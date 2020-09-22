Old Navy Will Pay Employees to Work Election Polls in November: ‘Every Voice Matters’

*Old Navy is offering to pay its 50,000 employees paid time off to work at the polls in November’s presidential election.

Employees will be paid for eight hours of work on Nov. 3 and would still “be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction,” the retailer announced earlier this month, CBS reports.

“Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” Nancy Green, the president of Old Navy, said in a statement.

.@MarkRuffalo Thx for the shout-out! America needs 250K poll workers to help ensure a safe & fair election and we’d 💙 your followers to help us power the polls! Register to serve here 👉 https://t.co/JsTnx9oMHG. At @oldnavy, we do more than make cute clothes ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿#itsuptoWE — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) September 3, 2020

The retailer has partnered with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to “ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country,” the company said.

“Because it’s so important that we all can vote (and that we all do vote!),” Old Navy wrote on Facebook.

“Power the Polls will be a part of the solution by addressing the need for low-risk and diverse poll workers who can staff in-person voting locations during early voting and on Election Day,” the organization says on its site.

According to the report, Power the Polls aims to have 250,000 Americans sign up and that it is focusing on “healthy, low-risk candidates to ensure that those workers most susceptible to the coronavirus are given the space to take care of their health.”

The press release notes that “The brand will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well.”

Old Navy customers can sign-up to apply to serve at a polling station in their local area here.