Shannon Sharpe Slams ‘Sleazeball’ Brett Favre Amid Welfare Scandal | Video

*Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe took aim at former NFL quarterback Brett Favre during Wednesday’s broadcast of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed”.

Sharpe called Favre a “sleazeball” amid his $77-million welfare scandal. Favre is currently named in a lawsuit for his link to a Mississippi nonprofit whose founder has already pled guilty to misusing federal funds, Insider reports. It is alleged that Favre, who retired from the NFL in 2010, used his connections to divert funds from the nonprofit to bankroll a new volleyball stadium at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi.

An April 2022 investigation by Mississippi Today claims Favre pressured “Mississippi welfare officials to steer taxpayer funds to his pet projects — one of which he planned to profit from.”

The article also noted that: “Favre helped divert $5 million to fund a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, $2.15 million that went to a pharmaceutical company called Prevacus that the former QB is involved with, and $1.1 million that he personally pocketed,” per Insider.

Shannon Sharpe thinks people will make excuses for Favre’s alleged welfare scheme, similar to those making excuses for Trump: “We got people bending themselves, becoming contortionists, trying to explain away what somebody doing with top secret documents at their location.” pic.twitter.com/LDdQkam46U — The Recount (@therecount) September 14, 2022

Mississippi Today published on Sept. 13 alleged text messages between Favre and his co-conspirators, including now-former Gov. Bryant. In one message, Favre asks, “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

Favre’s lawyer claims he was unaware that the money came from Mississippi state welfare funds. According to multiple reports, Favre and Bryant have not been charged with a crime.

Sharpe used his platform to react to the allegations. When host Jenny Hale asked if this would “tarnish Brett Favre’s legacy”, Sharpe responded, “I don’t think nothing can tarnish it. Because if you go back and look at his history when he played in the NFL, it should have tarnished it already.

The former football tight end continued, “I talked to people who were in the room when Brett Favre was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and nobody mentioned about text messages he sent to that Jet masseuse. Nobody mentioned anything about the addiction that he suffered from. But yet, [Terrell Owens], can you imagine if T.O. had an incident — incidents — like Brett Favre off the field? T.O. still to this day right now would still not be in the Hall of Fame.”

Sharpe went on to say, “you have to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low.”

He called Farve “a sleazeball,” and added, “He’s been shady for a very long time.”