Columns
Larry Buford: Roe v. Wade and Pandora’s Box
*Once it’s out, some things just can’t be put back into Pandora’s box, and any well-intentioned effort can prove futile and even deadly.
Take for instance, the prohibition era – by the time it went into effect, most Americans had left rural areas for the industrialized cities and had developed a huge thirst for alcohol.
The result of putting the brakes on that runaway train created an ugly black market run by gangsters who knew America still wanted its liquor. Gangsters killed for territory and profit, and many citizens were killed from consuming homemade “bathtub” concoctions.
So now, almost 50 years later since the Roe v. Wade decision, we now want to put it back in the box. But the problem is, this too will create such a black market for the generational benefactors of the sexual revolution who have been saturated with sex in every facet of our culture. We are constantly bombarded with sex in our music, movies, fashion, the internet and anything that’s marketable, because sex sells!!
Let’s admit it America, we love sex! It’s part of our American freedom. It constitutes the liberty we speak of so much! Sex is on par with the fast car; rock music; fashion design; champagne & caviar – what would anything matter without sex!?
So, let’s be realistic – when people say they are pro-choice, or that they are pro-life, what does it mean? The terms have become so politicized now that they ring hollow. If it really were that big a deal, where is the outcry; where is the sacrifice; where is the leadership? And I don’t mean some radio talk show host promoting some abstinence group, or some ad hoc committee spurting statistics and sounding the alarm on the perils of abortion. We know the symptoms, but by and large, from the pulpit to the White House people are talking, but there is very little action. Why?
Because the Roe v. Wade law is America’s security blanket. I’ll bet dollars to donuts there are a number of people who say they are pro-life, but have been complicit in an abortion whether directly or indirectly. There are so many situations and circumstances where having a child was not in the best interest of the parties involved. What’s the plan if Roe v. Wade is repealed (and on that note, what’s the plan if the Affordable Care Act is repealed and will it include an alternative plan for unwanted pregnancy?)?
SOLID INFO U SHOULD KNOW: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
Here are some excerpts from a 2019 interview with Tulane University Professor Karissa Haugeberg on pre-Roe v. Wade conditions for women:
[“Because the procedure was illegal…scholars estimate that between 20% and 25% of all pregnancies ended in abortion before Roe v. Wade. Historically, the most commonplace method that women have used when they haven’t been able to obtain legal abortions is self-induction. Those are the horror stories that you hear of women trying to fall down stairs or ingesting poisons or using instruments to try to induce an abortion.
Another method that women commonly used was turning to the unregulated market. And some women were able to find providers who were willing to perform abortions safely but criminally at great risk to their professional careers and at risk of being imprisoned themselves… And I think that’s one thing that I see coming back – is that we’re returning to this period where geography matters tremendously, that women in certain states will have the ability to exercise the right to abortion while it’s quickly disappearing and diminishing for women in rural states and in states that have a higher proportion of African-Americans…and I think that’s one thing that I see coming back – is that we’re returning to this period where geography matters tremendously, that women in certain states will have the ability to exercise the right to abortion while it’s quickly disappearing and diminishing for women in rural states and in states that have a higher proportion of African-Americans.”]
Whether the married man who had a one-night stand; the preacher who went too far during a counseling session with one of his female church members; the rebellious teenager; you name it – America has made Roe v. Wade a contingency plan. It’s like parachuting, and when the moment comes, pulling the ripcord. The sexual revolution still has us free-falling because we have a legislated ripcord to counter the fall. But make no mistake; America is falling because America is so divided on this and other issues (like gun control) that politicians use as mere talking points.
The issue of abortion goes back to ancient times as discovered in some Greek and Egyptian writings. When you look at the history of planned parenthood and eugenics (the idea of population cleansing of undesirable traits that are prone to murder, rape, prostitution, etc.), it becomes clear that generation after generation has struggled with abortion. It ties into a whole lot of other social ills like poverty, racism, classicism, illiteracy, unemployment, and the social behaviors that have become the bi-products. No one person can say they will overturn Roe v. Wade without first rolling up his or her sleeves to deal with some of the root causes of social-ills like systemic racism.
Politicians say what their supporters want to hear, but what is the reality? Administration after administration has left us with empty promises. Life is about choices and “choice” should not connote negativity on such a vast and sensitive issue as abortion. When we choose our sexual behavior, we choose consequences that we have to deal with one way or the other. As pro-lifers would hope that a woman chooses wisely for something she’ll have to answer for – whether to God or to her own conscience – the choice is still hers.
I once wrote a song about the fetus’ plea to the mother “Save A Life (Let Me Live).” I know of at least one person who, upon hearing my song, changed her mind about having an abortion, and she’s glad she did. Here’s the link:
“Save A Life”: https://www.jango.com/music/Larry+Buford/Save+A+Life+Voice+of+the+fetus+
As America legislated prohibition that wreaked such havoc; to try and stuff Roe v. Wade back into Pandora’s box after all this time may be easier said than done.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributor. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future.” Email: [email protected]
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson’s Cousin is Actually Selling His Final Bloodstained IV Drip / WATCH
*We’re thinking Michael Jackson‘s cousin is broke-broke since she’s resorting to selling his last IV drip — the one that delivered the fatal dose of Propofol.
The late legendary singer’s relative’s name is Marsha Stewart is looking to move complete IV setup which includes the tubing and the bag used to administer drugs.
By the way, this thing is not only the real deal, it even has a bloodstain from the King of Pop … according to cousin Marsha, who claims she took it from his bedroom shortly after his death.
Lord have mercy. Think about that for a moment or two.
U SHOULD WITNESS THIS: Breonna Taylor Protestor Brutally HAMMERED by Deputies with Police Shield! / WATCH
Martha, err, Marsha Stewart says she boosted the IV from the rented Holmby Hills mansion where MiJac died back in 2009. She claims she saw it near Michael’s bed, and that there was a “white milk fluid” — an accurate description of Propofol — inside the bag, which has since dissolved.
Still, Michael’s cousin says traces of his blood on the device caught her eye and made her want to put it in her purse to take home.
Now, the IV drip is going up for auction through Las Vegas based Memorabilia Expert Auctions and the auction house is looking to get at least $2,500 for this gruesome piece of MJ history.
As for the validity of the item? As TMZ notes, it seems odd that police would not have collected the IV as evidence at the scene.
What do you think?
Columns
New York Film Festival 58 Has Upped its Game
*Film at Lincoln Center (FLC) has upped its game and offers relevant films in this pandemic period at the 58th New York Film Festival (NYFF58) running until October 11.
Director of Programming Dennis Lim says, “Movies are neither made nor experienced in a vacuum, and while the works in our program predate the current moment of crisis, it’s striking to me just how many of them resonate with our unsettled present, or represent a means of transcending it.”
This year’s Main Slate showcases films from 19 different countries, including new titles from renowned auteurs. Frederick Wiseman explores behind the scenes of the Boston city government in “City Hall;” indictments of America’s racist past and present in Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI” and Garrett Bradley’s “Time, dealing with the crisis of Black mass incarceration in America”
HELL YES! We’re Here for This: A Rick James Mini-series (‘Brother’s Keeper’) is in Development
Steve McQueen not only has the Opening Night selection “Lovers Rock,” but “Mangrove;” and “Red, White and Blue.” The Centerpiece is Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” and Azazel Jacobs’s “French Exit” will close the festival
Also of note are “Night of the Kings,” “Tragic Jungle,” “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” “Hopper/Welles,” “The Human Voice,” “The Monopoly of Violence,” “On the Rocks,” “The Inheritance,” and “Ouvertures.”
Included in the lineup also are “The Revolution Will Be Filmed,” “The Artist, the Athlete, and the Revolutionary,” “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” “Muhammad Ali, the Greatest,” and “Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris.”
The 58th New York Film Festival (NYFF58) runs until October 11.
For more information: https://www.filmlinc.org/nyff2020.
Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip Twitter: @thefilmstrip Instagram.com/thefilmstriptm
EUR Commentary
She the People on Trump’s Supreme Court Pick: Amy Coney Barrett: ‘She is A Detriment to Our Democracy’
SAN FRANCISCO – Today, in response to news that President Donald Trump selected Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States, Aimee Allison, Founder of She the People, released the following statement:
“Today’s news is devastating. Judge Amy Coney Barrett in no way fills the immense void Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left on our highest court. She is favored among Trump-loyal conservatives, and her judicial record makes it clear she would be solidly opposed to abortion rights and inclined, even eager, to reverse Roe v. Wade, and the Affordable Care Act.
“If confirmed, right-wing judicial activist Barrett would reshape the law and society for generations to come. She is a detriment to our democracy.
“We want a Supreme Court that is independent and fair. We need a nominee who will provide checks and balances to the other branches, in particular the executive branch. We will fight for that Court. Our nation is reeling from a global pandemic. We are fighting against state-sanctioned violence and unjust policing, which disproportionately harms Black and brown communities. Trump is incapable of picking a nominee who would provide equal justice under law, and the nomination of Coney Barrett confirms this.
“Under no circumstances should the Senate consider a replacement for Justice Ginsburg until after inauguration.The people need to decide.“
source:
Jacqueline Lara
Aprill Turner
[email protected]
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]