Social Heat
Eboni K. Williams Joins Real Housewives of NYC As First Black Cast Member
*Join us in taking this moment to congratulate Eboni K. Williams who is out here making history!
This Thursday it was announced that the famed attorney and TV host has joined the “Real Housewives of New York City,” making her the first Black ‘“housewife” on the network’s hit series!
Williams, 37, who is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, released a statement about joining RHONY. She said: “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.“
She’ll be joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. In her statement, she also noted, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.” 👏🏾👏🏾
Obama/Trump/Political
Trump Refusing to do 2nd Debate Because it’ll be Virtual: ‘Not Going to Waste My Time’
*As (was) previously reported earlier today, the next presidential debate will be held virtually. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said that Donald Trump and Joe Biden will “participate from separate remote locations,” in a “town meeting form” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.
The move was made due to concerns about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Biden previously said the second presidential debate should be canceled if the president is still infected. However, after being released from the hospital, Trump said he was still looking forward to the big event.
Now, it looks like he’s not feeling that way anymore as he just told Fox Business that he will NOT be participating in a virtual debate.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate.,” Trump said. “That’s not what debating is all about.”
Naturally, the speculation is that he’s using the virtual format as an excuse to not do the next debate. We wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case.
On the other hand, if we HAD to bet, we’d bet that he’ll be there.
However, we shall see.
Thoughts?👇🏾
Family - Parenting - Births
It Appears Kelly Rowland is … Pregnant with 2nd Child – She Confirms it! / PHOTOS
*Here’s some great news to kick off your Wednesday. Beloved singer and actress Kelly Rowland is pregnant with her second child!
The star revealed the exciting news as she graced the November cover of Women’s Health. While speaking with the outlet, the 39-year-old shared that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon “had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’“ Kelly said before admitting that she got pregnant right away.
As exciting as this is, Kelly, who shares son Titan, 5, with husband Tim, admits she hesitated to share the news publicly because of all that’s been going on in the world.
“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.” 💙
Politics
Wait. What? Gov. of Puerto Rico Endorses Donald Trump!: ‘No One is Perfect’
*It’s hard to believe after the way Donald Trump crapped all over Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017, but the Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced, has decided to endorse Donald Trump for president.
While urging the roughly 5.5 million Puerto Ricans living domestically to go and vote on Election Day, she told voters they should evaluate which candidate will help the island in its hardest moment.
“Use your vote and evaluate who represents and thinks about Puerto Ricans in their most difficult time,” Vázquez said during her interview on local station Telemundo before adding, “It is Donald Trump.”
During her appearance, Vázquez was also asked about Trump’s infamous visit to the island where he was seen throwing paper towels to Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
According to a translation by Ortiz Blanes, the governor replied that people needed to move on because “no one is perfect.”
