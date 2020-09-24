Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]

*Lizzo is speaking out yet again about how she’s proud to represent for the body-positivity movement.

The Grammy Award-winning artist tells Voguse that despite her bold fashion statement, she believes many of her style choices were “instantly political” because of the way she looks.

“I think that I was politicized because of the things that I wore,” Lizzo said in Vogue’s 73 Questions video series. “Being a big black woman, wearing what I wore on stage was instantly political and it made a statement and I’m grateful for that.”

Late last year, Lizzo was dragged for filth after twerking at a Lakers game with her literal ass out. She later stopped by CBS This Morning to address why she wasn’t bothered by the hate she has received over the stunt.

“I stay in my own positive bubble,” she said to co-host Gayle King, PEOPLE reported. “It’s their opinion. It’s not for me to really ingest, it’s for them to express and for me to choose to listen to or not.”

Lizzo went on to explain that twerking at the game wearing a thong-revealing dress was a spontaneous decision.

“I think no one would have ever saw what I was wearing, like the back of it, if I didn’t get up and dance,” she recalled. “The Laker girls came up to me and said, ‘We’re so excited that you’re here, we want to perform one of your songs for you.’ And I remember I was sitting there and I was with my manager and my friend and they were like, ‘You should get up and dance, they’re doing this for you,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ ”

“So I got up and just did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows this is how I’ve always been, this is how I’ve always liked to dress,” she added, before noting that “contrary to popular belief” she wasn’t just wearing a thong underneath the dress.

The singer noted, “I had on layers down there, so it wasn’t just flesh to seats.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo tells Vogue that she’s “so grateful to be a part of moving the conversation in fashion forward for bigger bodies and Black women.”

Scroll up and watch her 73 Questions with Vogue via the YouTube video above.