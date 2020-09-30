Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Queen Latifah Says Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Hilarious Together / Watch
*Queen Latifah is a big fan of Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship!
The “Girls Trip” star was all smiles as she dished about the charismatic couple’s romance while chatting with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles.
“They are funny, is what they are!” she said. “I’m so happy for them! Knowing him and knowing her, I can only imagine the conversations they must have. I know she keeps him on his toes so much, and they probably just laugh so much! I know they’re crazy together!”
The Emmy-winning actress also discussed her partnership with the American Lung Association to host the first-ever livestream benefit #Act4Impact, which will raise money for the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.
Tune into Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET for the two-hour event. Donations can also be made at lung.org/act4impact.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Debbie Allen Recalls Controversial LA Riots Episode on ‘A Different World’ [VIDEO]
*via press release
TV One’s edgy docu-series “UNCENSORED,” which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, highlights legendary actress and director Debbie Allen this Sunday, October 4. On the episode, Allen talks about her first big break as a dancer, choreographer and director, her relationship with older sister, Phylicia Rashad, and the compelling reason why she has dedicated her life to teaching dance and the arts to youth from across the world.
In the preview clip above, Allen recalls how the Los Angeles Riots caused tension behind the scenes on “A Different World,” the popular 90’s sitcom about life at a fictional HBCU. The series ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993 on NBC.
Allen, who served as a director and producer on the show, tells TV One how Roseanne Barr and her ex husband Tom Arnold ended up being cast on the LA riots episode.
READ MORE: Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel to Drop Before Presidential Election on Amazon Studios
TV One’s auto-biographical series #Uncensored returns! The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities including actor Larenz Tate, Tyrese Gibson, Eve, Yandy Smith-Harris, Omari Hardwick, Jenifer Lewis For Real and Debbie Allen. pic.twitter.com/RpsmzJaJ1e
— TV ONE (@tvonetv) July 28, 2020
“The L.A. riot episode was amazing,” Allen recalled in a preview clip. “It was unsettling what was going on in the L.A. riots and what we had to go through to get that show on the air. We got through it and we showed people rioting.”
She added, “The big note we got from the network was about the white looters,” Allen recalled in shock. “I had people coming out of the liquor store and I gave them a line, I said say it: ‘Free at last, thank God almighty we’re free at last.’ I thought I was going to hear about that. They complained about the white looters. I’m like are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?”
“So what did we do? We got Roseanne [Barr] and Tom Arnold,” she explained. “We reshot it with them because that was a ratings victory to get them on A Different World. That was very interesting. I mean the show was about so many other things. But that’s a little nugget on the inside of what we have to go through. I was always going into the principal’s office.”
Watch Allen tell it via the YouTube video above.
“UNCENSORED” airs Sunday, October 4 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C. The episode will re-air on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 PM/9C.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
LeBron James’ SpringHill Company to ‘Move Culture Forward’ via 4-Year Deal with Universal Pictures
LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company have inked a four-year, first-look deal with Universal Pictures.
“LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we’re excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward,” said Donna Langle, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever.”
She added the company “look[s] forward to leveraging our resources across the NBCU portfolio to amplify those titles and bring important voices like SpringHill to a global audience.”
READ MORE:Vanessa Bryant Calls Out LA County Sheriff After He Challenges LeBron James Over Shooting of Deputies
Thank you to the legend @MichaelVick for joining our fight. @Morethanavote #morethananathlete https://t.co/f34cftTirs
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 28, 2020
Universal and SpringHill have already announced three projects currently in development: “an untitled film based on the book “Shooting Stars” by LeBron and Buzz Bissinger, New Kid, based on the 2019 graphic novel by Jerry Craft, and Catch the Wave, a project based on an original pitch by Ali Kinney,” per Complex.
“The SpringHill Company’s purpose is to empower greatness in every individual,” Maverick Carter said. “With Universal, we’re aligned in making sure socially conscious and purposeful elements are felt in all of our stories, whether it’s a drama, comedy, family, or even a horror film.”
He continued, “In the same spirit, this partnership allows us to empower creators to tell the stories important to them and culture on the studio projects in the film space. Universal has been an incredibly collaborative thought partner from vision to execution and it’s clear they value championing and telling diverse stories. We’re proud to be partnering with a studio that makes telling diverse stories a mandate and not an option.”
We previously reported, James and Carter secured $100 million in funding to form a new company with an unapologetically Black agenda.
The duo have consolidated their trio of media companies into the single entity called SpringHill Co.
According to Footwear News, the company “received backing from investors that include financial services firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, News Corp. media executive Elisabeth Murdoch, the University of California’s UC Investments and entrepreneur Jason Stein’s SC.Holdings,” the outlet writes.
In a February interview, James and Carter said SpringHill is a platform to give Black content creators the creative control that’s been long overdue.
Carter described the company as a “house of brands.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Dr. Dre Paying for Estranged Wife’s Lavish Lifestyle, Rejects Her $2M Spousal Support Request
*Dr. Dre refuses to entertain his estranged wife’s request for $2 million in monthly spousal support.
We previously reported.. Nicole Young is asking the court to grant her nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support amid her divorce battle with the hip-hop icon. Here’s her breakdown of why exactly she needs that kind of income:
— Laundry and cleaning $10,000 a month
— Clothes $135,000 a month
— Education (tuition and living expenses) $60,000 a month
— Entertainment $900,000 a month
— Charitable contributions $125,000 a month
— Mortgage. $100,000 a month
— Telephone, cell phone, e-mail $20,000 a month
In all, Young says she actually has a monthly nut of $2,530,000, TMZ reports.
READ MORE: Dr. Dre’s Daughter Calls 50 Cent a ‘Disgusting Low Life’ After Disrespecting Her Mother
Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Tuesday that Dr. Dre already supports her lifestyle, so he refuses to pay a penny extra. According to legal documents, he allows “Young to stay in his Malibu mansion which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills,” the outlet writes.
“This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,” Dre said, noting that he has paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Nicole, who filed for divorce two month ago — citing irreconcilable differences as the motive for the split.
Most recently, she reportedly took almost $400,000 from Dre’s record company’s business account.
Most interesting of all is that Young was aware of Dre’s abusive past and married him anyway. Now she’s complaining about it in her divorce petition.
Here’s more via TMZ:
Nicole also claims Dre is furious at her that her lawyers are trying to dig into his personal finances, threatening “war” if she persists.
She also claims she became alarmed when he had his brother-in-law come to the Malibu home to pick up his Glock. She says she feared Dre and wouldn’t turn it over because she says Dre had a “history of violence and coercive control, both before and during the marriage.” She does not elaborate, but does mention texts messages from Dre after they separated. In one, he said, “Why are you ignoring me? Why are you ignoring me … should I come see you?” She says the text was “frightening” and instilled fear in her.
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]