‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Stacy Feels No Connection Between the Dancers [WATCH]

*Sacha Baron Cohen has been quietly filming the follow up to his 2006 mockumentary, “Borat,” and it’s expected to drop just before November’s election.

The “Borat” sequel will debut on Amazon next month. An exact date has not been announced, but Variety said the film, titled “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan,” will premiere shortly before the presidential election on Nov. 3.

As noted by Collider, “The public knows who he is now, so he has to go “undercover” to interview people. One source described the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen,” but since we published this story, another source reached out to refute that description while still confirming the project’s existence,” the outlet writes.

Cohen allegedly had to wear a bullet proof vest on ‘two different days’ and found himself in several ‘risky and dangerous’ situations during filming of the sequel.

An article on The Huff Post states: “Sources who’ve seen test screenings of the film told The Film Stage that the relationship between President Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein and the coronavirus play a big part in the film.”

Earlier this summer, Rudy Giuliani revealed that he called the police on Cohen after the comedian tried to prank him at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7.

Cohen was reportedly wearing a pink bikini when he interrupted a spoof interview with the former Mayor of New York City, per PEOPLE.

Giuliani said: “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” he explained. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police,” Giuliani said. “He then ran away.”

He added: “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Despite the surreal incident, Giuliani admits he’s a fan of Sacha.

“I am a fan of some of his movies, ‘Borat’ in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan,” he said.