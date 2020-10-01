Social Heat
She’s Done it! Nicki Minaj Has Given Birth to First Child
*We just got word that Nicki Manaj has given birth for the very first time. So, congrats to Nicki and husband, Kenneth Petty for the birth of their first child.
Knowledgeable sources tell TMZ that Madame Minaj gave birth on Wednesday in L.A. However, the new parents have yet to share the sex or the name of their new bundle of joy.
Nicki announced her pregnancy back in July, posting a series of photos showing her looking at least 6 months along and captioning one post, “#Preggers.” She did the photoshoot with famed photographer David LaChappelle.
Nicki’s planned to become a mom for quite some time … remember, last September she claimed she was retiring from the rap game to start a family. She eventually got back into music but also got married to her childhood friend.
by the way, word is that her hubby was right alongside Nicki when she gave birth.
It looks like the barbs have someone new to fawn over.
WHOAH! WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? Essence Magazine Furloughs Staff, Paying Salaries for 1 Week
View this post on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss After ‘Excessive Bleeding’: ‘How Can This Be Real’
*Chrissy Teigen revealed on Wednesday that she suffered a pregnancy loss after being hospitalized for “excessive bleeding.”
Teigan and her husband John Legend shared the sad news on social media, noting that “despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” her bleeding could not be stopped.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen, 34, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she continued, sharing some black-and-white photos from the hospital. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen in ‘Scary’ Situation: She’s Been Hospitalized Halfway Through Pregnancy / VIDEO
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” the grieving mom wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she concluded. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
Legend, 41, shared his wife’s statement on his Twitter account.
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k
— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020
Teigen also tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 4, and two-year-old son Miles Theodore.
In September, the former model was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her ″super weak″ placenta.
″It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna,″ she said at the time. ″With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times.”
Usher and Girlfriend Welcome Newborn Daughter: Sovereign Bo Raymond
*Usher‘s got anotha. Another baby, that is. Today, he announced the birth of his newborn daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond.
The 41-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Usher Raymond, shared the news on Instagram Wednesday afternoon and now you know.
“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the singer wrote. ‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”
Usher welcomed the baby Sovereign Bo with girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, a 37-year-old VP of A&R at Epic Records. The couple has reportedly been dating since Oct. 2019, after they were seen hanging out backstage at the Hollywood Bowl, reports Page Six.
RELATED: Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Daughter: ‘A Little Bit of Heaven’
The infant’s birthdate has been confirmed as September 24.
He also shares two older sons, Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12, with ex-wife, Tamika Foster.
The singer, who’s opening in Las Vegas in the Summer of 2021, first revealed he and Goicoechea were expecting during an appearance on “Good Morning America.”
“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival,” he shared.
Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Welcome Daughter: ‘A Little Bit of Heaven’
*Kevin Hart is a daddy again. In fact, he’s now officially a father of four!
Hart, 41 and wife Eniko, 36, gave birth to the couple’s second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart. On Tuesday, September 29, Eniko wrote on Instagram.
″Thankful • grateful • blessed,″ wrote Eniko. ″a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more..”
Baby Kaori Mai joins three big siblings: brothers Kenzo Kash, 2½, and Hendrix, 12, plus sister Heaven, 15.
MORE NEWS: Ryan Dorsey Says Naya Rivera’s Sister Put Her ‘Life on Hold’ to ‘Support’ Him and Son [VIDEO]
Check out what social media is saying …
View this post on Instagram
#KevinHart & wife Eniko welcomed a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart 😍
