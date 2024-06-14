Friday, June 14, 2024
DoorDash Driver Fired for Racial Slur Caught on Camera | Watch
By Ny MaGee
TikTok screenshot

*A DoorDash delivery driver in Nashville, Tennessee was fired after he was caught on camera using the N-word.

Christina Derrica posted surveillance footage on TikTok showing a DoorDash driver named “Tabby” delivering food to her doorstep, followed by him making the racial slur.

“Here’s your food, n****r,” Tabby, a white male, says.

“Chow down, n****,” he added before walking away.

In the video’s caption, Derrica wrote, “Did he not see my Ring camera?!!!? Fire him IMMEDIATELY, HELLO @DoorDash.”

@christina.derricaIn This version the slur is bleeped out , so hopefully tiktok doesnt take it down. And YES it was the HARD ER. Doordash fired him but i still have NO CLUE who this man is♬ original sound – ChristinaTheeDemo


DoorDash responded to Derrica in an email, informing her that the driver was removed from the platform.

Complex reports that her TikTok has been watched over 3.3 million times.

In the comments, one per wrote, “Why was he mad? Did you not tip? Why on earth would he call you that randomly?”

“I literally pre-tipped $8 on a $28 order. GO AWAY idiot,” Derrica responded.

She also noted that she didn’t eat the food that the racist white male delivery driver dropped off at her door and instead tossed the order “straight into the trash.”

“The name in the app was “tabby” and there was no profile pic. I’m concerned that he will just make another profile under someone else’s name and continue delivering 😬🙄,” she wrote on TikTok.

READ MORE: White TikToker Fired for Saying ‘Broke-A** Ni**as,’ Calls Black People ‘Puppets’ | Watch

