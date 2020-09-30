Arts & Culture
The Pulse of Entertainment: Blake Aaron’s ‘Color & Passion’ is Epic / LISTEN & Groove
*Billboard chart topping guitarist Blake Aaron’s latest project “Color and Passion” is epic. Offering 11 selections and a line-up of musician one can only dream of to assist on an album.
Aside from the featured musicians Najee (Shanachie Entertainment) on sax, Darren Rahn (Side 2 Music) on sax and Kim Scott on flute, Blake has Darryl Williams on bass; Tony Moore on drums; Tateng Katindig on piano; Eric Valentine on drums; Mel Brown on bass; Adam Hawley on organ; Trevor Neuman on trumpet; Luanne Homzy on violin; Hussain Jiffry on bass; Jason Rahn on flugelhorn; Tarell Martin on drums; David Mann on sax; Mike Whittaker on piano, and Darryl Williams on bass – just to name some of the musicians.
“Color and Passion” was mainly recorded at the Blake Aaron Studios in Los Angeles, with two selections recorded at Darren Rahn’s The Litterbox studio in Denver, CO. The project is released on the Innervision Records imprint. Blake Aaron wrote all the selections except for the Stevie Wonder cover “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”. Darren Rahn co-wrote with Blake “Groovers and Shakers” and “Drive”, and Adam Hawley co-wrote with him the “Sunday Strutt” selection.
Aaron has performance dates coming up in Spain October 4 – 10, 2020 at the Mallorca Smooth Jazz Fest. He has released five singles from the “Color and Passion” project, the latest being “Daylight.” The “Fall For You” and “Groovers and Shakers” singles both reached #1 on Billboard’s “Top 10 Chart,” the “Vivid” single reached #10 on Billboard, and “Drive” reached #1 on the Radiowave Chart.
GOOD NEWS! Barry Jenkins Tapped to Direct ‘Lion King’ Sequel for Disney
My favorite songs on the “Color and Passion” album include #1 “Fall For You” because his guitar playing is sweet, a Smooth Jazz flavor I love that has Tateng on piano, Tony on drums, and Darryl on bass; #3 “Sunday Strutt” featuring Najee on sax because I love the way his strings and the sax dances together, then the horns of David and Trevor cut in and twirls the strings around, ending with Najee sax playing tap-dancing back to cut back in and dance with the strings until the end – epic; #4 “Drive” because it feels like you are on the highway alone driving fast on the freeway and I love the way the flugelhorn playing by Jason seems to push you faster, it also has Darryl on sax and Tarell on drums; #6 the title song, “Color and Passion,” is also an epic song with Blake’s guitar strings giving you a Spanish flavor and the keyboard playing by Tateng is majestic, with Tony on drums, Hussain on bass, and Luanne on violin, and #8 “Riviera Nights” because it gives you a feel of Brazil, though I’ve never been there, and I love how Blake’s guitar strings dance and how the piano playing by Mike shows off at the end, with Tony on drums and Darryl on bass. www.BlakeAaron.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Africa
The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism supports CARTAN
*The Lagos based Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism has donated funds to the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria CARTAN to enable cartoonists who are members in conceptualising and publishing cartoons that speak to access to information in commemoration of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) which was on 28 September 2020 and the webinar discussion on ‘Drawing the Line for Speech: A display of cartoons reflecting Nigeria at 60 is to be held on October 1.
The centre is named after the very vocal Wole Soyinka a Nigerian playwright, poet and essayist who was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature.
TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator. He is one of the participants of the CARTAN Virtual cartoon exhibition.He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated in the UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and took part in the Afropolitan Comics virtual comics exhibition arranged by the French Institute in South Africa coinciding with its annual National Arts Festival –– www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]
Visit cartoon exhibition on www.cartan.org – on 1st October
** FEATURED STORY **
Daveed Diggs Co-stars in New Showtime Series ‘The Good Lord Bird’ / VIDEO
*”Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs is now co-starring in the new Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird.” This limited series tells the story of abolitionist John Brown and his efforts to end slavery.
Diggs plays the great Frederick Douglass who Brown seeks out to help him with his fight. It is known that Douglass helped with the underground railroad and was a free black man that often spoke publicly about the unjust conditions of slavery. But he didn’t involve himself in slave revolts which is what John Brown was about. He went through the south freeing slaves and killing their slave masters if it came down to it.
WE’VE GOT POLITICAL NEWS! Biden/Harris Ticket Gets HUGE Endorsement from Dwyane Johnson/The Rock! / WATCH
Diggs is able to grasp the essence of the legend that is Frederick Douglass as well as showing him as a human being. Some may be shocked to see that Frederick Douglass was just like most men, having a wife and a girlfriend. The series is a satire based on actual events so you may question if this part of the story is actually a fact.
“Yeah, a black wife and a white mistress that’s real facts,” says Diggs when asked if this was true about Douglass.
That isn’t the only new thing you may learn watching this series. John Brown, played by Ethan Hawke (Training Day), was planning an attack and take over of Harpers Ferry, a United States arsenal. It is said this act was the prelude to the civil war which took place 2 years later. The show is based on a novel of the same name. We also asked Diggs how similar the script is to the novel.
“It really is trying to capture the spirit of the novel, which does hold all this duality,” says Diggs. Narrated by a young slave boy named Onion, played by Joshua Caleb Johnson, we experience the show from his point of view. Showing the struggle of black people from both the perspective of a slave and what it meant to be a free slave during those times.
The Good Lord Bird premieres Sunday, October 4 on Showtime.
Arts & Culture
Stacey Abrams and Desus & Mero to Guest Star on Animated ‘Black-ish’ Episode
*The Johnsons and “black-ish” return to ABC with a special one-hour television event on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT).
The two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere on WEDNESDAY, OCT 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.
On his campaign trail, Dre seeks advice from an animated Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Later, he joins Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on their late night talk show “DESUS & MERO,” for an interview with some hard-hitting questions for the aspiring candidate.
UNCLE BEN SPEAKS: Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.
Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. Stacey Abrams, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero guest star as themselves.
Animation for “Election Special Pt. 2” is being produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios and Rod Amador, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Big Jump Entertainment.
In its upcoming seventh season, “black-ish” will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.
Editor’s Note: Airdate and timing are subject to the change due to the NBA Finals schedule.
source:
briana claiborne | jr. publicist
THE MRKT | multicultural marketing
| mrktco.com | ig: @mrktco
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]