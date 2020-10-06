Jackée Harry to Host ‘227’ Table Read with Keke Palmer, Wanda Sykes and Blair Underwood

*

*Actress Jackee Harry is hosting a virtual table read of her iconic series “227,” as part of the next “Zoom Where It Happens” special.

Keke Palmer, Wanda Sykes, Loretta Devine, LaTanya Richardson-Jackson, and Blair Underwood are set to take part in the event, set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6P/9P ET.

Jackée Harry will also participate in the “227” table read. The special aims to raise awareness for PushBlack, a prominent nonprofit media company for Black Americans.

Check out Jackée’s Instagram announceent about the event below.

Here’s more about the “227” Zoom special:

“For the third installment of “Zoom Where It Happens,” Palmer will play Sandra, Sykes will portray Pearl, Richardson will portray Mary, Devine will assume the role of Rose Lee, and Underwood will appear as multiple male characters. The production team of this series also includes Richardson-Jackson, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay.”

The event page also notes, “In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!”

The “227” table read follows the live reading of “Friends” hosted by Gabrielle Union with an all-black cast including Sterling K. Brown, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson, and more.

The “Zoom Where It Happens” series kicked off on Sept. 8 with Sanaa Lathan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alfre Woodard, and Regina King for a “Golden Girls” table read.

Register here to watch the “227” virtual table read on Oct. 6.