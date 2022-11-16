Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Shannon Sharpe Unpacks the Anti-Black Outrage Aimed at Kyrie Irving | Video

By Ny MaGee
Shannon Sharpe
Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

*Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had a heated debate about Trump, Kyrie Irving, and their antisemitic controversy on Friday’s episode of “Undisputed.”

Sharpe pointed out that when Houston Texans owner Bob McNair compared NFL players who knelt during the national anthem to prison inmates, he was not censured nor was he reprimanded by the league. When Bayless asked Sharpe what he thinks should have happened, Sharpe clapped back, “Nothing happened. It wasn’t what should have happened! Nothing happened! That’s what the problem was — nothing happened,” he said

“It seems to me that they can say things, and their actions, they’re not bound by the same restrictions as we are when we say things or do things. And that is the problem a large portion of the black community have,” he continued. 

Their comments come amid Irving’s ongoing suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for sharing a link to a documentary that explores the history of Black Hebrews. Members of the Jewish community said they are so “hurt” by it that the NBA star was forced to apologize and urged to give money to Jewish causes. 

Irving was issued a five-game suspension for posting the link to the documentary “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The film is based on a book of the same name.  According to multiple reports, as part of his punishment, Kyrie must condemn the film, donate $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes and participate in sensitivity training. 

Bayless told Sharpe that if white athletes shared a movie that was “venomously anti-black,” they would lose their careers. Sharpe disagreed. 

“After what President Trump has said about the American Jews versus the Israeli Jews and what he’s tweeted and what he’s posted, and he ain’t got canceled yet,” Sharpe said. “So don’t give me that if this would’ve happened, if that would’ve happened because we’ve seen in instances when they have done things. They’ve never been canceled!”

“They cancel us, no questions asked!” Sharpe continued. “There’s not enough apology. Kyrie can get on his bended knee, he can come to the people in the most humble way he know how, bow head humble on bent knee, and that’s still not enough for some!”

Scroll up to watch his full commentary via the Twitter video above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

