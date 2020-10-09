Urban Videos
Lizzo Hilariously Tries to Remove Nipple Pastie, Jokes It’s ‘Sneak Peek of My Exclusive OnlyFans’ [WATCH]
*Lizzo shared an Instagram video of herself peeling a nipple pastie off, telling fans it’s a teaser of her OnlyFans account.
“Help. My nipple pastie won’t come off. I’m scared. It’s been on for two days and I don’t know what to do. It hurts so bad,” Lizzo says in the clip before attempting to peel it off.
“I’ve put oil on it … oh my God, it hurts so bad. You guys, what do I do?” she continues, wincing in pain. “I think I’m taking off the skin.”
“Sneak peek of my exclusive onlyfans content,” she joked in the Instagram caption.
Check out the moment via the IG clip below.
RELATED: Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
OnlyFans is a subscription-based app on which users pay for adult content directly from their favorite porn star, celebrity or content producers. The content ranges from photos to videos to online chats.
While the platform has been made famous primarily by sex workers, several celebrities have turned to OnlyFans to make a quick buck. Jordyn Woods is the latest Hollywood influencer to join the adult site, making clear that she is “not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built. I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”
Cardi B is also popular on the platform but she doesn’t share explicit content with her subscribers. “And to be clear, no I’m not going to be showing my t—–, or my p—–, or my ass, just straight up real-life content s —. You guys be mad nosy when it comes to my life,” she announced on Instagram. Cardi reportedly charges fans $4.99 a month for exclusives and livestreams.
Blac Chyna is allegedly pulling in $20 million a month on her OnlyFans account. The former stripper charges her fans $50/month to access her explicit content, and according to experts at SlotsUp, she’s the most popular media personality on the platform, AllHipHop.com reports.
Actress and singer Bella Throne is the second top earner on OnlyFans, with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million and Cardi B is third with over $9 million per month.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Set December Hearing in Bill Cosby Appeal
*Bill Cosby has scored a legal victory in his sex assault case, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced it will hear oral arguments in his appeal to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction.
Back in June, the Supreme Court accepted Cosby’s appeal, and his spokesperson noted at the time that the disgraced TV star was “extremely thankful.”
The appeal could pave the way for the conviction to be possibly overturned in the future.
Cosby, 82, is currently serving a three-to-10 year sentence in a state prison for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.
Back in April 2018, he was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault.
READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz Recalls Bill Cosby Kicking Pregnant Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’
During the trial, prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help support Constand’s allegations against him.
The Supreme Court announced this week that a seven-judge panel will review two controversial concerns of Cosby’s lawyers.
Here’s more about the decision via USA Today:
In its one-page order, the Supreme Court said it will review the appellate panel’s decision on Cosby’s case based first on whether the trial judge’s decision to allow other accusers to testify about alleged, uncharged “prior bad acts” by Cosby was prejudicial as opposed to probative, a standard used to allow or disallow testimony.
The other issue the court will review is whether the trial judge improperly allowed testimony about a civil deposition Cosby gave after he said he was promised by an earlier district attorney that he would not be prosecuted. By relying on that promise, was Cosby induced to make self-incriminating statements later used against him, and does that violate his constitutional rights against self-incrimination?
Although dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, only Constand’s allegations resulted in criminal charges.
The Dec. 1 oral arguments will be held virtually.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Supermodel Iman Opens Up About Family’s Escape from Somalia
*Supermodel and activist Iman is opening up about her family’s escape from Somalia in 1972.
“My family left in the middle of the night, with just the clothes on our backs, and crossed the border from Somalia to Kenya. My father was a diplomat, and people who worked for the government were being executed or put in jail. I was a 16-year-old who’d never been on her own and never worked. All of a sudden, I was without my family and on my own in a foreign country,” she tells PEOPLE.
That experience led to her supporting refugees via her role as the first-ever global ambassador for CARE, a non-profit organization that fights global poverty.
“If it wasn’t for non-government agencies [like CARE] who protected me and checked on me every day to make sure I was okay, protecting girls and women especially, I don’t know what my trajectory would have been,” says Iman. “I’ve never forgotten them.”
Iman says “CARE is a humanitarian organization fighting global poverty by helping refugees with emergency relief and supporting women and girls,” says Iman. “If you empower a woman, she will empower not only her family but also her community and her country at large. Women and girls really are the caretakers of a whole nation.”
READ MORE: The Irony of the Accusation of ‘Playing Politics with People’s Lives’
#imandaily #VOTE pic.twitter.com/fut6QckH52
— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) October 9, 2020
The fashion icon notes that refugees “come from war-torn places that are not safe, where their communities and their families are not safe. What people don’t understand about refugees is that they are like all of us, looking for a better way to live, a safe way to raise their children, with the same dreams and desires we all have,” she explains.
“We do become part of the society, of the nation that takes us in,” Iman adds. “I’m an American citizen. I’m grateful to America to have given me a home and a career. I love this country. America is a nation made of immigrants. So Americans are the first people who should understand what an immigrant and what a refugee is.”
Iman says her efforts have also been inspired by late Chief Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she met earlier this year.
“Something that will never leave me, is something she said and that was: ‘In my long life, I have seen great changes, and that’s what makes me an optimist for the future.'”
Iman says “We cannot lose hope.If history has taught us anything, it’s that we should not repeat our old mistakes and there is always room for change.”
“Seeing all the young people now at the forefront of climate change, the fight against global poverty, speaking out for racial justice, that keeps me optimistic,” she says. “They’re not waiting for us. They’re going to take their own path and they are making the changes that we need to make.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Claps Back After Fan Calls Her ‘Dumb*ss’ Estranged Husband Offset a ‘Bad Man’
*Cardi B may be ending her marriage to rapper Offset but that doesn’t mean she won’t come to his defense when fans get out of pocket.
The “WAP” rapper served up some kind words for her estranged husband via Twitter on Thursday night, after a fan called the Migos member a “bad man.” Cardi was quick to fire back and explain how Offset has helped her career flourish.
“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, Complex reports. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”
The post comes less than a month after Cardi filed for divorce from the hip-hop star. We previously reported, Cardi B is calling it quits from her husband after nearly three years of marriage.
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity.
READ MORE: Megan The Stallion to Drop Fashion Nova Collection for ‘Tall Hotties‘ [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
A court hearing is set for November 4.
Cardi also explained her divorce decision on social media and squashed rumors that Offset cheated throughout their marriage.
“I’m OK. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear,” she said in an audio message. “Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh*t,” Cardi said. “This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f*cking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullsh*t.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]