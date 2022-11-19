White Woman (Phie Udora) Explains Why She’s Got 11 Kids with 8 Different Black Men

*A white woman called Phie Udora continues to take TikTok by storm after she disclosed that she has 11 kids with 8 different Black baby daddies.

Well, that’s quite a mouthful — let’s unwrap it. She has 11 kids. That by itself is quite some news. Then, they are all fathered by 8 different men. That is quite some news. The last bit is that the fathers are all Black.

Best known as Phi, she hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and she came to the limelight when she introduced her followers to her fascinating family. That introduction has earned her more than 90k followers as of now.

But it has also come at a cost: online trolls are now at her back, and she has had to explain and explain again and again why she chose to have so many babies. Many trolls tell her openly that they “feel sorry” for her kids.

Other trolls ask her if she is having kids for business purposes; that is, using her dozen baby daddies to get financial support. As expected, racial undertones are also in the mix. They ask her why she chooses only Black men.

The news doesn’t end there either, for Phi has made it clear that she is not done having kids. She still wants more. In one of her TikTok videos, she has said she wants to get to 30. That is, she still needs 19 kids.

But what does she say about her decision to have many kids with different men? In another video in august ( it has now garnered 3.2 million views), she explained that she wants many different baby daddies so that her kids would never be ‘fatherless.’

“One thing I’m sick of having to explain is why I have eight baby daddies,” she confessed. “I’m gonna explain this one time for y’all so there won’t be any more questions.”

She then got to do some sensible mathematics.

“If you have one and you take away one, you have zero. But if you have eight and you take away three, you still have five,” she explained.

She then got to the comment section of her video and further elaborated thus: “If I only had one baby daddy and he leave or die my kids would be fatherless, but if I have eight and three were to leave or die my kids still have five dads.”