‘Bridezillas’ Exclusive Clip: Stacy Feels No Connection Between the Dancers [WATCH]
*“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this week and we have an exclusive look of the upcoming episode!
In the clip above, Stacy doesn’t feel there’s enough connection between the dancers she’s hired to perform at her wedding. Will they be able to get it together and meet all of her demans? Check out the moment via the YouTube video above.
Elsewhere in the episode, Stacy’s shocking $100K wedding day breakdown leads to a missing bride, and lockdown bride Roxanne’s big deception puts her perfect day at risk when she pushes her bridesmaids and her father to the edge.ve.
Here’s more about this new season of “Bridezillas” the press release:
“Bridezillas” returns to WE tv this fall spotlighting ‘normal’ women who have turned into ‘Bridezillas,’ all in the name of planning the ‘perfect’ wedding. The fan favorite phenomenon, which was filmed prior to quarantine, returns for season 13 on Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with the addition of Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award winner Loni Love as the new voice of its signature series. This season, Bridezillas bust budgets and battle bridesmaids to slay on their perfect day. These strong, sassy brides will stop at nothing to have the wedding of their dreams!
Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Sequel to Drop Before Presidential Election on Amazon Studios
*Sacha Baron Cohen has been quietly filming the follow up to his 2006 mockumentary, “Borat,” and it’s expected to drop just before November’s election.
The “Borat” sequel will debut on Amazon next month. An exact date has not been announced, but Variety said the film, titled “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan,” will premiere shortly before the presidential election on Nov. 3.
As noted by Collider, “The public knows who he is now, so he has to go “undercover” to interview people. One source described the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen,” but since we published this story, another source reached out to refute that description while still confirming the project’s existence,” the outlet writes.
READ MORE: Rudy Giuliani Admits He Called Cops on Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen Over Prank
Cohen allegedly had to wear a bullet proof vest on ‘two different days’ and found himself in several ‘risky and dangerous’ situations during filming of the sequel.
An article on The Huff Post states: “Sources who’ve seen test screenings of the film told The Film Stage that the relationship between President Donald Trump and financier Jeffrey Epstein and the coronavirus play a big part in the film.”
Earlier this summer, Rudy Giuliani revealed that he called the police on Cohen after the comedian tried to prank him at The Mark Hotel in New York City on July 7.
Cohen was reportedly wearing a pink bikini when he interrupted a spoof interview with the former Mayor of New York City, per PEOPLE.
Giuliani said: “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” he explained. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”
“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police,” Giuliani said. “He then ran away.”
He added: “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”
Despite the surreal incident, Giuliani admits he’s a fan of Sacha.
“I am a fan of some of his movies, ‘Borat’ in particular, because I’ve been to Kazakhstan,” he said.
Reparations Closer to Becoming Reality with AB3121 Study California
*It appears reparations bill AB3121 is set to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsome later today. Likely among the most prominent recognitions of the need for reparations in American history the bill will set up a commission to study the effects of slavery and Jim Crow on Black Americans in California in groundbreaking ways.
Lead expert Attorney Antonio Moore for testimony in the bills presentation on the California senate floor in August had this to say about the bill,
“Today California stands as a beacon on reparations to ADOS American Descendants of Slavery shining a light on this issue in a way not seen in American history. From slavery during the Gold Rush in the 1850s to redlining in Los Angeles in the 1950s we stand ready to review it all and to acknowledge the consequence of that cost with the commission established by Ab3121. The work Assemblywoman Shirley Weber has done on this bill is monumental.”
Meet the New Witches! ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Trailer Drops [WATCH]
*The 90’s teen horror film “The Craft” has been given the reboot treatment from Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.
Check out the new coven of teenage witches in the first trailer for “The Craft: Legacy” via the YouTube clip above.
According to TheWrap, “The Craft: Legacy” is a continuation of the original film, set to drop just in time for Halloween.
The film will release at midnight on October 28 via video on demand for a $19.99 rental period or for $24.99 for digital purchase. “The Craft: Legacy” will also get an international theatrical release, according to the report.
Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the sequel stars Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny round.
READ MORE:Usher and Girlfriend Welcomes Newborn Daughter: Sovereign Bo Raymond
“The Craft: Legacy”will have a similar story to the original (including some of the rituals), which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk and Rachel Tru.
The new movie will see “an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.” As noted by Movieweb, “also revealed in the trailer is a storyline connection to the original movie, with one character discovering a photo of one of the original witches,” the outlet writes.
“I’m thrilled to be able to share ‘The Craft: Legacy’ with audiences all over the world this Halloween,” Lister-Jones said in a statement. “It’s been a true privilege to take on such an iconic title. I can’t wait for the world to meet the incredible young women who make up our new coven.”
“Zoe Lister-Jones has put a bewitching twist on continuing ‘The Craft’ franchise, and October is the perfect season for it,” producer Jason Blum said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that our partners at Sony Pictures are looking at the landscape opportunistically this Halloween, for audiences to watch at home in the U.S.”
Scroll up and check out the trailer above.
