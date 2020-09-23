Urban News
Bishop Michael Curry Heard Voices of ‘Slaves’ at Harry and Meghan’s Wedding
*The bishop who delivered a sermon at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says he heard the voices of slaves during the ceremony.
“After I preached the sermon, I just remember it was like I could feel slaves around the place,” Bishop Michael Curry, 67, tells PEOPLE. “I don’t mean to be spooky, but it was like their voice was somehow heard that day. I included one of their songs, ‘There is a Balm in Gilead.’
“It was like their voice, one of their songs, one of their descendants was there that day. The Queen was most gracious,” he continues. “The fact that all happened, for me, it’s a sign of hope. It’s a sign of hope that one who descends from people who were captured in the slave trade, probably the British slave trade, is brought from the shores of West Africa, to the shores of America. That one of their descendants was in the presence of the Queen of England, and he quoted one of their songs. That’s hope that we don’t have to be the way we’ve always been.”
“Love is about working to change things that are harmful in the world.” Bishop Michael Curry talks to @hodakotb about his new book “Love Is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times.” pic.twitter.com/M9G19NiVmv
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 22, 2020
Curry, a descendant of enslaved people, goes on to describe the love between Harry and Meghan.
“What stood out for me was, these are two people who really do love each other,” he says. “It brought together two nations, Britain and the U.S. But it brought together people from around the world. I realized that the love of two people for each other brought together, at least for a moment, a world of differences. And I think that is a parable of what real love can do.”
The head of the Episcopal Church preached love when he presided over the couple’s marriage and he continues with that message in his new book, titled “Love is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times.”
“My dream for America is that we will live out the true potential of the ideals of this country. We haven’t lived up to those ideals,” Bishop Curry says. “My dream for America is that we will live out the ideals of human equality, of brother and sisterhood, of e pluribus unum, from many different and diverse people, one people.”
Bishop Curry says of Meghan’s activism, “We need people to lift up other people. There’s enough negativity and enough putting people down, there’s enough hurt. We don’t need any more hurt.”
Adding, “We need help. We need healing. She does that. She’s lifting up women and we need somebody to lift up women, lift up people. Lift up people of all colors. The truth is, a rising tide raises all ships.”
Former Louisville Police Officer Charged with ‘Wanton Endangerment’ in Breonna Taylor Case
*A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a former Louisville police officer for wanton endangerment in the Breonna Taylor case.
On Wednesday (Sept. 23), former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the death, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. The charges stem from Hankison firing shots that hit other apartments in the raid, not Taylor.
His “actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment on March 13, then Police Chief Robert Schroeder wrote in the letter.
“The result of your action seriously impedes the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible,” he wrote. “I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Your conduct demands your termination.”
Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive! pic.twitter.com/EarmBAhhuf
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 23, 2020
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment.
Three undercover Louisville officers, Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments, and “it was incredible that Mrs. Taylor was the only one killed,” said Rob Eggert, Walker’s defense attorney.
Taylor was shot several times and died. Hankson was fired more than three months after incident. The other two officers remain on the police force.
Mattingly sent a mass email to his department earlier this week, in which he defended his actions as well as slam Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, per Complex.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to criticize protesters, whom he referred to as “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.
According to The Daily Beast, Hankison will be held on $15,000 bond once arrested.
Tamar Braxton Grateful for ‘Second Chance’ After Suicide Attempt: ‘God Thank You for Saving Me’
*Tamar Braxton penned an emotional post on Instagram Monday in which she thanks God for her “second chance” following a suicide attempt in July.
“God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart,” Braxton, 43, wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling at a mirror. “Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”
The singer and “Braxton Family Values” star went on to explain that over the past few years she neglected to “put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself.”
“I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many ‘angry black girl’ narratives. I’m not angry at all.”
View this post on Instagram
God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light. Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself? That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many “angry black girl” narratives. I’m not angry at all. I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy”. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected. I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through alot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me. ✨
Braxton admits she’s been battling mental health issues for a while now.
“Let me tell y’all is not a joke,” she writes. “Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you ‘crazy.’ I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle. I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own. I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected.
“I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through a lot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me.”
Read her full message via the Instagram post above.
BLIND ITEM: Former Married Couple Plotting PR Stunt
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There has been some back and forth talk between this former married couple of going out to dinner and making sure paps are there. It would make every cover of every tabloid in the world, so they are going to wait until there is something huge to promote.
Can you name the former married couple ?
