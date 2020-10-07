The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. Launches Original Audio and Video Series: ‘Music Day: A Verified Hit’ Podcast

*(Los Angeles) — The Living Legends Foundation®, Inc., (LLF) the leading nonprofit organization recognizing and chronicling the history of Black music industry legends (www.livinglegendsfoundation.com) announced today the worldwide launch of its podcast and streaming video series, Music Day: A Verified Hit™.

Music Day: A Verified Hit, a podcast/vodcast, under the direction of music veteran Jacqueline Rhinehart, veteran radio programmer Ken Johnson, technical producer Mark Hill, and talent executive Pat Shields, will launch on October 13th as a weekly series with the video version on the Living Legends Foundation Inc. YouTube channel and the audio version on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Music, Amazon Music, Soundcloud and other podcast platforms.

New episodes are released each week on Tuesday, traditionally known as ‘music day’—the red-letter day in the radio & music biz when music promoters show up and show out. “Music Day” is now, also, a verified hit conversation covering Black music, the artists who produce it, the business it spawns, and the culture it embodies.

With interviews helmed by LA-based music and lifestyle journalists, Billy Johnson Jr. and Monique Kelley, Music Day addresses the concerns of the music industry—topical and longstanding—with key industry insiders, legendary artists, and emerging talents. In an unabridged, no-holds-barred conversation, each episode focuses on real talk with an experienced, thoughtful panel of creative peers.

“Music Day” is a conversation about the making and marketing of Black music of all genres — worldwide. With a panel composed of legendary artists, music executives, and singular new talents, MD hosts invite listeners and viewers to hear from Execs who’ve been in the game long enough to be impervious to critics and Artists dope enough to be immune to the hype,” said Rhinehart.

The weekly series begins on October 13: October 13 – How to Stay Up During the Down: A Conversation With Three Music Legends – Eddie Levert, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant October 20 -What’s the *bleep* All About? Speaking Up and Out on Injustice, Lyrical content and Artistic Freedom – Mtume, Geo Bivins, Yoyo, TT Torrez October 27 – We Don’t Call it Jazz… Black Music In the World— Kirk Whalum, Terri Lyne Carrington, Gail Boyd, Nicholas Payton, Jamal Ahmad November 3 – He’s In Black Effect Mode: Charlamagne Tha God – A conversation with Radio Hall of Fame inductee Charlamagne Tha God. November 10 – It’s a New Day, a New Dawn & I’m Feeling Free —New Ways To Be In The Music Industry — Phil Thornton, Robert “Kool” Bell, IDK November 17 – That’s What Friends Are For— A conversation on friendships, music distribution, future of music business with Troy Carter & J Erving November 24 – When Creatives Crash: Anxiety, Depression, and Suicide in the Music Industry —Tony Cornelius, Shanti Das, Syreeta Butler, Hezues R December 1 – Dishing with the Creator of Rap Caviar- A conversation about YouTube, Spotify and African music with Tuma Basa December 8 – So How’d You Get Here? — A revelation on the intersection of Music and Politics— Dionne Warwick, Gangstagrass December 15 – Legal Eagles Navigate a Digital World (new contracts for a new music landscape). Kendall Minter Esq., Bob Celestin, Esq., Vinny Kumar, Esq. and Bernie Lawrence-Watkins, Esq.



“As we approach our 30th anniversary– with the launch of Music Day, we’re tapping into the legacy of the organization as an integral part of the Black Music Industry and our ongoing mission to educate and inform new generations,” remarked LLF Chairman and radio programmer, David Linton.

Music Day executive producers are industry veterans Jacqueline Rhinehart, Mark Hill, Ken Johnson, and Pat Shields. Music Day associate producers are Shannon Henderson, Shelia Eldridge, Tony Winger, Vivian Scott Chew and Varnell Johnson.

About The Living Legends Foundation, Inc.

The Living Legends Foundation Inc. is 29 years old and its mission is to serve Black music industry professionals and Black artists. The Foundation honors those unsung heroes whose efforts might otherwise go unnoticed. We exist because of a need to recognize and promote the achievements of those members of the radio, music and entertainment industries and to help secure their place in history.

In addition to the annual awards show, The LLF hosts an annual Golf Tournament in Atlanta, the proceeds benefiting Scholarship Funds at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The LLF’s goal is to support the next generation of music industry executives in their educational pursuits.

