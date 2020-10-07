OUR ROOTS on Nigeria – Here’s to the Next 60

*Video has surfaced of a Black mother confronting a white drug store employee who allegedly saw one of her children dressed in a traditional African garment and asked him if he was going trick-or-treating.

The irate mother had her son point out the offender behind the counter. The mother then demands that the employee get the store manager on the phone.

“It’s September! When will he be going trick-or-treating?” the mother asked the employee as she was calling the manager on her cell phone. “Exactly when in September would my son in African garment be going trick-or-treating?”

“I didn’t know what it was,” the employee tried explaining before the mother cut her off and started pacing out of frame.

“Whichever one of yall b**ches think he will be going trick-or-treating in the middle of god d*mn September, all you need to do is ask his mama! …But you sitting in the middle of a black neighborhood and you gon’ see three children dressed beautifully…”

Mom cut herself off and asked the employee’s name as she was handed the phone with the manager on the line. The employee said her name was Sandra.

Once on the phone, the mother said to the manager, “So let me tell you about Sandra’s racist ass,” and began to unload.

“Now I don’t know what the hell y’all do to train these people who work up here, but we live in this neighborhood, we spend money in this neighborhood, and as long as y’all in this neighborhood, you will respect the money that makes sure yo’ ass got a check.”

She continued to Sandra, “Lying racist b**ch. …See y’all don’t understand when Black people act culturally-correct. But you understand when I cuss you the f**k out. You understand this language real quick.”

Watch it all unfold below: