LeBron James to Produce Docuseries on Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle

*Lebron James’ SpringHill Company is set to produce a docuseries about the life of late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Per a news release: The untitled docu-series tells the comprehensive story of Nipsey, from his days as a young boy growing up in Crenshaw, to the musician and activist he became in the later years of his life. The docu-series gives viewers exclusive access to Nipsey’s inner circle, never-before-seen archival footage, and interviews with more than 50 collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, and Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London.

The project hails from Marathon Films, the production company created by legendary late rapper, artist, and activist Nipsey Hussle, with James and Maverick Carter serving as EPs.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” said James in a statement. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

OTHER NEW: Peacock Drops Season 2 Trailer for ‘Bel-Air’ | Watch

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” said Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Nipsey’s older brother. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, “If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Hussle was fatally shot by Eric Holder Jr. in front of his clothing shop in South Los Angeles in 2019. He was 33. In July, Holder was convicted of first-degree murder in Hussle’s death.

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” said Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, Hussle’s older brother. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, “’If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

“It’s an incredible responsibility to tell Nipsey Hussle’s story alongside his family and Marathon Films in a way that captures every facet of life from his childhood to his impact on community and culture. His legacy is so much more than music – he defined activism and what it means to never forget where you come from. It’s an honor for SpringHill to help tell this important story,” said Carter, CEO of The SpringHill Company.

Check out the teaser below for “HUSSLE”. A release date has not been announced.