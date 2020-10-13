*“I’m not new to the game. I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years and have worked with everybody on Dove and Grammy Award winning albums – Jill Scott, Aretha Franklin, Kenny Loggin,” said Pastor San Franklin, during an interview to promote the release of her solo live album “The Free Project” (EMG/Sony Music/The Orchard). “I said I’d never do a live recording, but I did. I took a leap of faith.”

Pastor San Franklin entered into the industry in 1986 and is a featured vocalist on over 25 albums for such artists as Bishop Paul Morton, Shirley Caesar, Edwin Hawkins, Vashawn Mitchell, William Becton, Donnie McClurkin, Cece Winans, Yolanda Adams and The Clark Sisters – to name a few.

At the time of my interview San’s music video to her single “Set My Feet” was just released on the Enon Music Group (EMG) Youtube Channel. The video shows what possibly goes on at her church Kingdom Love Worship Center in Nashville.

“My church is very hyped,” Pastor Franklin said when I mentioned the high level of energy her choir/vocalists in the music video had. “Everyone of them are professional singers. They are also members of my church and I hire them out to work for people.”

“The Free Project” songs offer Praise & Worship content to Jazz influenced tracks. Aside from the “Set My Feet” single, previously released singles include “Blessing Me” featuring Chrystal Rucker and “I Choose Free.” Other featured artists include Jo Jo Martin (“We Wait”) and Lawrence Flowers (“Overflow”). Franklin served in the Education Department at Fellowship Mission Baptist Church in Chicago and then served as Music Ministry Director at Love Center Ministries in Oakland before starting her own church in Nashville.

“I’ve had my own church since 2016,” said Franklin about her ministry’s journey. “God chose this time. I bring a message of love because that was the original vehicle to get us back to Him (God). I want to insight people to love…trust in love. He (God) is revealed differently…David had to be in his situation to reveal God.”

Pastor San Franklin wants listeners of “The Free Project” to be encouraged.

“I co-wrote the songs. ‘I Choose Free’ was written after I went through a difficult divorce, It’s my emancipation into the new me,” she said.

On “The Free Project” San added, “This is an answer to a prayer. I didn’t want it (a solo album) until someone could pick it up and be healed…to be encouraged.”

“How do you know God is a healer if you never been sick,” she concluded. www.KingdomLoveCenter.org www.EnonMusic.com www.SonyMusic.com www.TheOrchard.com

