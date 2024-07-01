Monday, July 1, 2024
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah If She Had Sex with a Woman
By Ny MaGee
Andy Cohen
*Andy Cohen is celebrating 15 years of “Watch What Happens Live,” and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said one of his “few regrets” was asking Oprah Winfrey if she ever had sex with a woman. 

According to Cohen, he asked the media mogul if she had ever “taken a dip in the lady pond,” and Winfrey responded, “No, no, I have not. Thank you.”

“This was a huge moment for me and for the show,” Cohen told ET. “I’m such a fan of Oprah.”

He added, “It meant so much to me that Oprah Winfrey did the show. It’s gone brilliantly and I turn around and ask her if she’s every had sex with a woman. I mean, couldn’t I leave it alone?”

Cohen also noted that Gayle King told him that Oprah wasn’t familiar with the term “lady pond.”

Oprah Winfrey (RB-Bauer-Griffin-GC Images-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)
Oprah Winfrey (RB-Bauer-Griffin-GC Images-Getty Images-File via CNN Newsource)

“I thought I explained it pretty well there, but listen, I was so grateful that Oprah did the show and I still am,” Cohen said.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Cohen said he had no plans to leave Bravo amid speculation that he was negotiating an exit package after two decades with the network.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story — it is obviously made up by a source who is not credible,” a Bravo spokesperson said, PEOPLE reports. 

During BravoCon 2023, the “Real Housewives” executive producer confirmed that he would not be leaving his position anytime soon.

“Next year is my 20th year at Bravo,” Cohen shared at the time. “Next year is our 15th year of Watch What Happens Live. I’ll stay as long as Bravo wants me, as I once said to a very long running housewife being on TV is a gift, it is not a right.” 

He added, “And so, you know, we’re all fortunate to be on TV for however long we are.”

In his new interview with ET, the father of two said he remains focused on his kids and “keeping the ‘Housewives’ as fresh as we can.”

