Eboni K. Williams Joins Real Housewives of NYC As First Black Cast Member

*Join us in taking this moment to congratulate Eboni K. Williams who is out here making history!

This Thursday it was announced that the famed attorney and TV host has joined the “Real Housewives of New York City,” making her the first Black ‘“housewife” on the network’s hit series!

Williams, 37, who is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, released a statement about joining RHONY. She said: “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.“

She’ll be joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan. In her statement, she also noted, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.” 👏🏾👏🏾

