The Pulse of Entertainment: Pop Sensation Maria Raquel Releases Two Singles While Prepping for EP Release | LISTEN

*“I love Hip-Hop,” said Pop singer/songwriter Maria Raquel when talking about her latest singles release, “Bull’s Eye” and “I’m Better.” “Music was always there. In my senior year I made an effort to release music.”

Maria is a multi-talent young lady she sings, write songs, produces songs, dances, models, dances and plays the guitar. She also owns cosmetic line.

Both the “Bull’s Eye” and “I’m Better” singles are accompanied by music videos.

“My music is actually Pop / Electronic,” Raquel pointed out to me.

Her previous single “Plot Twist” has garnered over 40,000 views in the first hour of its release. The Atlanta native has achieved a world record with the most magazine covers by a 17-year-old – 19 total.





The new single “I’m Better” is an empowering song of self-assurance and both are on her upcoming EP.

“I like both,” Maria said when I ask which is her favorite – singing or dancing. “I want to leave a legacy behind. My music is timeless. Something people can listen to that’s timeless.”

“I’m working on a new album,” Maria added.

The upcoming EP will be part of the album. Maria Raquel, born Maria Raquel Thomas, is slowly releasing her full-length project, first one single at a time, then with the singles and more on an EP, and then those EP songs with others on her debut album.

Maria just graduated high school and has been accepted into Arizona State University for aerospace. She said she wants to design and engineer airplanes in an industry where there are few blacks. The talented Pop star has collected over 6,000 followers on TikTok and over 19,000 followers on Instagram. www.MariaRaquelThomas.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 25th year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com RSVP for Zoom Access at EventBrite.com or email [email protected].

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Angela Bofill Passes Away: Beloved Singer of ‘I Try’ and ‘Angel of the Night’ Was 70