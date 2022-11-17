Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

FX Drops Trailer for ‘Kindred’ Series Adaptation of Octavia E. Butler Novel | Watch

By Ny MaGee
0

Author Octavia E. Butler / Getty

*The trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated “Kindred” series based on Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed 1979 novel. 

FX adapted the eight-episode season, which premieres Tuesday, December 15 on Hulu.

Per the official series synopsis: As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

“She kind of lives both in the past and the present and at different paces,” said showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, adding that “the longer she stays in the past, the more exponentially harder it is for her to get home.”

READ MORE: LeBron James to Produce Docuseries on Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle

“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has done a phenomenal job of adapting “Kindred” for FX and honoring the legacy and timeless value of Octavia Butler’s groundbreaking novel,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “The pilot directed by Janicza Bravo is brilliant, and we can’t wait to resume production with this incredibly talented and dedicated cast.”

As reported by TV Insider, the show features Mallori Johnson as Dana James, Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin, Austin Smith as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin, Sophina Brown as Sarah and Sheria Irving as Olivia.

All eight episodes of “Kindred” will release all at once exclusively on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.

Previous articleKaren Bass Vows to ‘Solve Homelessness’ and be Agent of Change as First Female Mayor of Los Angeles | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Press Release

City of Houston, Residents Honored for National Water Challenge

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO