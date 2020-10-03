Arts & Culture
Lenny Kravitz Talks Being Biracial & Finding His Identity in An Interview with CBS SUNDAY MORNING
*Lenny Kravitz has had hit records and packed concert venues.
However, he admits that finding his sound and identity in the music business was a struggle, in an interview with Michelle Miller for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Oct. 4 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.
Kravitz opens up to Miller, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY, to talk about his childhood as the son of “The Jeffersons” star Roxie Roker, his career, his relationship with Lisa Bonet of “The Cosby Show” and his new book, Let Love Rule, out next week.
“I didn’t want the book to be about rock stardom, fame or any of that,” Kravitz tells Miller. “This was about getting there, finding my voice.”
He writes that he lived a charmed childhood, enriched by his parents’ extraordinary circle of friends. Actress Cicely Tyson is his godmother, and Diahann Carroll is an honorary aunt. Kravitz recalls sitting on Duke Ellington’s lap while the famed artist played the piano. He says it was seeing a Jackson 5 concert that sparked his career.
INTERESTING & HISTORIC: Jay-Z Taps Jesse Collins as First Black Super Bowl Halftime Show Executive Producer
Yet, when he was starting out, Kravitz struggled to find himself as an artist. He tried blue contact lenses, and he changed his stage name to Romeo Blue.
“I was not comfortable with myself at the time,” he says.
“I just felt like there was David Bowie, and there was Prince and … Lenny Kravitz just didn’t fit in,” Kravitz says. “But the exercise of going outside of yourself, changing your look, changing your name – led me right back to myself. So it was a necessary part of the process. … I was enough. And my name was correct.”
CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.
Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts on all podcast platforms.
source:
Richard Huff
[email protected]
Arts & Culture
Witches Are Real; They’re Everywhere! WATCH the Official Trailer for ‘Roald Dahl’s The Witches’
*From Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) comes the fantasy adventure “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”
The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérable,” “Ocean’s 8”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Help,” “The Shape of Water”), Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (“The Hunger Games” films, “The Lovely Bones”), with Kristin Chenoweth (TV’s “Glee” and “BoJack Horseman”) and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno (TV’s “Atlanta”) also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick (“Holmes & Watson”).
Reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.
CHECK THIS OUT: You Can Bet Your Last Money: ‘Soul Train’ Left Its Chicago’s Station 49 Years Ago Today [EUR Video Throwback]
Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the screenplay is by Robert Zemeckis & Kenya Barris (TV’s “black-ish,” “Shaft”) and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). Zemeckis is also producing, alongside Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón and Luke Kelly. Serving as executive producers are Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams.
Zemeckis’s behind-the-scenes team includes a roster of his frequent collaborators, including Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (“Forrest Gump”), production designer Gary Freeman, editors Jeremiah O’Driscoll and Ryan Chan, Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston (“Allied,” “Lincoln”), and Oscar-nominated composer Alan Silvestri (“Polar Express,” “Forrest Gump”).
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, an Image Movers/Necropia/Experanto Filmoj Production, a Robert Zemeckis Film, “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.”
ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES
Instagram: @WitchesMovie
Twitter: @HBOMax, @WBPictures
Facebook: @HBOMax, @WarnerBrosPictures
#TheWitchesMovie
#TheWitchesHBOMax
Stream the #TheWitchesMovie on HBOMax October 22.
source:
CAMILLE L. SMITH
Manager, Multicultural Marketing | Warner Bros. Pictures
Arts & Culture
The Pulse of Entertainment: Blake Aaron’s ‘Color & Passion’ is Epic / LISTEN & Groove
*Billboard chart topping guitarist Blake Aaron’s latest project “Color and Passion” is epic. Offering 11 selections and a line-up of musician one can only dream of to assist on an album.
Aside from the featured musicians Najee (Shanachie Entertainment) on sax, Darren Rahn (Side 2 Music) on sax and Kim Scott on flute, Blake has Darryl Williams on bass; Tony Moore on drums; Tateng Katindig on piano; Eric Valentine on drums; Mel Brown on bass; Adam Hawley on organ; Trevor Neuman on trumpet; Luanne Homzy on violin; Hussain Jiffry on bass; Jason Rahn on flugelhorn; Tarell Martin on drums; David Mann on sax; Mike Whittaker on piano, and Darryl Williams on bass – just to name some of the musicians.
“Color and Passion” was mainly recorded at the Blake Aaron Studios in Los Angeles, with two selections recorded at Darren Rahn’s The Litterbox studio in Denver, CO. The project is released on the Innervision Records imprint. Blake Aaron wrote all the selections except for the Stevie Wonder cover “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”. Darren Rahn co-wrote with Blake “Groovers and Shakers” and “Drive”, and Adam Hawley co-wrote with him the “Sunday Strutt” selection.
Aaron has performance dates coming up in Spain October 4 – 10, 2020 at the Mallorca Smooth Jazz Fest. He has released five singles from the “Color and Passion” project, the latest being “Daylight.” The “Fall For You” and “Groovers and Shakers” singles both reached #1 on Billboard’s “Top 10 Chart,” the “Vivid” single reached #10 on Billboard, and “Drive” reached #1 on the Radiowave Chart.
GOOD NEWS! Barry Jenkins Tapped to Direct ‘Lion King’ Sequel for Disney
My favorite songs on the “Color and Passion” album include #1 “Fall For You” because his guitar playing is sweet, a Smooth Jazz flavor I love that has Tateng on piano, Tony on drums, and Darryl on bass; #3 “Sunday Strutt” featuring Najee on sax because I love the way his strings and the sax dances together, then the horns of David and Trevor cut in and twirls the strings around, ending with Najee sax playing tap-dancing back to cut back in and dance with the strings until the end – epic; #4 “Drive” because it feels like you are on the highway alone driving fast on the freeway and I love the way the flugelhorn playing by Jason seems to push you faster, it also has Darryl on sax and Tarell on drums; #6 the title song, “Color and Passion,” is also an epic song with Blake’s guitar strings giving you a Spanish flavor and the keyboard playing by Tateng is majestic, with Tony on drums, Hussain on bass, and Luanne on violin, and #8 “Riviera Nights” because it gives you a feel of Brazil, though I’ve never been there, and I love how Blake’s guitar strings dance and how the piano playing by Mike shows off at the end, with Tony on drums and Darryl on bass. www.BlakeAaron.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times.
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Africa
The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism supports CARTAN
*The Lagos based Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism has donated funds to the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria CARTAN to enable cartoonists who are members in conceptualising and publishing cartoons that speak to access to information in commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) which was on 28 September 2020 and the webinar discussion on ‘Drawing the Line for Speech: A display of cartoons reflecting Nigeria at 60 is to be held on October 1.
The centre is named after the very vocal Wole Soyinka a Nigerian playwright, poet and essayist who was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition.He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Visit cartoon exhibition on www.cartan.org – on 1st October
