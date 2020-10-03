Lenny Kravitz Talks Being Biracial & Finding His Identity in An Interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING

*Lenny Kravitz has had hit records and packed concert venues.

However, he admits that finding his sound and identity in the music business was a struggle, in an interview with Michelle Miller for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

Kravitz opens up to Miller, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY, to talk about his childhood as the son of “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, his career, his relationship with Lisa Bonet of “The Cosby Show” and his new book, Let Love Rule, out next week.

“I didn’t want the book to be about rock stardom, fame or any of that,” Kravitz tells Miller. “This was about getting there, finding my voice.”

He writes that he lived a charmed childhood, enriched by his parents’ extraordinary circle of friends. Actress Cicely Tyson is his godmother, and Diahann Carroll is an honorary aunt. Kravitz recalls sitting on Duke Ellington’s lap while the famed artist played the piano. He says it was seeing a Jackson 5 concert that sparked his career.

Yet, when he was starting out, Kravitz struggled to find himself as an artist. He tried blue contact lenses, and he changed his stage name to Romeo Blue.

“I was not comfortable with myself at the time,” he says.

“I just felt like there was David Bowie, and there was Prince and … Lenny Kravitz just didn’t fit in,” Kravitz says. “But the exercise of going outside of yourself, changing your look, changing your name – led me right back to myself. So it was a necessary part of the process. … I was enough. And my name was correct.”

