Cardi B and Offset to Divorce After Nearly 3 Years of Marriage
*Cardi B is finally calling it quits from husband Offset after nearly three years of marriage.
Their relationship woes have played out on social media over the years, with endless rumors about his infidelity. Word on the street is that Offset got one too many Instagram groupies and strippers knocked up (allegedly), and Cardi has had enough of looking foolish trying to defend him and their marriage.
Cardi and Offset tied the knot in September 2017. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.
“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple tells Us.
Hollywood Unlocked was the first to report that Cardi, 27, filed for divorce from the Migos member, 28, on September 15. The divorce petition was filed with the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.
A court hearing is set for November 4.
HU Staff: Alyssa Brook @alyssabrookhu Hollywood Unlocked can exclusively report that Cardi B is filing for divorce from her husband, Migos rapper Offset. __________________________________________________ We contacted the Fulton County superior court who confirmed that a divorce petition has been filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Cardi B. __________________________________________________ Cardi B and Offset's relationship has undoubtedly been tumultuous. They secretly got married in 2018, but then dealt with numerous cheating rumors. In April of that year, Cardi confirmed they were expecting a baby girl and that they were married. They later welcome daughter Kulture.
Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle Square Off in Verzuz Battle / Who Won? – Read Review & Watch (Again)!
*There was a lot of hype leading up to the September 13 Verzuz Battle between veteran R&B legends Gladys Knight and Patti Labelle. (Watch it go down via the YouTube player above.)
There was competition before the competition, with both legends, who are also known for their cooking abilities, whipping up something in the kitchen and showing it off on Instagram.
By the time the ladies appeared together at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, the fans were revved and ready, waiting to hear their favorite songs, by their favorite legends.
The evening began with Gladys and Patti reminiscing, like the two old friends that they are. They talked about their early years, growing up together, having children at the same time, their shared love of cooking, which they learned to do on the road, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren (Gladys) as well as their losses; Gladys’ son and Patti’s sister. They urged people to vote, and although they said they were not going to get into politics, a little crept in anyway. It was obvious these two women have nothing but love and admiration for each other.
I think many will agree that, to a certain extent, legends have earned the right to a little latitude in their speaking, which explains why most of the audience didn’t gasp (via the comment field) when Patti said, “that heffa sang me under the table” referring to Jennifer Hudson or when she said, “gay people keep us pumped” or when they told Monica and Brandy to, “stop it!”
The battle began, with Patti going first and then the two legends going back and forth. From Patti’s catalogue, we were treated to, “If You Ask Me To,” “Stir It Up,” “When You’ve Been Blessed,” “Love, Need and Want You,” “Right Kinda Lover,” “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Somebody Loves You,” “New Attitude,” “On My Own,” and “Lady Marmalade,” among other hits. Gladys countered with, “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” “Make Yours a Happy Home,” “On and On,” “License to Kill,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us”, “Friendship Train” and “Love Overboard,” among others. Patti dedicated, “You Are My Friend” to Gladys, one of the best songs of the evening. The absolute highlight of the songfest was when another legend, Dionne Warwick, joined them to sing, “That’s What Friends Are For” and “Superwoman.”
These two women, who are now deep into their 70s, can still sing! Gladys’ tone was incredible, and Patti was hitting those high notes as good as ever. They both had their moves together, with Gladys and her bop and Patti with her signature arms flap when she sang, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” We will not mention when she did her trademark kicking off the shoes, she kicked herself in the leg. The only singing drawback, if it could be considered one, is they were singing with the songs and sometimes they did not know the words and other times they were singing over or under the song. Patti mentioned she could not remember the words and stressed that they needed to be put on the teleprompter. Gladys then admitted she too cannot recall the words to some of her songs. I don’t think anyone cared; we were all too busy enjoying the love, camaraderie and authenticity of these two beautiful legends.All the listeners were in awe and the flurry of comments were extremely complimentary, mentioning the joy the evening was bringing.
The verzuz battles typically bring out its share of celebrities lending their support to the featured artists, and this battle was no exception. Some of the people who checked in included Jill Scott, Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Monica, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Diddy, Tyrese, Viola Davis, Queen Latifah, Niecy Nash, Gabrielle Union, Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Patti Labelle told Michelle Obama she is, “married to the best man in the world.”
By the end of the night, Patti had changed shoes three times and said, “They can have these,” as she left her shoes on the stage when she was leaving.
Who won the battle? Gladys Knight’s tone and clear, clean vocals impressed me enough that I am giving her the nod. That is not to say Patti Labelle did a bad job; Gladys Knight was just vocally better and more prepared. The fans, however, were the biggest winners, because we were treated to two hours of some of the best music ever made, by two of R&B’s iconic treasures…make that three treasures. We are so lucky to still have them.
Yep, there really were no losers in this battle.
Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].
Vairrun Strickland from TBS’ ‘Lost Resort’ Dishes on Black Men, Trauma and Mental Health
*Vairrun Strickland may be recognized by TV viewers as the chiseled eye candy on TBS’ hit reality show “Lost Resort,” however, the increasingly popular cast member is much more than a pair of biceps. The Chicago native from West Englewood is on a mission to increase awareness of the mental health challenges often faced by black males.
In Lost Resort, nine cast members come together in the jungle of Costa Rica as they try to overcome personal challenges with the help of mental and spiritual healers. Strickland, a longtime firefighter, shared how extremely long hours, fighting fires and encountering traumatic life or death situations had hindered his ability to process his emotions and communicate effectively during romantic relationships. He often bottled everything up.
“In my line of work, you can’t show emotion. You have to be able to do chest compressions on a young boy with a straight face, while his family is crying next to you asking if he is going to make it, and you know he probably won’t,” he said. “Then, one day you just lose it and you’re emotional and you feel depressed, but you don’t really understand what is going on.”
“Fortunately, I took the step to seek therapy and luckily I got a therapist who was an ex-firefighter. That started me on the road to wellness and self-care.”
Strickland stated that in the fire service, very little attention is given to mental health and wellness for employees. Very rarely are men encouraged to seek counseling, although suicide is more frequent among firefighters than people realize. In fact, a 2018 study by the Firefighter Behavioral Alliance found that first responders die from suicide much more frequently than on duty police officers, and they are five times more likely than the general population to face depression and post-traumatic stress disorders.
“It took me 11 years before I ever sought therapy,” he said. “Thankfully, I had friends in the mental health field who encouraged me to do it, and helped me to get over the embarrassment of feeling something was wrong with me.”
Working as a firefighter has given Strickland a unique vantage point into another troubling, yet related issue in the black community – the tumultuous relationship with law enforcement that has resulted in widespread killings of unarmed black civilians by officers across the country.
One afternoon in April of 2017, Strickland was doing community work with an organization called New Era, which involves neighborhood cleanup and formulating positive relationships with residents. On this day, like every other time the group was busy at work, they were followed by police officers who claimed to be looking out for their safety. However, this time was different.
After Strickland and the group finished cleaning up, the officers got out of their vehicles and a physical altercation ensued that resulted in injuries and the arrests of Strickland and other members. Strickland was charged with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, and other members of New Era were charged with felonies and trumped up charges like aggravated assault on an officer.
Eight months later, the case was dismissed, with the help of video evidence that showed the officers executing a wrongful arrest. Still, the damage had been done. Strickland ended up suing the city of Chicago and the four officers involved in the altercation. Reflecting on the situation, he felt the weight of being a black man who, despite being a public safety officer, educated and doing positive things for his community, he was not immune to police brutality, discrimination and racism.
Strickland, in an unusually calm manner, described the rage he felt from the encounter during a segment on the show’s second episode where cast members participated in an exercise to free them from anger. He believes that moment was a very important step in his mental health journey.
“Ensuring your mental health is so important. I think a lot of credit needs to be given to black women for leading the charge in mental health. They are more open to therapy and seeing doctors than black men,” he said. “That needs to change. For me, it was getting over the hump of vulnerability and embarassment and the feeling of needing a doctor or needing help. Once you get over that, it is easy. As black men, we have to exercise our mental the same way we exercise our bodies. It is just like going to the gym.”
Keep up with Vairrun Strickland on Instagram at @vairrun and catch Lost Resort on TBS every Tuesday at 10pm ET/PT.
Impact of Botham Jean’s Killing by White Dallas Cop Airs TONIGHT (09-10-20) on Investigation Discovery (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
*The shooting death of Botham Jean by a white Dallas police officer on September 6, 2018 sparked outrage and protests of yet another black man killed by police brutality.
With this year marking the second anniversary of Botham’s death, Investigation Discovery (ID) is airing the two-hour special “The Ballad of Botham Jean,” on Thursday, September 10 from 9-11 p.m. EDT/PDT. The episode is the second season opener of the IMPACT OF MURDER series.
In a recent EUR interview with Botham’s mother, Allison Jean, she reflected on the two years since her oldest son’s death, and candidly said, “I can tell you that I’m not okay. I have never experienced death of a close relative before. I thought after two years I would have been in a better place, but I find myself feeling a strong grief two years later as if it had just happened. Reality has now hit that he is not coming back. So, it’s a really, really tough time for me.”
“Faith in God has helped me,” Mrs. Jean continued. “So, the times when I feel low, I turn to God for strength – that’s what keeps me going.”
“The Ballad of Botham Jean” chronicles how Botham was in his own apartment when off-duty police officer Amber Guyger shot and killed him. The officer claimed she thought the 26-year-old accountant was trespassing in her residence.
The tele-documentary features heart-wrenching interviews with Botham’s family members and with those who worked with the family to bring justice to Botham. A year after his killing, Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
“She got a slap on the wrist with the 10 years she got,” Mrs. Jean told the EUR.
While it has been difficult to deal with Botham’s death, Mrs. Jean said it was important for her to be interviewed for the special episode.
“As much as it is painful to relive the loss of Botham, I want Botham’s name to be remembered forever and ever,” said Mrs. Jean, who is from St. Lucia. “I want his story to be told. I want his legacy to continue. I want everybody to know who he was, what he did, and what he could have done.”
Police brutality has been an issue in the black community for decades – with many officers never charged for a crime or if charged never convicted. Mrs. Jean takes some comfort in Guyger’s conviction.
“The days leading up to the trial, I prayed for a murder conviction because that’s what it was,” said Mrs. Jean. “Being convicted of murder was the right conviction.”
After the verdict, Botham’s younger brother, Brandt (18 at the time), embraced the officer. Looking back on that day in court, Mrs. Jean said, “My heart stopped. We never spoke about it (beforehand). We trained our (three) children (to be) Christians. We always spoke to them about forgiving one another, who we are as Christians, and what God wants of us.”
“I believe (Brandt) wanted to free himself from the anger, pain, and hurt he was enduring for a whole year,” said Mrs. Jean. “He dropped out of school and could not start college until the trial was over. He was carrying a heavy burden. I was very proud of him for doing that. He has more courage than I because I couldn’t do that.”
The African American community was not so forgiving. Black Twitter, many journalists, and many in the general community were brutal toward the Jean family for the hug. To add salt to the wound, after the conviction, the presiding judge, a black woman, stepped down from the bench and also embraced Guyger and even handed her a Bible. For many black Americans, both embraces amounted to slave and master behavior and many thought it went too far.
“I got off of social media for a while,” Mrs. Jean said in response to the backlash. “What black America doesn’t understand is that we’re not from black America. We’re from the Caribbean. Our orientation is different. We’re 90 percent black and don’t have to deal with racism over here. So, Brandt didn’t have racism, slavery, or anything like that on his mind.”
She added, “I think people are missing several major issues. This is an 18-year-old who lost his big brother. His role model. The person he went to when he wanted to share his secrets. The person he spent 2017 summer with, and he lost him in that brutal way.”
Mrs. Jean went on to say that she was afraid of what Brandt would have become if he did not do what was in his heart.
“As a parent, I was scared that Brandt would have turned on every white woman – that he would have taken revenge. He was angry over everything. He became closed and was always in his room. It was difficult for me to speak to him. So, when he opened his heart at the trial, it put me at ease. Could you imagine grieving the death of a son but at the same time concerned about the kids that are alive? I know what my family went through and whoever wants to talk can talk, I am just proud of Brandt, of what he did.”
The officer’s lawyers are appealing the conviction, claiming it was too harsh. They want a new punishment hearing and a lesser charge such as criminally negligent homicide. Mrs. Jean said the murder conviction was not enough.
“Her appeal is on the grounds of self-defense and I keep asking what was she defending? What was the threat? I’ve come to the conclusion that the threat was the color of his skin.”
At the writing of this story, protests continue across the United States demanding justice for recent cases of black men and women killed by police, which is upsetting to Mrs. Jean.
“What the documentary is showing is that even though there were protests for Botham, nothing much has changed,” she told the EUR. “The deaths or so many other murders of black men and women (by police) show no authorities are taking the lead for the importance of black lives.”
“The Ballad of Botham Jean” airs as a two-hour special as part of the IMPACT OF MURDER series on Investigation Discovery on Thursday, September 10 from 9-11 p.m. EDT/PDT.
Meanwhile, the Botham Jean Foundation has been set up by the family. For more information, please visit here.
