Watched MS Now, CNBC or USA Network? You Could Qualify for Up to $2,500



*Viewers who streamed shows on MS Now, CNBC, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Fandango or Rotten Tomatoes could have money coming. A legal investigation is underway into Versant Media Group, the parent company behind those brands, and qualifying users may pursue up to $2,500 per violation.

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Who does this affect? Anyone who watched video on Versant websites or mobile apps after signing in with an email address or through a participating TV provider. Live programming and on-demand streaming both count. Eligibility covers viewers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

What is being investigated? Attorneys want to know whether Versant collected and shared video-viewing data without user consent. The inquiry examines whether the company provided outside parties with information tied to viewers, including watch activity, email addresses, or location data. If those practices broke the federal Video Privacy Protection Act, users could seek statutory damages, per Cord Cutters.

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Where does the case stand? Still in its early stages. No settlement exists, and no court or arbitrator has ruled that Versant broke the law. The company became an independent business after separating from Comcast in early 2026.

How would viewers get paid? Not through a class-action lawsuit. The matter is proceeding as mass arbitration, meaning each person files an individual claim reviewed separately by a neutral arbitrator. A New York-based law firm is gathering information from potential claimants and screening who qualifies.

Filing a claim generally starts with submitting the email address linked to the account and describing how the viewer used the platforms. Screenshots or account confirmation emails can help prove eligibility. Nobody pays legal fees upfront. Attorneys collect only if a claim wins.

Any payout will depend on the facts of each claim and how the arbitration plays out.

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