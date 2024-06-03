TC Carson Allegedly Axed from ‘Living Single’ After Speaking Out Against Cast Mistreatment | Video

*In 2020, TC Carson opened up about how speaking out against the unfair cast treatment got him fired from the hit comedy series “Living Single.”

At the time, Carson informed Comedy Hype that he felt compelled to leave the show after bringing cast grievances to the attention of those working behind the scenes.

“Living Single” centered on the lives of six friends who share personal and professional experiences while living in a Brooklyn brownstone. The series aired on FOX television network from 1993-1998. Carson played Kyle Barker, a character that had an early exit after getting a job in London. As we reported earlier, he last appeared in 1997’s “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore: Part 2 episode, per MadameNoire.

“I got fired,” Carson told Comedy Hype. “There were times where we had issues on the show. We would come to them as a cast but I would be the spokesperson for it.”

Carson continued, “And so, that last season before I left, they called me in and they basically said, ‘Well, all these problems we’ve been having, they listen to you. You’re the person they listen to. So if you said something else, then they would do that.’ I looked at them and said, ‘Well, first of all, we’re dealing with five grown people, and they have their own mindset and own ideas about what we’re doing. Everything we come to you with is a group decision, not my decision. But if you think I have that much power, then I need to have a different job.’ I don’t think they liked that.”

One main issue was how characters were portrayed in the scripts.

“I think part of it is, even now, if you’re African-American, you shut your mouth and do your job. Don’t ask questions. Be happy that you have a job,” he explained. “My whole time on Living Single, I was happy I had a job, but I understood the importance of the job I had. I understood the importance of what these characters meant to my community. And so when I come to you with a problem, it’s because of that, not because of ego. They looked at it as ego.”

Carson said his lawyer called early in Season 5 to tell him that the network wasn’t bringing him back.

“It wasn’t that I got fired, it was the way it was done,” he said. “And then they created Friends and gave them everything.”

It’s worth noting that “Friends” is a complete rip-off of “Living Single.”

On social media, per MadameNoire, one person said, “That was SAVAGE the way they did TC. The chemistry shared b/w him and Erica was ICONIC!!!!! The fact that they were spreading lies about his work ethic is crazy. You could tell TC embodied the role of Kyle by the way it was conveyed on screen. I STILL watch this show today… It’s a CLASSIC!!!!”

Hear more from T.C. Carson about his exit from the show in the YouTube clip above.

