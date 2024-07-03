Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Young Thug Trial Delayed Pending Judge’s Potential Removal
By Ny MaGee
0
Young Thug (center) - Photo: Arvin Temkar-Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP-FIL
Young Thug (center) – Photo: Arvin Temkar-Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP-FIL

*Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has been delayed indefinitely due to controversy surrounding Judge Ural Glanville. 

The trial is on hold pending a decision on whether the judge should recuse himself over alleged misconduct involving a secret meeting with a witness and prosecutors.

Hip Hop DX reports that Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sparred with Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, over the constitutionality of a meeting with witness Kenneth Copeland. The heated exchange resulted in Glanville agreeing to release the transcripts from the meeting with the prosecutors.

Steel filed a motion to dismiss Glanville from the trial, claiming he had an “unlawful, improper ex parte meeting” with Copeland. The attorney also noted that he and Thug received no notice of the meeting.

The filing states that the meeting violated the rapper’s “constitutional and statutory rights, including the right to due process, a fair trial, a fair tribunal, ethical prosecutors and the right to be present at every critical stage of the proceedings under the Georgia Constitution.”

Copeland was granted immunity by the prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

As we reported earlier via CNN, prosecutors accused Young Thug of leading a criminal street gang that committed murder and a slew of violent crimes in the Atlanta area over the past decade.

In April it was reported that the YSL RICO trial involving the Grammy-winning rapper could last several additional years because of the many witnesses who were called to testify in the case.

According to Law and Crime, attorneys representing Yak Gotti (real name Deamonte Kendrick), one of Thug’s co-defendants, contend that calling an additional 360 witnesses could prolong the trial until 2027, potentially confusing jurors.

In their argument, the defense claims hundreds of potential witnesses “would cause undue delay, would be a waste of time, and would amount to needless presentation of cumulative evidence,” the motion read.

The attorneys want the judge to limit the number of witnesses the state can summon to testify.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Young Thug’s YSL RICO Trial May Extend to 2027

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Marc Jacobs Celebrates Black Women in Nail Art Culture | Video
Next article
Wait. What?! RFK Jr. Denies Eating A Dog & Sidesteps Sexual Assault Allegations + Wants Dems to Nominate Him Over Biden | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Fox Soul’s ‘Tea-G-I-F’ Canceled Amid Behind-the-scenes Drama and Policy Violations by Regulars and Luenell: Report | VIDEO

Entertainment

BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming