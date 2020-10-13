Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
‘Coming 2 America’ Set for Amazon Prime Release After $125 Million Deal
*Eddie Murphy’s hotly anticipated “Coming 2 America” will hit Amazon Prime in December.
Variety reports the Paramount Pictures is negotiating a sell of the comedy to Amazon Studios worth an estimated $125 million, with possible tie-ins with McDonald’s and Crown Royal.
Murphy previously gushed about reprising his “Coming to America” role more than 30 years after the original.
“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”
READ MORE: Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH
The 1988 film centers on wealthy African Prince Akeem who travels to New York in his search for a bride. Aresenio Hall played Murphy’s best friend. The film received two Oscar nominations for: Best Costume Design and Best Makeup.
People notes that this time around, Akeem will return to America 30 years later with hopes of finding the son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle.
The project will be directed by Craig Brewer who will work from a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris. Barris reportedly rewrote a previous draft by original “Coming to America” writers, Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, per comicbook.com.
Brewer, who recently worked with Murphy on “Dolemite Is My Name,” dished about the project to Entertainment Weekly back in December.
“There’s this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie,” Brewer said at the time. “They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back’s eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them.”
“Coming 2 America” is slated to drop on Dec. 18.
Darius McCrary Reunties with Kellie Williams, Flirts with Transgender Artist Sidney Starr
*Darius McCrary and Kellie Williams are best known for playing siblings Eddie and Laura Winslow on the ’90s sitcom “Family Matters.” Now they are reuniting for a new movie in which they play a married couple.
Here’s more from EW.com:
The film, Christmas in Carolina, is a holiday rom-com that follows Elle (Atlanta‘s Joslyn Y. Hall), a career-driven investment banker who has given up on love (and Christmas) until she meets Wesley (David L. Rowell), a former NBA player and CEO of a small marketing firm. On a whim, Wesley invites Elle home for Christmas in South Carolina with his parents (Williams and McCrary). With some trepidation, Elle accepts and is given a much bigger gift than she could have imagined.
READ MORE: Life After ‘Family Matters’… Kellie Williams is a Wife and Mother of Two ‘Mini-mes’
View this post on Instagram
🤯 The #Undeniable @sidneystarrbad what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo … #sidneystarr 🔥🔥🔥🔥
In related news, McCrary is currently making headlines over his interest in transgender artist Sidney Starr.
McCrary posted a video of Starr dancing to Lloyd’s “Bass Line” and captioning the post, “The #[email protected] what’s understood don’t need to be explained xoxoxo …”
Starr’s fired off a “Thanks baby baby” in response, leading many to wonder whether the two were dating.
View this post on Instagram
McCrary later posted a shirtless pic, with Sydney commenting, “Sexy daddy goodnight xoxos.”
The actor responded with some heart-eyed emojis.
While the pair are openly flirting on Instagram, it is unclear whether they are in a relationship.
R&B Group Allure Takes Aim at Mariah Carey After Being Left Out of Singer’s Memoir
*R&B group Allure are feeling some way about not receiving a mention in Mariah Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”
In an interview with Vulture, Carey said, “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”
In the memoir, the music icon describes her marriage to Tommy Mottola and how they created the boutique label Crave. Carey recalls one of the acts signed was “The Negro League.” Allure have noted that they were also a part of the early stages of the label, and they’re giving MiMi the side-eye for not acknowledging them.
Check out what they had to say on Instagram via the post below.
READ MORE: Mariah Carey Says ‘Egos and Emotions Got Inflamed’ During Messy Divorce with Nick Cannon
View this post on Instagram
For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave”. Shared moments and trusted you with our lives while also spending time with you and you sharing with us. Never did we ever compromise that. We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis❗️❗️❗️ Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face… the only sweet deal left from crave was a conquest with one of your artist? Wow…talk about priorities! Good to know! Lol UNREAL! We were Crave! Congratulations…You Played yourself!!!! DRUUUUMROOOOOLL..HERE COME THE Lambs… 😘😘😘 no matter what our story is our story! Nothing changes! The truth is the truth! @mariahcarey #Tmz #theshaderoom #CraveRecords #coreyrooney #7Mile #SonyRecords #tommymatola #andycohenbooks #wendywilliams #trackmasters @mariahcareyrares @mariahcareytingz @mariahcareyonly1 @oprah @oprahmagazine @lovelyti2002
On Instagram, the girl group posted a #throwback clip of Carey speaking about Allure being the first group in her label. They also shared audio clips of the songstress reading her memoir without mentioning the singers.
Here’s what Allure had to say:
“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave…We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis❗️❗️❗️ Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face…”
You can read the post in its entirety above.
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is described through a press release as, “an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom.”
“By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories,” the release read. “In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life.”
“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is available at bookstores now.
Common to Host New Podcast Series for Audible, ‘Mind Power Mixtape’
*Rapper Common has signed on to host a new show for Audible called “Mind Power Mixtape” beginning next month.
The podcast is an Audible original show and will feature “intimate, candid and soulful conversations between Common and six revolutionary artists and activists as they discuss success, spirituality, self-care, music, inspiration and overcoming obstacles,” Audible said in a description of the podcast.
Common’s lineup of confirmed guests already includes Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, comedian Tiffany Haddish, “Patriot Act” host Hasan Minhaj, activist Bryan Stevenson, rapper Nas, and Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.
“As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth. There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next — and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege,” said Common in a statement. “We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life — and that is the essence of Mind Power Mixtape. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”
READ MORE: Queen Latifah Says Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Hilarious Together / Watch
Featuring intimate, candid and soulful conversations between @common and six revolutionary artists, the upcoming ‘Mind Power Mixtape’ will leave you inspired and grant you more perspective on overcoming obstacles. https://t.co/tVhYnLcQcF
— Audible (@audible_com) October 12, 2020
Here’s more from the press release:
Each 45-minute episode was recorded remotely, with Common leading the discussion from his home. Set to launch with six episodes on November 19, Mind Power Mixtape will be available exclusively on Audible. Members can access as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.
Common’s most recent Audible project is Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life. The audio-only musical narrative, recorded over the course of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, takes listeners on a magical journey as Common recounts stories of his childhood, reflects on his musical path, and shares personal heroes that inspired him artistically and as an activist. Bluebird Memories is part of Audible’s Words + Music programming, showcasing the personal stories of top global recording artists interwoven with their music.
“Common is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through Mind Power Mixtape,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “His last Audible Original, Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life, was a Words and Music masterpiece – one that truly resonated with our audience — so we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this new and thoughtful storytelling effort and share it with our passionate family of listeners.”
“Mind Power Mixtape” will debut Nov. 19 on Audible Plus.
