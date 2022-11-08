Rihanna Explains Why She and A$AP Rocky Have Not Released Baby Son’s Photos

*Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have not publicly released a photo of their 5-month of son and the singer explains in a new interview why they are keeping their baby’s pics on the low for now.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet really,” Rihanna told Washington Post.

“We’ve just been living,” she continued. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.”

Rihanna gave birth in May and she recently told E! News that now that she has her own child, she reminds herself of her mom, Monica Braithwaite.

“It is weird,” RiRi told the outlet. “Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way.”

She added, “I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Prior to giving birth to her first child, Rihanna told ELLE that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives” franchise, so her parenting style would be similar to that of series star Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Psycho about it.”

Earlier this year when ASAP Rocky stopped by the Drink Champs podcast, he opened up about his relationship with Rihanna. During the conversation, the rapper praised co-host N.O.R.E. on his decade-long marriage to Neri Santiago and suggested he wanted to experience the same with Rihanna.

“I could see the realness between both of y’all and sh*t like that and I could really tell, like, y’all been through some sh*t together, y’all been through a journey and it’s real. It’s not fabricated, it’s actually real,” Rocky said. “And that’s what I aspire to keep, just genuine real sh*t, just f**k what the outside world got going on, f**k what the outside world think and sh*t like that. It’s really about an understanding between two components, you and your significant other.”

