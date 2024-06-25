Billboard Chart-Topper Tanya Nolan Headlines 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Hosted by LA Co. Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell | WATCH

*Tanya Nolan, the acclaimed Billboard chart-topper, electrified the audience at LA County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair held at the Victoria Community Regional Park in Carson on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The event, which ran from 4 pm to 8 pm, featured live music, community resources, and various activities to commemorate Juneteenth and empower the local community. Nolan’s dynamic performance was a highlight of the evening, drawing enthusiastic applause and praise from attendees. Her soulful voice and vibrant stage presence resonated with the diverse audience, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

“I am honored to have been part of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s Juneteenth Celebration,” said Tanya Nolan. “Music has the power to bring communities together, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my music on such a meaningful occasion.”

Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell expressed her gratitude to Nolan for her impactful contribution to the event.

“Tanya Nolan’s performance added a special touch to our Juneteenth Celebration, embodying the spirit of unity and resilience that defines this day of reflection and empowerment,” remarked Supervisor Mitchell. “Her talent and dedication to her craft are truly inspiring.”

The event also featured a range of activities including record expungement services, housing protection resources, and health information booths, all aimed at supporting and empowering the community.

Actor William Allen Young, renowned for his roles in numerous television, stage, and film productions, including Academy Award-nominated films such as A Soldier’s Story and District 9, served as an excellent host for the afternoon.

Young praised Nolan’s performance as “stellar,” echoing the sentiments of many attendees who were captivated by her artistry.

“Juneteenth marks a pivotal moment in ending slavery in the United States and continues to symbolize the ongoing fight for justice and equality,” said Supervisor Mitchell. “I am thrilled to extend the impact of this event to Carson and beyond, ensuring every resident can celebrate and access essential resources.”

Juneteenth, observed as both a County and federal holiday, serves as a time for reflection on progress towards equality and justice.

For more information about Tanya Nolan and her upcoming projects, visit her on social media at iamtanyanolan.

For more information about Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell and her initiatives, please visit https://mitchell.lacounty.gov/.

