Gospel
The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor San Franklin Releases ‘The Free Project’ on EMG/Sony/Orchard
*“I’m not new to the game. I’ve been in the industry for over 30 years and have worked with everybody on Dove and Grammy Award winning albums – Jill Scott, Aretha Franklin, Kenny Loggin,” said Pastor San Franklin, during an interview to promote the release of her solo live album “The Free Project” (EMG/Sony Music/The Orchard). “I said I’d never do a live recording, but I did. I took a leap of faith.”
Pastor San Franklin entered into the industry in 1986 and is a featured vocalist on over 25 albums for such artists as Bishop Paul Morton, Shirley Caesar, Edwin Hawkins, Vashawn Mitchell, William Becton, Donnie McClurkin, Cece Winans, Yolanda Adams and The Clark Sisters – to name a few.
At the time of my interview San’s music video to her single “Set My Feet” was just released on the Enon Music Group (EMG) Youtube Channel. The video shows what possibly goes on at her church Kingdom Love Worship Center in Nashville.
“My church is very hyped,” Pastor Franklin said when I mentioned the high level of energy her choir/vocalists in the music video had. “Everyone of them are professional singers. They are also members of my church and I hire them out to work for people.”
“The Free Project” songs offer Praise & Worship content to Jazz influenced tracks. Aside from the “Set My Feet” single, previously released singles include “Blessing Me” featuring Chrystal Rucker and “I Choose Free.” Other featured artists include Jo Jo Martin (“We Wait”) and Lawrence Flowers (“Overflow”). Franklin served in the Education Department at Fellowship Mission Baptist Church in Chicago and then served as Music Ministry Director at Love Center Ministries in Oakland before starting her own church in Nashville.
“I’ve had my own church since 2016,” said Franklin about her ministry’s journey. “God chose this time. I bring a message of love because that was the original vehicle to get us back to Him (God). I want to insight people to love…trust in love. He (God) is revealed differently…David had to be in his situation to reveal God.”
YOU MIGHT LIKE THIS: Grammy Award Winning Gospel Artist Le’Andria Johnson Granted Divorce
Pastor San Franklin wants listeners of “The Free Project” to be encouraged.
“I co-wrote the songs. ‘I Choose Free’ was written after I went through a difficult divorce, It’s my emancipation into the new me,” she said.
On “The Free Project” San added, “This is an answer to a prayer. I didn’t want it (a solo album) until someone could pick it up and be healed…to be encouraged.”
“How do you know God is a healer if you never been sick,” she concluded. www.KingdomLoveCenter.org www.EnonMusic.com www.SonyMusic.com www.TheOrchard.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Books
The Pulse of Entertainment: Executive Lena Jenkins-Smith to Launch ‘The Young Hustle’ Series App
*“It’s like ‘Teen Summit’ only to a broader audience,” said Lena Jenkins-Smith executive producer of the new Internet based series “The Young Hustle.” “There are interviews to address different topics. It’s cool…a platform. We are putting the series out one show at a time.”
The much needed outlet for young “millenniums” follows the hustle of young entrepreneurs. Not new to filmmaking Lena’s credits include executive producer of Primetime Emmy Award winning comedian/actor Katt Williams’ Stand-up Specials, which include “The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Priceless Afterlife” (HBO), “Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse” (Showtime), and “Katt Williams: Great America” (Netflix) – to name a few.
“Katt started my career in entertainment. He showed me the ropes,” said Jenkins-Smith who was a teacher before Katt hired her to be his assistant. She went on to be his tour manager and executive producer on this special film projects. “In a male dominated industry most men are not trying to set you up…let you know the secrets. He even gave me credit and accolades that I never received before. It was…a long time learning from one of the best in the industry. It was important to get recognized for what I had done. He’s funny but kept me on my toes, he made me stronger.”
I’d like to give Katt Williams (Friday After Next, Repo), who has always given me interviews when asked, the credit he deserved for sharing the wealth, and I am not talking about dollar wealth. For me, knowledge is wealth. With that wealth of experience and knowledge Lena has gone on to do outstanding work for herself. She went on to form Young Millennium Records releasing her son’s work, a 17 year-old Inglewood, California rapper named Cyrus who now resides in Atlanta. The imprint went on to sign two other artists Camryn Levert, 22 year-old daughter of Gerald Levert – an R&B singer from Vegas, and Kallie Rock, a 26 year-old Pop singer from Orlando, Florida. Lena has even added author to her credits with a book release on racism in inner-city communities titled “Uncolored” (Book Baby Publishing, @Amazon).
“My son is one of the artists, Cyrus,” Jenkins-Smith said about her label. “He was the 1st signed. I got Camryn, Gerald Levert’s daughter. She is more Pop, an amazing artist. That’s all I have time for right now.”
Lena, who has two other children, informed me that “The Young Hustle” series basically shares the journey of young entrepreneurs that are using online technology to make money so they can inspire others.
“It’s a kids based showcase…it has a teen artist game-show component. It shows young entrepreneurs not giving up…it shows what they go through. It’s like using Tik Tok. An app, but a teen show,” Lena explained. www.CyrusSmith.com www.Uncolored.world
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Tanya Nolan Releases 2nd Remix of Signature Single ‘No Pressure’
*“It’s not a Gospel single but I would sing it in church,” giggled R&B/Pop singer/songwriter Tanya Nolan about her hit single “No Pressure,” from her self-titled debut album, which was re-released as “No Pressure (Bruce Bang Remix).” “God be speaking to my heart. This song is about to open up doors.”
The “No Pressure” track was originally released in 2019. It was featured in the 2020 Grammy Review section of a Billboard Special Edition of potential Grammy nominated projects. The single also became eligible for a 2020 NAACP Image Award nomination, but unfortunately didn’t make the top 10.
“It was written effortlessly, flowing like water. So good…the feeling I got,” she said.
Tanya is also an Electric Dance Music (EDM) artist that resides in Houston, Texas. The “Tanya Nolan” 2019 album debut reached iHeart’s “Top 40’s Album’s Chart.” The “No Pressure (Bruce Bang Remix)” was released in July, 2020 and garnered the Image Award qualification.
“My journey (in music) started at the age of 15,” Nolan recalled. “There was an ad in the newspaper, at the time I was a teen trying to make some money, so I sang over the phone for them….a local band. It’s all raw, no training.”
The gutsy and powerful, infectious vocalist has only just began to share her gift and passion for music.
“My passion is music,” she confessed. “If I have to be in a genre it would be R&B and Pop. I had no idea he (God) would led me to EDM. I’m like a conjunction of genres – all in one.”
MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested After Racist Attack on Security Guard in West Hollywood (Watch)
This is Tanya Nolan’s 2nd remix of the hit single “No Pressure,” which just might be her signature song. The first was a techno-version by DJ Riddler and the 2nd an EDM-version by music producer Bruce Bang. The single’s popularity landed Tanya on the Fox network performing her hit single “No Pressure” on the “The Isiah Factor.”
“I learned a lesson,” Tanya said of the Fox network performance experience. “I’m not going to let music engineers take control. I’m going to double check…the sound was distorted.”
The “No Pressure” single remixed by Bruce Bang is certainly worth a listen. It will make you want to hear the original track and the techno version just to see if it could be better than the hot Bruce Bang version of “No Pressure.” www.TanyaNolan.net
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Young Millennium Records CEO Lena Jenkins-Smith to Speak on ‘ULMII’ Conference Panel via Zoom
*The CEO of Young Millennium Records, Lena Jenkins-Smith, to speak on the “Industry Panel” Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference from 1-3pmPT via Zoom video conferencing.
Lena makes a total of 10 entertainment industry professionals that include three record label heads, three artist management heads, a music producer, a law Consul, a popular television host, and two award winning artists (singer and actor) to speak on the panel.
The entertainment conference starts with a panel “Q and A Session,” then the “professional talent showcase” with performances by some of the label’s artists, and ends with a “national talent competition” of aspiring singers, songwriters, dancers and/or actors. One winner from each category will be selected to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lena started in the entertainment business, from her career as a teacher, as assistant to comedian/actor Katt Williams and went on to be his tour manager and then his film producer (HBO, Showtime, Netflix). Today, Jenkins-Smith not only runs Young Millennium Records, which has three artists to its roster, but is executive producer of “The Young Hustle” television show, and an author with the publication of her book “Uncolored” which addresses racism in America. The label’s current artists include her son Atlanta rapper Cyrus (17 years old), Vegas R&B singer Camryn Levert (22 years-old), and Orlando Pop singer Kallie Rock (26 years-old).
READ THIS: Ice Cube to Dish About His ‘Contract With Black America’ on ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]
Through the years talent who performed at “ULMII” has credited that appearance for helping to launch their careers in the entertainment business. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor Miguel was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes then Sr. V.P. at Jive Records – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter. Mom/manager of Baltimore “ULMII” competitor Naturi Naughton said she was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” event. From her Broadway run she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there Naturi landed a starring role on the STARZ dramatic series “Power”. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the panelist helped him take RoShon to “the next level.” That next level led to a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”. In Baltimore the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. The original song they performed at “ULMII” was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill), who was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill), and he placed the song on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” The song was released as the first single and music video from the album. The song went platinum and today, the Featherstone brothers went on to write and produce songs many heavy-hitters, such as Chris Brown.
Panelists, through its 21 year history, have been many that have included Grammy winning Brenda Russell (“Piano in the Dark”); Hip-Hop legend MCLyte; Jazz and Woody of Dru Hill; comedian/actor Kel Mitchell (The GoodBurger), and actress/singer KeKe Palmer (“True Jackson, VP”) – to name a few.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information about Zoom video conferencing access or email [email protected].
# # #
Freelance Associates
562-424-3836
Long Beach, CA 90807
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]