Queen Latifah Says Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Hilarious Together / Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*via press release

TV One’s edgy docu-series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, highlights legendary actress and director Debbie Allen this Sunday, October 4. On the episode, Allen talks about her first big break as a dancer, choreographer and director, her relationship with older sister, Phylicia Rashad, and the compelling reason why she has dedicated her life to teaching dance and the arts to youth from across the world.

In the preview clip above, Allen recalls how the Los Angeles Riots caused tension behind the scenes on “A Different World,” the popular 90’s sitcom about life at a fictional HBCU. The series ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993 on NBC.

Allen, who served as a director and producer on the show, tells TV One how Roseanne Barr and her ex husband Tom Arnold ended up being cast on the LA riots episode.

READ MORE: Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel to Drop Before Presidential Election on Amazon Studios

TV One’s auto-biographical series #Uncensored returns! The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities including actor Larenz Tate, Tyrese Gibson, Eve, Yandy Smith-Harris, Omari Hardwick, Jenifer Lewis For Real and Debbie Allen. pic.twitter.com/RpsmzJaJ1e — TV ONE (@tvonetv) July 28, 2020

“The L.A. riot episode was amazing,” Allen recalled in a preview clip. “It was unsettling what was going on in the L.A. riots and what we had to go through to get that show on the air. We got through it and we showed people rioting.”

She added, “The big note we got from the network was about the white looters,” Allen recalled in shock. “I had people coming out of the liquor store and I gave them a line, I said say it: ‘Free at last, thank God almighty we’re free at last.’ I thought I was going to hear about that. They complained about the white looters. I’m like are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?”

“So what did we do? We got Roseanne [Barr] and Tom Arnold,” she explained. “We reshot it with them because that was a ratings victory to get them on A Different World. That was very interesting. I mean the show was about so many other things. But that’s a little nugget on the inside of what we have to go through. I was always going into the principal’s office.”

Watch Allen tell it via the YouTube video above.

“UNCENSORED” airs Sunday, October 4 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C. The episode will re-air on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 PM/9C.