe Biden would send a message, Trump allies thought.
After that sitdown, White House aides went back and forth with Ice Cube over his 13-point blueprint — parts of which they agreed with, others they did not. But a few weeks later, when Trump released his own proposal to boost African Americans, it included Ice Cube’s biggest ask: a $500 billion capital infusion into the Black community.
But what’s in it for us? pic.twitter.com/GOvptKnoF1
— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 22, 2020
After the Trump campaign revealed Wednesday that Ice Cube had helped shape the president’s plan, an array of Black commentators responded with fury. Touré said the artist was “being used”; Roxane Gay asked: “How … does the guy from NWA become MAGA?”
A person familiar with the discussions said Ice Cube touched base with Biden’s campaign, too, but received only a vague commitment to have “a seat at the table” if the former vice president won. So Ice Cube moved ahead with Trump, saying he would take political support from anyone for his plan, regardless of party.
Get the rest of the story about Ice Cube hooking up with Donald Trump at Politico.
HBO Cancels Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ Series
t*Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ series with HBO has been cancelled due to production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nyong’o was set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s acclaimed, best-selling novel. The project was greenlit as a 10-episode limited series last year, with Gurira serving as writer and showrunner.
“I’m involved with every angle of it,” Gurira told EW of the series earlier this year. “It’s not a small thing to be taking on a 600-page novel and bringing it to the fore as a TV show. But I realized that if I didn’t do it I would never, ever forgive myself. Taking it on will require everything I’ve got, and then some.”
The COVID-19 pandemic reportedly forced Nyong’o to drop out over scheduling conflicts. HBO Max ultimately decided to cancel the series, according to the report.
Here’s more about the project from EW:
The Oscar winner planned to star as Ifemelu, described as “a young, beautiful, self-assured woman raised in Nigeria, who as a teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze.” The two flee their military-ruled country, with Ifemelu heading to America and Obinze heading to London. While Ifemelu is forced to grapple for the first time with what it means to be Black, despite her academic success in the U.S., the post-9/11 climate closes America off to Obinze, who’s then forced to live undocumented in the U.K. Zackary Momoh and Uzo Aduba were also attached to star as Obinze and Ifemelu’s aunt Uju, respectively.
“I’ve always wanted to helm a creation for the screen,” Gurira told the publication. “I’m an avid TV watcher. I watch a lot of things. I’ve watched how television has evolved over the last couple decades. Great television really, really excites me.”
More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
*While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remains to be seen, Democratic nominee Joe Biden absolutely crushed President Trump in terms of the number of viewers who watched their competing town halls on Thursday night.
It wasn’t even close.
CNN reported Friday that Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC. While that alone comes as a surprise to prognosticators, who assumed that even Trump haters would tune in to watch the expected train wreck, there’s an even bigger ratings shocker.
Biden’s ABC viewers alone surpassed Trump’s on NBC as well as MSNBC and CNBC, both of which carried the simulcast. The Trump town hall averaged 10.6 million viewers on NBC. On MSNBC, Trump reached 1.74 million viewers, and on CNBC, about 671,000 viewers. The president’s total audience across the three channels was 13.1 million, about one million fewer than Biden’s audience on ABC alone.
Adding insult to injury, Biden’s town hall beat Trump and his #noddinglady in YouTube views as well.
At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching. ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.
To say that Trump is obsessed with ratings is an understatement. His team was talking all kinds of trash in the run-up to Thursday’s event, including his campaign’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who said, “We’re gonna have a much bigger audience than Joe.”
After Nielsen revealed the receipts on Friday showing the opposite, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted, “Turns out more people last night were interested in watching a leader with a clear plan to get this pandemic under control and Americans back to work, than the same combative, chaotic liar whose incompetence got us into this mess — regardless of how many channels he was on.”
Watch CNN’s report about Trump’s ratings impotence below in this YouTuber’s recap:
