Larry Buford: Roe v. Wade and Pandora’s Box

*Once it’s out, some things just can’t be put back into Pandora’s box, and any well-intentioned effort can prove futile and even deadly.

Take for instance, the prohibition era – by the time it went into effect, most Americans had left rural areas for the industrialized cities and had developed a huge thirst for alcohol.

The result of putting the brakes on that runaway train created an ugly black market run by gangsters who knew America still wanted its liquor. Gangsters killed for territory and profit, and many citizens were killed from consuming homemade “bathtub” concoctions.

So now, almost 50 years later since the Roe v. Wade decision, we now want to put it back in the box. But the problem is, this too will create such a black market for the generational benefactors of the sexual revolution who have been saturated with sex in every facet of our culture. We are constantly bombarded with sex in our music, movies, fashion, the internet and anything that’s marketable, because sex sells!!

Let’s admit it America, we love sex! It’s part of our American freedom. It constitutes the liberty we speak of so much! Sex is on par with the fast car; rock music; fashion design; champagne & caviar – what would anything matter without sex!?

So, let’s be realistic – when people say they are pro-choice, or that they are pro-life, what does it mean? The terms have become so politicized now that they ring hollow. If it really were that big a deal, where is the outcry; where is the sacrifice; where is the leadership? And I don’t mean some radio talk show host promoting some abstinence group, or some ad hoc committee spurting statistics and sounding the alarm on the perils of abortion. We know the symptoms, but by and large, from the pulpit to the White House people are talking, but there is very little action. Why?

Because the Roe v. Wade law is America’s security blanket. I’ll bet dollars to donuts there are a number of people who say they are pro-life, but have been complicit in an abortion whether directly or indirectly. There are so many situations and circumstances where having a child was not in the best interest of the parties involved. What’s the plan if Roe v. Wade is repealed (and on that note, what’s the plan if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and will it include an alternative plan for unwanted pregnancy?)?

Here are some excerpts from a 2019 interview with Tulane University Professor Karissa Haugeberg on pre-Roe v. Wade conditions for women:

[“Because the procedure was illegal…scholars estimate that between 20% and 25% of all pregnancies ended in abortion before Roe v. Wade. Historically, the most commonplace method that women have used when they haven’t been able to obtain legal abortions is self-induction. Those are the horror stories that you hear of women trying to fall down stairs or ingesting poisons or using instruments to try to induce an abortion.

Another method that women commonly used was turning to the unregulated market. And some women were able to find providers who were willing to perform abortions safely but criminally at great risk to their professional careers and at risk of being imprisoned themselves… And I think that’s one thing that I see coming back – is that we’re returning to this period where geography matters tremendously, that women in certain states will have the ability to exercise the right to abortion while it’s quickly disappearing and diminishing for women in rural states and in states that have a higher proportion of African-Americans…and I think that’s one thing that I see coming back – is that we’re returning to this period where geography matters tremendously, that women in certain states will have the ability to exercise the right to abortion while it’s quickly disappearing and diminishing for women in rural states and in states that have a higher proportion of African-Americans.”]

Whether the married man who had a one-night stand; the preacher who went too far during a counseling session with one of his female church members; the rebellious teenager; you name it – America has made Roe v. Wade a contingency plan. It’s like parachuting, and when the moment comes, pulling the ripcord. The sexual revolution still has us free-falling because we have a legislated ripcord to counter the fall. But make no mistake; America is falling because America is so divided on this and other issues (like gun control) that politicians use as mere talking points.

The issue of abortion goes back to ancient times as discovered in some Greek and Egyptian writings. When you look at the history of planned parenthood and eugenics (the idea of population cleansing of undesirable traits that are prone to murder, rape, prostitution, etc.), it becomes clear that generation after generation has struggled with abortion. It ties into a whole lot of other social ills like poverty, racism, classicism, illiteracy, unemployment, and the social behaviors that have become the bi-products. No one person can say they will overturn Roe v. Wade without first rolling up his or her sleeves to deal with some of the root causes of social-ills like systemic racism.

Politicians say what their supporters want to hear, but what is the reality? Administration after administration has left us with empty promises. Life is about choices and “choice” should not connote negativity on such a vast and sensitive issue as abortion. When we choose our sexual behavior, we choose consequences that we have to deal with one way or the other. As pro-lifers would hope that a woman chooses wisely for something she’ll have to answer for – whether to God or to her own conscience – the choice is still hers.

I once wrote a song about the fetus’ plea to the mother “Save A Life (Let Me Live).” I know of at least one person who, upon hearing my song, changed her mind about having an abortion, and she’s glad she did. Here’s the link:

“Save A Life”: https://www.jango.com/music/Larry+Buford/Save+A+Life+Voice+of+the+fetus+

As America legislated prohibition that wreaked such havoc; to try and stuff Roe v. Wade back into Pandora’s box after all this time may be easier said than done.

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributor. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future.” Email: [email protected]