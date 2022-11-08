Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rihanna Explains Why She and A$AP Rocky Have Not Released Baby Son’s Photos

By Ny MaGee
0

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have not publicly released a photo of their 5-month of son and the singer explains in a new interview why they are keeping their baby’s pics on the low for now.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” Rihanna told Washington Post.

“We’ve just been living,” she continued. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

Rihanna gave birth in May and she recently told E! News that now that she has her own child, she reminds herself of her mom, Monica Braithwaite.

READ MORE: A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting | VIDEO

Rihanna preggers
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna showing off her baby bump / Twitter

“It is weird,” RiRi told the outlet. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

She added, “I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Prior to giving birth to her first child, Rihanna told ELLE that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives” franchise, so her parenting style would be similar to that of series star Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Psycho about it.”

Earlier this year when ASAP Rocky stopped by the Drink Champs podcast, he opened up about his relationship with Rihanna. During the conversation, the rapper praised co-host N.O.R.E. on his decade-long marriage to Neri Santiago and suggested he wanted to experience the same with Rihanna.  

“I could see the realness between both of y’all and sh*t like that and I could really tell, like, y’all been through some sh*t together, y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated, it’s actually real,” Rocky said. “And that’s what I aspire to keep, just genuine real sh*t, just f**k what the outside world got going on, f**k what the outside world think and sh*t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components, you and your significant other.”

You can watch the full Drink Champs interview below.

Previous articleRihanna Fans Outraged Over Johnny Depp’s Appearance in Savage X Fenty Show
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Urban Government

L.A. City Council Shutdown Because Council Members Caught on...

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO