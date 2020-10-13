‘Coming 2 America’ Set for Amazon Prime Release After $125 Million Deal

*R&B group Allure are feeling some way about not receiving a mention in Mariah Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

In an interview with Vulture, Carey said, “If somebody or something didn’t pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren’t in the book.”

In the memoir, the music icon describes her marriage to Tommy Mottola and how they created the boutique label Crave. Carey recalls one of the acts signed was “The Negro League.” Allure have noted that they were also a part of the early stages of the label, and they’re giving MiMi the side-eye for not acknowledging them.

Check out what they had to say on Instagram via the post below.

On Instagram, the girl group posted a #throwback clip of Carey speaking about Allure being the first group in her label. They also shared audio clips of the songstress reading her memoir without mentioning the singers.

Here’s what Allure had to say:

“For years we’ve always taken the high road. When it came to our career. Dealt with people having their own opinions about what went down with us and Mariah. Hearing rumors that one of us assaulted her. People saying we were bitter. At the end of the day we have and will always feel strongly about principle. You had a label and we were your first act. We remember people always saying, “You guys were like the wall paper at crave…We’ve always stayed Quiet and been nice about everything although we didn’t receive the same back. One thing that’s sickening is being treated as if we never existed. How does anyone blatantly lie and totally disregard people who were a huge part of your life and your career..between us and 7 Mile… that’s all anyone ever talked about. Rest In Peace to Glynis❗️❗️❗️ Never even cared to even see how we were after everything was said and done. We would have Been ok with you never mentioning the label at all….we were close to you …like sisters…but to actually mention the label and completely disregard us and our accolades and what we brought to the table as your “FIRST ARTISTS” is a slap in the face…”

You can read the post in its entirety above.

“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is described through a press release as, “an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom.”

“By pulling back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassments, personal failures and phenomenal victories,” the release read. “In her own words and song lyrics, Carey reveals untold moments and intimate experiences along with anecdotes of sacred moments with iconic figures to craft an honest, unique and vivid portrait of her extraordinary life.”

“The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is available at bookstores now.