FX Drops Trailer for ‘Kindred’ Series Adaptation of Octavia E. Butler Novel | Watch

*The trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated “Kindred” series based on Octavia E. Butler’s critically acclaimed 1979 novel.

FX adapted the eight-episode season, which premieres Tuesday, December 15 on Hulu.

Per the official series synopsis: As Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer, begins to settle in her new home, she finds herself being pulled back and forth in time, emerging at a nineteenth-century plantation and confronting secrets she never knew ran through her blood.

“She kind of lives both in the past and the present and at different paces,” said showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, adding that “the longer she stays in the past, the more exponentially harder it is for her to get home.”

All Episodes Streaming December 13th. Only on Hulu.

“Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has done a phenomenal job of adapting “Kindred” for FX and honoring the legacy and timeless value of Octavia Butler’s groundbreaking novel,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “The pilot directed by Janicza Bravo is brilliant, and we can’t wait to resume production with this incredibly talented and dedicated cast.”

As reported by TV Insider, the show features Mallori Johnson as Dana James, Micah Stock as Kevin Franklin, Ryan Kwanten as Thomas Weylin, Gayle Rankin as Margaret Weylin, Austin Smith as Luke, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin, Sophina Brown as Sarah and Sheria Irving as Olivia.

All eight episodes of “Kindred” will release all at once exclusively on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.