Residents Rightfully Concerned After Amazon Driver Raped, Robbed | VIDEO
Jordan James
*NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Residents at a downtown apartment are on high alert after an Amazon driver was sexually assaulted and robbed Friday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said she was delivering packages at LC Sobro when a man identified as Carl Hamilton allegedly forced her into the mailroom and attacked her. After the attack, Hamilton allegedly drove her around for an hour until they arrived at an ATM where she was forced to withdraw money.

Following that transaction, the 25-year-old was released, and he was later taken into custody after being spotted by officers at the apartment building, leaving residents like Ryan Griffeth shaken.

“It kind of worries me is he going to come back and try it again ’cause he knows how to get into our building, he knows how to bypass the security measures that are there,” Griffeth said.

Carl Hamilton is accused of raping an Amazon driver in Nashville – via WSMV

Hamilton is now charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, and robbery for this incident. His record shows that he’s a convicted felon who has been charged with 105 offenses in Nashville since 2007. This includes a previous kidnapping and robbery of another woman in 2020.

“I’ll definitely have my guard up, just walking to the park with my dog and stuff like that,” he said. “It kind of worries me.”

Amazon sent WSMV4 a statement about a crime involving one of their drivers.

“This was a horrifying incident, and we’re in touch with the driver to assist them during this difficult time and supporting the Metro Nashville Police Department as they continue to investigate,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

