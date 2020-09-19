President Donald Trump
Trump Wants to Replace Ginsberg ‘Without Delay’ – AOC: Moment Should ‘Radicalize’ Dems / VIDEO
*We’re sure you’re not at all surprised to learn that Donald Trump is saying he will nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”
Yep, “without delay.” Let the hypocrisy begin. It will also set up an all-out confirmation battle in the Senate just weeks before the elections.
“We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! is what the orange a-hole in the White House tweeted on Saturday morning.
The tweet was addressed to the Republican Party’s main account, in an apparent rallying cry to the party to move forward to confirm his nominee before the November 3 election, noted the Daily News.
Trump wasn’t through. He also retweeted something regarding the filibuster for judicial nominees had first been abolished by former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid, eliminating the 60-vote supermajority once needed to confirm federal justices.
‘Thank you Harry!’ commented Trump.
In case you forgot, or your memory needs to be jump-started, it was back in November of 2013 that Senate Democrats led by Reid used the so-called “nuclear option” to eliminate the 60-vote rule on federal judicial appointments, but not for the Supreme Court. In 2017, the Republican majority in the Senate extended the nuclear option to the Supreme Court to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Some thoughts on the evening of RBG’s passing and her final wish.
In the meantime, Democrats are looking at the situation and realize it’s desperation time. So much so that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has straight come out and said that the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg should “radicalize” Democrats. She even urged her supporters to vote for Joe Biden whether they “like him or not.”
“Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said in a 40-minute Instagram Live video posted late on Friday, which was viewed by more than 1.5 million people within 12 hours.
“Let this moment really put everything into stark focus, because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before,” she continued.
“It’s earth-shattering, this kind of vacancy,” she said of the spot now open on the nation’s highest court, which opens a path for President Donald Trump to nominate a replacement for the liberal justice with the presidential election just weeks away
“This kind of vacancy and this kind of tipping point is the difference between people having reproductive rights, and the government controlling people’s bodies for them,” she said, referring to the fight over abortion.
“It’s the difference between us having a future and our climate or not, and the timing of this vacancy is extremely unsettling and scary to a lot of people,” she added.
Will Smith to Play Host of Airbnb’s ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Mansion Rental
*Will Smith has announced that the iconic mansion from his hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is for rent on Airbnb — and the actor will play host!
“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”
The mansion’s current owners are allowing Smith to play host for the property for a limited time, per PEOPLE.
“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”
Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.
The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.
The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.
“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.
Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which reportedly includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.
Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
American Airlines Addresses Backlash Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Uniform Pin
*In this era of COVID-19 that has drastically and negatively impacted the airline industry for the past six months, American Airlines (AA) is facing another problem. The storied airlines carrier is drawing backlash for allowing its employees to wear pins supporting the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
“Clearly we live in a time where it is so important to have a dialogue about this important issue of racism in our society and try to find common ground,” an American Airlines executive said in a recent company-wide statement. “American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world.”
The uniform pin was designed by AA’s Black Professional Network as a symbol of support. Black team members asked if they could wear a Black Lives Matter pin after learning that other airlines are allowing their employees to do so. American Airlines decided to allow them to do it.
However, everyone is not supportive of BLM. Many American Airlines workers are connected in numerous ways with police officers, as well as customers, who oppose BLM, which is viewed as “anti-cop,” “racist” and “Marxist.”
Some AA employees vowed to wear pins supporting police officers. There are also customers who are saying they will not fly with American Airlines in the future.
Nevertheless, American Airlines is sticking by its decision.
“We believe Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality, not a political statement,” American Airlines said in a statement. “It doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter, rather that in our society Black lives should matter and be valued the same as others. This decision underscores our belief that all people, regardless of race, gender or ethnicity, deserve to be treated with equality and respect.”
Vanessa Bryant Kicked Her Mother OUT After Kobe’s Death and Now Sofia Lane is Talking / VIDEO
*As you can imagine, Vanessa Bryant has been going through a lot since her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, were killed in that now infamous helicopter crash this past January. It is a time like this that you would think that widow Bryant would want her dear mother, Sofia Laine, by her side. Well, apparently NOT. At least not anymore.
That’s because Sofia revealed during a recent interview that her daughter kicked her to the curb after the tragic death of the NBA super star.
In the interview (in Spanish) that’s set to air on Univision on Monday (09-21-20), Sofia Laine claims that her relationship with her daughter is on the rocks. However, in the sneak peek shared to Instagram, Sofia was seen saying that Kobe Bryant has been laid to rest in a private cemetery. Then she started crying, saying that Vanessa not only told her to leave get out of the house, but she also demanded that she return her car, as well.
The mom of four allegedly told Sofia, “You need to leave my house and give me my car.”
Something tells us a lot of people – even those that don’t speak Spanish – will be tuned in to that Univision broadcast on Monday.
In the meantime, check out the clip below.
This revelation is no doubt shocking to some, considering that Vanessa and her mom have always seemed close. Even after the helicopter crash that claimed Kobe and Gianna’s lives, it was reported that Sofia and Vanessa grew even closer. Well, obviously something changed.
As we reported, Kobe died on January 26, when the helicopter that he and Gianna rode crashed in Calabasas, California while en route from John Wayne Airport to Camarillo Airport. Including Kobe and his daughter, everyone else was killed in the accident. His death sparked multiple remembrances and tributes, including a memorial outside of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, which Kobe attended from 1992 to 1996.
Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private funeral in Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona del Mar neighborhood of Newport Beach, California on February 7. A public memorial service was held on February 24 at the Staples Center, where’s Kobe’s team, the LA Lakers, play.
