Trump Wants to Replace Ginsberg ‘Without Delay’ – AOC: Moment Should ‘Radicalize’ Dems / VIDEO

*We’re sure you’re not at all surprised to learn that Donald Trump is saying he will nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”

Yep, “without delay.” Let the hypocrisy begin. It will also set up an all-out confirmation battle in the Senate just weeks before the elections.

“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! is what the orange a-hole in the White House tweeted on Saturday morning.

The tweet was addressed to the Republican Party’s main account, in an apparent rallying cry to the party to move forward to confirm his nominee before the November 3 election, noted the Daily News.

Trump wasn’t through. He also retweeted something regarding the filibuster for judicial nominees had first been abolished by former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid, eliminating the 60-vote supermajority once needed to confirm federal justices.

‘Thank you Harry!’ commented Trump.

In case you forgot, or your memory needs to be jump-started, it was back in November of 2013 that Senate Democrats led by Reid used the so-called “nuclear option” to eliminate the 60-vote rule on federal judicial appointments, but not for the Supreme Court. In 2017, the Republican majority in the Senate extended the nuclear option to the Supreme Court to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch.

MORE NEWS: American Airlines Addresses Backlash Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Uniform Pin

In the meantime, Democrats are looking at the situation and realize it’s desperation time. So much so that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has straight come out and said that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg should “radicalize” Democrats. She even urged her supporters to vote for Joe Biden whether they “like him or not.”

“Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said in a 40-minute Instagram Live video posted late on Friday, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people within 12 hours.

“Let this moment really put everything into stark focus, because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before,” she continued.

“It’s earth-shattering, this kind of vacancy,” she said of the spot now open on the nation’s highest court, which opens a path for President Donald Trump to nominate a replacement for the liberal justice with the presidential election just weeks away

“This kind of vacancy and this kind of tipping point is the difference between people having reproductive rights, and the government controlling people’s bodies for them,” she said, referring to the fight over abortion.

“It’s the difference between us having a future and our climate or not, and the timing of this vacancy is extremely unsettling and scary to a lot of people,” she added.