Young Thug Trial Delayed Pending Judge’s Potential Removal

*Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has been delayed indefinitely due to controversy surrounding Judge Ural Glanville.

The trial is on hold pending a decision on whether the judge should recuse himself over alleged misconduct involving a secret meeting with a witness and prosecutors.

Hip Hop DX reports that Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sparred with Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, over the constitutionality of a meeting with witness Kenneth Copeland. The heated exchange resulted in Glanville agreeing to release the transcripts from the meeting with the prosecutors.

Steel filed a motion to dismiss Glanville from the trial, claiming he had an “unlawful, improper ex parte meeting” with Copeland. The attorney also noted that he and Thug received no notice of the meeting.

The filing states that the meeting violated the rapper’s “constitutional and statutory rights, including the right to due process, a fair trial, a fair tribunal, ethical prosecutors and the right to be present at every critical stage of the proceedings under the Georgia Constitution.”

Copeland was granted immunity by the prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

As we reported earlier via CNN, prosecutors accused Young Thug of leading a criminal street gang that committed murder and a slew of violent crimes in the Atlanta area over the past decade.

In April it was reported that the YSL RICO trial involving the Grammy-winning rapper could last several additional years because of the many witnesses who were called to testify in the case.

According to Law and Crime, attorneys representing Yak Gotti (real name Deamonte Kendrick), one of Thug’s co-defendants, contend that calling an additional 360 witnesses could prolong the trial until 2027, potentially confusing jurors.

In their argument, the defense claims hundreds of potential witnesses “would cause undue delay, would be a waste of time, and would amount to needless presentation of cumulative evidence,” the motion read.

The attorneys want the judge to limit the number of witnesses the state can summon to testify.

