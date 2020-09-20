Eddie Murphy Wins FIRST Ever Emmy for His ‘SNL’ Hosting Stint / WATCH

*It took a looooong time, but Saturday night it all came together for non-other tan Eddie Murphy who won his FIRST ever Emmy!

Yes, it’s pretty hard to believe, but before last night it hadn’t happened. So what did he get the elusive Emmy for you ask? Well, he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” last year.

What kinda makes it memorable as well is the fact that it was Murphy’s first “SNL” appearance was the first time in 35 years since he last hosted. If you watched that show, you’ll remember that he reprieved some of his classic characters, including Buckwheat, Mister Robinson and Gumby.

DID U SEE THIS? Cardi Got Tired of ‘Effing Arguing’ with Offset So She Fired Him (from Marriage)

Eddie appeared to be quite grateful for the honor, too. He gave thanks to the Academy and props to SNL head man Lorne Michaels. He was gracious, thanking the cast, writers and crew.

“Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy. I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live, this is my first Emmy, so thank you so much. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together, and making this happen. And I want to thank, the cast, the writers and the crew at SNL. This was a very, very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I’m still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”

Oh yeah, there’s this. Eddie is promising to to do more comedy going forward. He said if it wasn’t for the pandemic he’s already be out there in front of live audiences. And once he gets the go-ahead, that’s the plan.

Congratulations on your long awaited Emmy, Eddie! 🙂

MORE NEWS: Tucker Carlson Says America ‘Must Defeat’ BLM Movement ‘If We’re Going to Survive’ [VIDEO]