Homicide Investigator on Leave Over Black Lives Matter Incident Was Previously Sued Over Police Work
*When Cloyd Steiger was placed on administrative leave from the Washington Attorney General’s Office for causing a public scene over a waitress’s Black Lives Matter pin, it wasn’t the first time his conduct had been called into question.
Steiger, a homicide investigator, was placed on leave Sept. 8 after Reese Vincent, a waitress at the Tacoma restaurant The Fish Peddler, wrote a Facebook post in which she alleged Steiger wrote “BLM Button = No Tip” and “That’s how socialism works” on his receipt before shouting at another employee about Black Lives Matter and socialism.
Steiger is also a former homicide detective for the Seattle Police Department and a true-crime writer who has been featured in several documentary television programs as an expert on homicide and cold case investigations. His personal website lists a string of high-profile media appearances, including CBS’s “48 Hours,” Investigation Discovery’s “Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen,” and several podcasts in the true-crime genre.
However, Steiger’s police work at the Seattle PD has recently come under scrutiny. Only a few months ago, Steiger was a defendant in a high-profile lawsuit alleging “pervasive misconduct” by law enforcement, including perjury, in the arrest of a suspected “cold case” killer—the very kind Steiger specializes in. The city settled the suit with the plaintiff, who had been exonerated of the crime for which he was initially convicted.
The case in question, McCullough v. Hanley et al, centered on Steiger and other law enforcement officials’ involvement in the arrest of the now-exonerated Jack D. McCullough, who in 2012 was convicted for the 1957 abduction and murder of 7-year-old Maria Ridulph in Sycamore, Illinois.
In 2015, the newly elected State’s Attorney of DeKalb County commissioned a review of the case evidence and found “clear and convincing evidence” of McCullough’s innocence. The National Registry of Exonerations describes this evidence, which includes contradictory testimony from prosecution witnesses, a failure to account for McCullough’s alibi, and an arrest warrant based on “materially incorrect and misleading statements” by police. McCullough’s conviction was vacated in April 2016, and the charges against him dismissed.
McCullough then filed a federal lawsuit against several law enforcement officials, including Steiger, who were involved in his arrest, and sought damages for the four years he spent in prison as a result.
A filing dated July 20, 2018, names Seattle PD as one of several defendants in the suit, including the Illinois State Police and DeKalb County proper. Steiger is accused in the same filing of “contacting plaintiff under false pretenses” and, with the “knowledge and approval” of his colleagues, making false claims in the affidavit that led to McCullough’s arrest and questioning.
In July of this year, the City of Seattle settled the case with McCullough for $300,000. Despite the settlement and the legal exoneration, Steiger maintained in interviews at the time that he still believed McCullough was guilty.
Since leaving Seattle PD, Steiger has worked for the Washington Attorney General’s Homicide Investigation Tracking System (HITS), a “database (that) acts as a central repository for detailed information on violent crimes occurring in Washington and Oregon.”
Vincent, the waitress who says Steiger denied her a tip and caused a scene at her restaurant, said: “Unfortunately I can’t do any more interviews, as it puts my job and safety in (the) workplace at risk … please refer to my post.”
After Reese made her post, the Washington A.G. Office announced that Steiger would be placed on administrative leave for the time being.
“On the morning of Sept. 8, our Human Resources Department initiated an investigation into Mr. Steiger’s conduct. Later that day, Mr. Steiger was placed on administrative leave,” said Dan Jackson of the Washington A.G.’s office.
When reached for comment, Steiger stated he “can’t comment on this” and redirected to his attorney Steven Fogg. Fogg did not return requests for comment.
Former Officer Brett Hankison Pleads Not Guilty to Charges in Breonna Taylor Case
*Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment related to Breonna Taylor’s killing.
Hankison was fired from the department in June, three months after he and two other offifers, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid on Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 shots. Taylor was hit several times and died on the scene. Hankison was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
Mattingly claims he and Cosgrove acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.
Walker has said he didn’t know he was firing at police as they entered the apartment unannounced and wearing plain clothing.
Last week, Hankison was incited on three wanton endangerment charges. The charges do not relate to Taylor, but rather for shooting into her white neighbor’s apartment where three people were present, including a child.
Hankison fired through “a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window,” according to state attorney general Daniel Cameron’s indictment, CNN reports.
No other officers involved in the deadly raid at the apartment were charged.
Hankison was released on $15,000 bail shortly after he was arrested last week. As a condition of his bond, he will not be allowed to keep any firearms. His attorney claims he’s being threatened and wants a weapon to protect himself.
If convicted on all three charges, Hankison faces three to 15 years in prison.
In the days since Republican AG Daniel Cameron announced that no murder charges would be brought against the officers connected toTaylor’s death, a new Vice report noted that police body cam footage appears to show Hankison, walking into the crime scene after the shooting incident — a violation of police policy.
California Woman Charged with Attempted Murder for Plowing Through Pro-Trump Protesters [VIDEO]
*A California woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a viral video showed her attempting to flee an angry crowd of suspected white supremacists during a “Caravan for Justice” event in Yorba Linda, Calif. on Saturday Sept. 26.
Tatiana Turner, 40, reportedly struck and injured demonstrators during a dueling protest with Black Lives Matter activists and pro-Trump supporters. As the violent white mob began to surround her car, she sped away and was later arrested without incident. According to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun, the man and woman who were hit were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per MSN.com.
Turner has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $1 million bail.
This poor woman, Tatiana Turner. Was surrounded by suspected white supremacists and was merely trying to escape.
We don’t know all the #facts #MAGA #trump #Trump2020 #YorbaLinda #NoAntiBlackRacism @tariqnasheed @ProfBlacktruth @bobdabolino01 @TaureanReign @DeeTubman @Timsomor pic.twitter.com/iDZfdcKLIh
— #FirstThem NEWS🇺🇸 (@FirstThemNEWS) September 27, 2020
According to the official statement released by the police, “At approximately 3 pm, after several dispersal orders, a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals. The driver, believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice, continued to leave the parking lot and was detained a short distance away from the incident. The two people struck, a man and a woman believed to be at the protest, were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries but are expected to survive.”
Turner’s white sedan was pursued by dozens of protesters who smashed several of the car’s windows before she was laster detained by law enforcement a few blocks away. She is also facing a charge for assault with a deadly weapon. Police said she was on the scene as part of the “Caravan for Justice” event.
“People had broken her windshield,” Anthony Bryson, who helped plan the event for the Urban Organizers Coalition, told The Associated Press. “She was trying to leave. She was in fear for her life.”
Video shows a crowd of people surrounding Turner’s car before she accelerates forward. The rear window is smashed out as she drives away (check out the clips above).
Turner will reportedly appear in court Tuesday (Sept. 29).
In Photos: New York Protests Sparked by Breonna Taylor Decision / LOOK!
*Thousands of protesters marched through New York City on Wednesday night, angered by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
Protests began earlier this year after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement and emboldened activists around the country to speak out against systemic racism. The recent protests also brought attention to Taylor’s case, who on March 13 was killed after police officers entered her home while executing a no-knock warrant and fired multiple shots at the unarmed 26-year-old.
On Wednesday, a firestorm of pain and outrage seemed to hit the United States all at once. Rallies and marches materialized like flash mobs with a purpose. Every voice had a face. Every face had a story. And at moments like this every story, journalists know, drips with humanity and challenges America’s conscience.
Two of the three Louisville officers in the case have not been charged with any crime. A third faces a charge of wanton endangerment, something demonstrators in New York saw as a slap on the wrist. They used far more colorful language, shouting to anyone who would hear.
The largest march began around Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where speakers expressed rhetoric about racial injustice, police abuse and a justice system broken beyond repair. And then the masses came, streaming into the plaza adjacent to the Barclays Center arena.
“Say Their Names!” and “Breonna’s Life Matters,” their signs read. Others bore obscenities directed at police. Shirts and masks did, too.
“No justice, no peace!” The too-familiar refrain of these protests.
And then the sea of people streamed out.
Both lanes of the Manhattan Bridge swelled with righteous anger, the route into lower Manhattan clogged. Police kept them safe, blocking vehicle traffic and arresting no one.
Some idled drivers honked their horns in encouragement. Others left their cars to mingle and shake hands, COVID-19 be damned.
As the groups moved up Manhattan’s famed avenues, New Yorkers sat watching from windows and fire escapes. Clapping, shouting, banging pots and pans. A mixture of pro and con shouted in the direction of the NYPD, still following behind, still keeping the peace.
They were hardly needed. Groups of bicyclists formed a protective buffer around protesters and guided car traffic away from the crowds for blocks and blocks and blocks.
“We’re going to keep coming out here,” one protester said, declining to give their name. “As long as this keeps happening, we’re going to keep coming.”
