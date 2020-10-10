Podcasts
Cedric The Entertainer Explains How He Got His Name on Jalen Rose’s Podcast / LISTEN
*This week on the “Jalen Rose Renaissance Man” podcast, the former NBAer and current sports analyst for ESPN/ABC, interviewed his old friend Cedric the Entertainer.
For the podcast, Rose chatted with Cedric while he was on the golf course with Joe Pesci, and we talked about how he got the nickname “The Entertainer.”
It happened early in his career during a performance at a St. Louis comedy club where the MC referred to everyone as a comedian.
“But I sang when I got onstage, I did poems. I would do anything to fill up my time,” Cedric told me. “I said, ‘Don’t call me a comedian, call me an entertainer.’ [The MC] called me Cedric the Entertainer. I had a killer show and got a standing ovation. When I came off, he called me Cedric the Entertainer again, and I just kept it.”
Ceddy Ced also shared memories about Bernie Mac’s nonsensical catchphrases, and talked about his drinking buddy DL Hughley being the Keith Richards to his Mick Jagger. And since Ced, like Steve Harvey, is known for his old-school style, like hats and loud suits, they talked about why he would never perform in jeans and T-shirt like comedians do now.
Currently, Cedric is doing “The Neighborhood” on CBS and helping younger talent get their breaks in the industry. Rose says Ced is a natural mentor, a loyal friend, and it’s a bit surreal to think of where they’ve gone in life since meeting at the Comedy Store in LA in the ’90s.
Check out the Jalen Rose ‘Renaissance Man’ podcast:
Entertainment
RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool & the Gang
*It’s a bittersweet month for Kool & the Gang founder and bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, also known by his Muslim name Muhammad Bayyan.
As the musician celebrates his 70th birthday today, October 8th, the date falls one month and one day after the death of his brother Ronald Bell, aka Khalis Bayyan.
Kool & the Gang signed their first record deal in 1970, but it wasn’t until their fourth album in 1973, “Wild and Peaceful,” that they found radio success with the singles “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.” The addition of singer James “J.T.” Taylor in 1978 brought even more fame with the albums “Ladies’ Night” in 1979, “Celebrate!” in 1980, and their highest selling album “Emergency,” which went double platinum in 1984. Their hit singles during this period included “Ladies’ Night,” “Too Hot,” the US number one “Celebration,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna,” “Misled” and “Cherish.”
For the third episode of our new podcast Radioscope Raw, we’re giving you our unedited 1989 interview with Kool, which took place one year after James J.T. Taylor left the band to pursue a solo career. The then 39-year-old talked to one of our writers about the group’s new album “Sweat,” and the addition of new lead singers Sennie “Skip” Martin and Odeen May. Bell also spoke about the exit of J.T. Taylor, his brother Ronald, and original member Spike Mickens; and how their departures would affect the band’s sound going into a new decade.
The episode also features Lee Bailey’s October 2015 interview with Bell, where he reflects on the band’s 50th anniversary at the annual “Radio and Record industry Legends” event in Los Angeles.
Music
The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. Launches Original Audio and Video Series: ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ Podcast
*(Los Angeles) — The Living Legends Foundation®, Inc., (LLF) the leading nonprofit organization recognizing and chronicling the history of Black music industry legends (www.livinglegendsfoundation.com) announced today the worldwide launch of its podcast and streaming video series, Music Day: A Verified Hit™.
Music Day: A Verified Hit, a podcast/vodcast, under the direction of music veteran Jacqueline Rhinehart, veteran radio programmer Ken Johnson, technical producer Mark Hill, and talent executive Pat Shields, will launch on October 13th as a weekly series with the video version on the Living Legends Foundation Inc. YouTube channel and the audio version on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud and other podcast platforms.
New episodes are released each week on Tuesday, traditionally known as ‘music day’—the red-letter day in the radio & music biz when music promoters show up and show out. “Music Day” is now, also, a verified hit conversation covering Black music, the artists who produce it, the business it spawns, and the culture it embodies.
With interviews helmed by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists, Billy Johnson Jr. and Monique Kelley, Music Day addresses the concerns of the music industry—topical and longstanding—with key industry insiders, legendary artists, and emerging talents. In an unabridged, no-holds-barred conversation, each episode focuses on real talk with an experienced, thoughtful panel of creative peers.
“Music Day” is a conversation about the making and marketing of Black music of all genres — worldwide. With a panel composed of legendary artists, music executives, and singular new talents, MD hosts invite listeners and viewers to hear from Execs who’ve been in the game long enough to be impervious to critics and Artists dope enough to be immune to the hype,” said Rhinehart.
- The weekly series begins on October 13:
- October 13 – How to Stay Up During the Down: A Conversation With Three Music Legends – Eddie Levert, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant
- October 20-What’s the *bleep* All About? Speaking Up and Out on Injustice, Lyrical content and Artistic Freedom – Mtume, Geo Bivins, Yoyo, TT Torrez
- October 27 – We Don’t Call it Jazz… Black Music In the World—Kirk Whalum, Terri Lyne Carrington, Gail Boyd, Nicholas Payton, Jamal Ahmad
- November 3 – He’s In Black Effect Mode: Charlamagne Tha God – A conversation with Radio Hall of Fame inductee Charlamagne Tha God.
- November 10 – It’s a New Day, a New Dawn & I’m Feeling Free —New Ways To Be In The Music Industry— Phil Thornton, Robert “Kool” Bell, IDK
- November 17 – That’s What Friends Are For—A conversation on friendships, music distribution, future of music business with Troy Carter & J Erving
- November 24 – When Creatives Crash: Anxiety, Depression, and Suicide in the Music Industry —Tony Cornelius, Shanti Das, Syreeta Butler, Hezues R
- December 1 – Dishing with the Creator of Rap Caviar- A conversation about YouTube, Spotify and African music with Tuma Basa
- December 8 – So How’d You Get Here? — A revelation on the intersection of Music and Politics— Dionne Warwick, Gangstagrass
- December 15 – Legal Eagles Navigate a Digital World (new contracts for a new music landscape). Kendall Minter Esq., Bob Celestin, Esq., Vinny Kumar, Esq. and Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, Esq.
“As we approach our 30th anniversary– with the launch of Music Day, we’re tapping into the legacy of the organization as an integral part of the Black Music Industry and our ongoing mission to educate and inform new generations,” remarked LLF Chairman and radio programmer, David Linton.
Music Day executive producers are industry veterans Jacqueline Rhinehart, Mark Hill, Ken Johnson, and Pat Shields. Music Day associate producers are Shannon Henderson, Shelia Eldridge, Tony Winger, Vivian Scott Chew and Varnell Johnson.
FB facebook.com/The-Living-Legends-Foundation
Instagram @livinglegendsfoundation @musicdaypodcast
Twitter @TheLLFInc
Website www.livinglegendsfoundation.com
Sizzle Reel https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=KdZdRKe3a1k
About The Living Legends Foundation, Inc.
The Living Legends Foundation Inc. is 29 years old and its mission is to serve Black music industry professionals and Black artists. The Foundation honors those unsung heroes whose efforts might otherwise go unnoticed. We exist because of a need to recognize and promote the achievements of those members of the radio, music and entertainment industries and to help secure their place in history.
In addition to the annual awards show, The LLF hosts an annual Golf Tournament in Atlanta, the proceeds benefiting Scholarship Funds at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The LLF’s goal is to support the next generation of music industry executives in their educational pursuits.
source:
Monica Alexander
PR Wizzzz Entertainment
[email protected]rtainment.com
Obama/Trump/Political
The Melania Tapes: First Lady Hates Christmas Decorating & Called Stormy Daniels ‘The Porn Hooker’; ‘Daily Show’ Weighs In (Watch)
*Melania Trump called her husband’s alleged sidepiece, Stormy Daniels, “the porn hooker” in yet another leaked tape by her one-time friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
The audio, recorded in 2018, finds Melania venting about the fact Stormy was getting A-list treatment with a Vogue cover story. The September 2018 issue was right around the time that Stormy’s hush-money scandal was dominating the news cycle.
Melania says … “Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues.” Wolkoff responded with confusion about the term “porn hooker,” forcing Melania to say Stormy’s name.
The recording was revealed on Michael Cohen’s ‘Mea Culpa’ podcast. Listen below:
Prior to this, Wolkoff dropped a secret recording of Melania shrugging off the immigrant children in cages controversy, and railing about having to deal with White House Christmas decorations.
Can you imagine how Fox News would’ve reacted had Michelle Obama complained about the traditional first lady Christmas duties during her time in the White House?
The Daily Show imagined for us.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]