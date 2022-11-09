Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Artist Spotlight

The Pulse of Entertainment: ‘Always Peace’ in ‘Transitions,’ According to Brian Courtney Wilson | WATCH

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Brian Courtney Wilson
Gospel’s Brian Courtney Wilson releases his ‘Transitions’ album, with single ‘Always Peace’ and music video leading the way.

*“I’ve done nothing live since ‘Worth Fighting For’ seven years ago,” said three-time Grammy nominated Brian Courtney Wilson about his new album “Transitions” (Motown Gospel).

About the newest single from the “Transition” album titled “Always Peace,” produced and written by Dana Sorey, the Stellar Award winner said, “I wanted it to be a bit more soulful…tied to traditional black music that would feed our communities. We had a great time doing it.”

Brian is known for his R&B/Soul flavored Gospel music that he graciously started to share with us in 2009 with his debut album “Just Love.” There was an eight-year gap before he released his sophomore album “Worth Fighting For” in 2015. In 2018 he released “A Great Work” and in 2020 he released the “Still” album.

The “Always Peace” single is accompanied by a music video.

“First and foremost, I want them to hear it and feel good and catch some of the messages…speak peace to one another,” said the Billboard Award-nominated artist.

Brian Courtney laughed a little as he said that he wanted to name the new single “Deuces”, but Chris Brown had taken it already for a song.

“I wanted to say ‘Deuces’, like a peace sign…the thought that there is always peace,” said Wilson, a two-time Billboard chart-topper.

“There’s a song…how God allows you to see how truly strong you are,” the Dove and ASCAP winner said as we concluded our talk. www.BrianCourtneyWilson.com

